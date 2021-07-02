Lipstick Is Back, and It’s Bright + Bold!

Lipstick took a backseat to mascara as COVID shut down face-to-face interactions for more than a year. And, frankly, makeup in general just didn’t seem as necessary in the virtual world. But, as Americans are fully embracing the ability to go out again, lipstick is definitely back!

This season’s lipstick is not nude and subtle. Sure, if that’s your look, stick to it. But, bold reds, bright pinks, and fiery corals are being embraced as lips are once again on display, IRL (in real life).

Here are our top 10 lipsticks, hand-picked by our friends at The Cosmetic Market, with locations in Nashville and Chattanooga; Private Edition in Nashville; and Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, with locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville.

The Top 10 Lipsticks for Summer 2021

Reds

From Woo Skincare + Cosmetics: Trish Mcevoy Dressy Red Lipstick

Woo Caroland, founder of Woo Skincare + Cosmetics, suggests this lipstick described by Trish Mcevoy: “This weightless yet richly pigmented warm red has high-performance wear. Trish Mcevoy Dressy Red Lipstick is the answer for the woman who wants rich color but a non-sticky feel, as this lipstick offers a highly pigmented long wear with a silky, bare-lip feel.”

From Private Edition: Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Lip Cream in Amen



“This is such a beautiful perfect red! Saint Jane is part of our Clean Beauty assortment and is one of our newest additions at The Cosmetic Market and Private Edition. The lipsticks are like skincare for your lips and are so creamy and feel great. They are soothing because they contain CBD and [are] full of vitamin-rich botanicals. They also have a magnetic top, which I love, so I don’t lose the top in my purse!” — Mary Kathryn Yeiser Hudson, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Therapy Systems (parent company to Private Edition and The Cosmetic Market)

From The Cosmetic Market: Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Lip Fixation Lip Stain in Longing

“If you prefer a matte formula, the Jane Iredale lip fixations are amazing, THEY DO NOT COME OFF, and are the definition of stay all day. There is a huge variety of colors, but for bold color, Longing is a beautiful matte cherry red.” — Mary Kathryn

Two More Red Lipsticks from Fashionable Tennesseans:

Pinks

Woo Skincare + Cosmetics: Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick in Tahiti

Woo also suggests this Bobbi Brown option, described as “a swipe-and-go lipstick that builds from a sheer popsicle tint to a bold pop of color with a soft shine finish. Infused with hyaluronic acid and fruit oils like apricot, sweet cherry, and papaya, this moisturizing formula helps plump and smooth with hydration while instantly improving lips’ moisture barrier for sheer moisture-packed color.”

Private Edition: Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick in Dolly Dreamer

“We love Buxom because the products plump your lips and fill in lines! Dolly Dreamer is a bold pink/mauve. Color that is bolder than you may wear on a regular basis but an easy introduction to vibrant lip color.” — Mary Kathryn

The Cosmetic Market: Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lipstick-Shine in Enigma

“Enigma is a vibrant hot pink with a lot of shine so it is really wearable and looks great on everyone! The slim packaging allows for precise application and impactful color in one application. The shine formula is also hydrating and has a beautiful finish so you are one and done — wearing a gloss on top is not necessary.” — Mary Kathryn

Corals

Woo Skincare + Cosmetics: Chantecaille Lip Chic in Capucine

Woo suggests this lip color from Chantecaille: “For gals who want the ease of a plumper with the beauty of a lipstick, look no further. Glossy and lightweight, smoothing Lip Chic is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid for plumper-looking lips that feel incredibly soft and nourished.”

The Cosmetic Market: Smashbox Be Legendary Prime and Plush Lipstick in Unbridled

“This is such a gorgeous bold red coral. These lipsticks are super hydrating and plumping because they are infused with peptides. Plus, they are a lipstick and lip primer in one!” — Mary Kathryn

One thing is for sure, lips are back! Who knew we’d go more than a year without seeing everyone’s lips … there’s a reason they should be bold and happy!

******

