In light of the second home craze that continues to sweep the nation, more and more Nashville residents are looking outside of Music City proper for land that offers solace and a place to renew the spirit. Dreams of a wooded escape are what led one Nashville couple to Overton Retreat, an exclusive gated community in McMinnville, Tennessee.

On the edge of the Cumberland Plateau, surrounded by a lake and forest, the upscale mountaintop homes of Long Mountain are less than two hours from Nashville, just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Caney Fork River, and less than 40 minutes from beautiful Fall Creek Falls. It’s easy to wax poetic about the area as a whole, but we were eager for an inside look at some of the local homes, which boast everything from custom lighting to nature-inspired finishes. This Interior Anthology-designed home is a prime example — the perfect marriage of a cabin in the woods and modern sensibility.

The craftsman-style residence stands at over 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior of this majestic home perfectly fits this year’s popular biophilic design trend, which is apparent in everything from the woven rhododendron handrails to the colossal stone fireplace. With its soaring ceilings and nature-driven design, the house is a nod to the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park.

“We always planned for it to be a very rustic mountain home,” says Interior Anthology owner Jennefer Guthrie. “We never really steered away from our initial concept, though some things evolved.” Among the ideas that evolved is the interior elevator with a secret access door, which serves as a reminder that although the home may be in a somewhat remote location, it’s far from primitive. In fact, it’s chock full of carefully curated features and subtle design details.

“I shopped for years to find the decor, art, and accessories,” Jennefer tells us. “We would travel to Asheville quite frequently, and I would see something and say, ‘We’ll put that in the mountain house.’ I was involved with picking the exterior stone to the doorknobs, so we did a huge amount of procurement for this project.”

A grand home deserves a grand entryway, and this one is no exception. With a foyer that boasts an overhead catwalk and leads to an expansive great room with a stunning Tennessee fieldstone fireplace, there are plenty of eye-catching details to snag your attention — including columns with bark inlay and rhododendron railings, both sourced from Asheville, NC.

“The fireplace mantel is a piece of reclaimed wood from Littlebranch Farm,” Jennefer tells us. “We went to his shop and looked through slab after slab until we found the edge profile we wanted. The stone on the fireplace is very local. I would say that the quarry it came out of is maybe 15 miles away!” To add warmth and depth, Jennefer’s husband Rick sourced an art piece from Emily Leonard, which maintains a place of honor above the fireplace.

The two-story house boasts quite a few guest rooms, but the standout is a serene, light-filled space that’s fondly referred to as the “Couple’s Suite.” The walls are painted a moody blue to offset the four-poster birch bed from La Lune Collection, and a chandelier from Troy Lighting adds a sophisticated touch. A Navajo-inspired rug from Ralph Lauren provides texture to the space, while an original oil painting by local artist Jason A. Saunders lends a touch of color.

Other notable upstairs spaces include a wine and snack bar, an exercise area, and a billiard room where guests can entertain and be entertained. Additionally, the home boasts around 2,200 square feet of decking from which to observe the stellar views, with both a sunporch and a master suite deck upstairs.

Jennefer feels the most unique piece she procured for the massive residence is the powder room sink, pictured below. “Littlebranch Farms is a local reclaimed wood place, and they sourced the big tree trunk vanity base for us,” she says.

She also mentions the handmade birch panels from former upstate New York shop Arden Creek and the expert tilework from Karen Amies of MacMillan Amies Studio in Alberta, Canada. “She specifically handmade the floor tiles with the colors we wanted,” she tells us. “There are acorns and all sorts of things. We worked on the layout and how to fit the tree trunk on top; we didn’t want gorgeous handmade tiles underneath something where you can’t see them! The whole house has custom things everywhere, but I think that powder room is the most special.”

Are you daydreaming of your own second home yet? Thanks to Interior Anthology, we know this family will be enjoying their woodsy retreat for many years to come!

Thank you to Reid Rolls for the beautiful photos.

