As we look back on memories of 2023, they include the closing of long standing Nashville restaurants that we will sorely miss, all open for 10 years or longer. Here’s a personal tribute to many of the ones whose doors have closed this year.

Manny’s House of Pizza

After 39 years in business, this one hurts, although I’m still holding out hope that when The Arcade finishes their construction, Manny’s will reopen. Fingers crossed.

Manny was always so kind to me when I started a lunch cafe in The Arcade, City Wraps Cafe, in 1998. I was 25 years old and finding my way. One of my favorite memories is Manny walking down to hand me a huge bunch of basil from his garden, “We have so much basil and you can use this for your basil mayonnaise.” It was “the Nashville way” as they say.

But, neighborliness aside, House of Pizza always had the best pizza. I used to stop by there and get pizzas for my family while my kids were in choir practice at Christ Church Cathedral, long after I was out of the restaurant business. We served their lasagna for my middle daughter’s christening. Yes, Nashville foodies knew that this little spot served some of Nashville’s best food.

Here’s a photo of Manny below outside this beloved Nashville establishment.

The Wild Cow

There have been several vegan restaurants over the years in Nashville, but The Wild Cow, which opened in East Nashville in 2009, seemed to get people interested in vegan food who previously had not been. With local and seasonal ingredients front and center, it drew a crowd from across the city. I remember eating here for the first time, a couple years after it first opened, with an entire table filled with non-vegan and non-vegetarians, each remarking on how great the food was. That one meal convinced the group that perhaps this whole vegan thing wasn’t so bad after all. The closure comes as the owners cited on Instagram, “skyrocketing rent and food costs” making the business no longer sustainable.

The owner’s also own Graze, a vegetarian restaurant, which will remain open.

Josephine’s

In a Nashville era of large names opening up good restaurants, but capitalizing on the “it city” thing, there are the local ones that just make you happy to call Nashville home, no matter if we are “it city” or not. Josephine’s was one of those. It’s also one of the first restaurants to help make 12 South the bustling place that is today. It’s hard to imagine, but it was only 10 years ago that this street really popped, and Josephine’s was one of the reasons. The bar was amazing and the service was always friendly and professional. With James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Andrew Little and his wife Karen Van Guilder Little at the helm, the food and service were always impressive. It’s also one of the few places in town where you can actually hear each other speak at the table. Most of all, I will miss the feeling that having a meal at Josephine always provided: being cared for and nourished.

While they did not list the reason for closing, they did say they were not renewing their lease.

You can reminisce by drooling over their Instagram account here. We’re still hoping for an announcement for a 2.0 version in another location.

Arnold’s Country Kitchen (sorta)

After 40 years, Arnolds announced it was closing in January of 2023 as the building was set to be sold. However, seeing as that deal has still not gone through, they opened for a pop-up at Thanksgiving. And, according to owner Khalil Arnold, in a statement to Chris Chamberlain in The Nashville Scene, Arnold’s will reopen for lunch in January – but only temporarily, “It may be for three months or six months or 45 days,” he says. “It’ll be one last goodbye.”

If you have missed Arnold’s over the past year, you better make plans to get there in January of 2024. We’re hoping to see hours and such on their Instagram, so follow along here.

La Hacienda – Nolensville Rd.

This mainstay Mexican restaurant on Nolensville Road been serving Nashville for 30 years and it hurt to say goodbye in April 2023. But, the family is concentrating on their tortilla manufacturing business, which has been in business since the 1990s. When I owned City Wraps Cafe from 1998 to 2001 (there were two other owners after this), I would order wholesale tortillas from La Hacienda. They were always so kind and the tortillas were simply the best. Many Mexican restaurants have opened in Nashville over the last 30 years, but this was one of the original restaurants that had all parts of Nashville checking out the phenomenal food scene on Nolensville Rd.

The Yellow Porch

And after 25 years, we also said goodbye to The Yellow Porch. Eating here was like being invited to a friend’s home where you knew the meal was made with love and you were in for a treat. And, I could never eat at The Yellow Porch and not run into someone I knew, with hugs and quick catchups tableside. The yellow house off of Thompson Lane was known for serving up delicious soups, salads, and entrees – but you always needed to save room for dessert – especially the creme brûlée! Some of my fondest Covid-eating experiences were on the charming porch here. The owners, Katie and Gep Nelson, are dear and this restaurant will forever be missed.

You can see photos posted to Instagram that tagged this location here.

If we have overlooked a longstanding restaurant that closed in 2023, please let us know: [email protected].

