Puppy love is one of life’s unparalleled joys. Just ask Kathryn Hurley Dhall, who has made it her life’s mission to reduce canine euthanasia and help rescue dogs find their forever homes. An animal lover since childhood (who happens to have a particular soft spot for the pit bull breed), she started her Wags & Walks loyalty in Los Angeles in 2016, then moved to Nashville and began a local chapter of the nonprofit organization. They even opened the Wags & Walks Adoption Center in July of this year! Please welcome Wags & Walks Executive Director Kathryn Hurley Dhall.

What drew you to animal rescue? Have you always been a dog lover?

I grew up in a house with five plus [dogs] at any given time. My mom had the biggest heart, so I was born into it. Once I was a teenager and started volunteering, it was game over. I fell in love with pitties and became very protective of their reputation and correcting the narrative, so working in dog rescue was the only option from a young age.

How did you start Wags & Walks Nashville, and can you tell us a bit about it?

I worked for our Los Angeles branch for four years before moving to Nash with my husband, who is a songwriter and producer. Starting the Nashville chapter was not the original plan, as I was going to work remotely for LA. However, after seeing the sheer volume of dogs in need and the lack of local rescues, we dove in head first, and it’s been a wild ride ever since.

As the executive director of a dog rescue, what are your biggest challenges?

Making sure my staff is supported in a field that is incredibly emotionally draining. It’s an uphill battle, especially in the South, and you can’t help dogs if you don’t take care of the people who have the resources and passion to help them!

In your opinion, what’s the most common misconception about animal rescue?

That dogs have behavioral issues, are old, etcetera. Most dogs are quite young and have entered into the shelter due to no fault of their own.

What can we, as Nashvillians, do to lend a hand?

Volunteer, foster, and donate! All of the local animal welfare organizations are over capacity. We need support through people opening their homes up to foster pups, choosing to adopt over purchasing, and funding to keep going. It’s also important to learn about what’s going on in our community and talk about it! Share the rescue stories you see on social media. Read about the overpopulation, why breeding dogs in the South is so detrimental, and how access to affordable spay and neuter is slim to none without our city. If we don’t talk about it, it’s not going to change.

You spend so much time helping pups. What do you do to indulge in your own self-care?

Oh, this is a fun one! I don’t have much of that in my life right now, but hopefully, soon. I love hanging with my own four dogs and my husband and watching football!

What are your favorite hidden gems in Nashville?

All of the beautiful hikes and trails you can find that we can take the dogs to!

What’s on the horizon for you and Wags & Walks?

We are only just beginning. Now that we have our new Adoption Center that successfully opened this past July, we will not only be saving more dogs but also helping the community via training, low-cost vaccines, microchipping, etcetera. We are incredibly motivated to grow our impact — we truly have the best team!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

“It’s better to be kind than right.” Certainly not original, but it’s words to live by in my world.

Outside of faith, family, and friends, what three things can’t you live without?

Pit bulls, Detroit Lions Football, and a great glass of red wine.

LIGHTNING ROUND

Favorite local place to buy gifts? Apple & Oak

Book you read that made the most significant impact? Pit Bull: The Battle Over an American Icon

Most memorable recent meal? Anything at Be-Hive

What’s on your nightstand? A Stanley cup, candle, notepad, and so many chapsticks!

What’s at the top of your travel bucket list? Greece

