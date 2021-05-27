May is a time for showers, spring flowers, and apparently, local openings! From hotels to restaurants, there are some notable (and wonderful) new businesses that opened in Music City this month, as well as a few returning favorites that have us excitedly anticipating what’s to come.

What’s New in Nashville: May 2021

Otaku Ramen Announces Its 7th Annual Summer Series

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, Otaku Ramen is hosting its seventh annual summer series with eight weeks of newly inspired, limited edition ramen bowls. The official 2021 theme is “Sidekick Summer Anime Series.” There’s a chance to win a free limited edition T-shirt if you order seven of the eight options before the series is finished, and anime fans will be delighted by the appearance of characters such as Pikachu from “Pokemon” and Luna and Artemis from “Sailor Moon.” Not to mention, there’s delicious ramen to enjoy, too! Hit up Otaku Ramen for dine-in, pick-up or delivery between Tuesday, June 1, and Sunday, July 25, for a tasty, anime-centric treat to kick off the summer.

Iron Tribe Fitness Launches Its New Summer Program

Whether you’re trying to get back into shape or are looking to keep up your current activity level, Iron Tribe Fitness is the place to be. Join the six-week summer challenge that starts Monday, June 7 (at all Iron Tribe locations) for a regimen that will offer you accountability coaching, workouts, and even a custom nutrition plan. From a time-saving, personalized grocery list to 42 recipes with easy food-prep instructions, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running!

Emmy Squared Opens its Germantown Location

Launching its third location on May 20, Emmy Squared brings Detroit-style pizza and award-winning hamburgers to yet another pocket of Nashville. The newest locale has taken over the old Silo space in Germantown, and we’re excited about menu items like fan-favorite Le Big Matt (a double-stacked burger with Bear Creek Farms beef) and the new Nashville Hot Chicken-topped pizza. The Germantown restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery from Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Expect expanded hours and dine-in services soon.

Two Locals Are Appearing in a Televised Baking Competition

Nashville’s Crumb de la Crumb bakery owners, Jason and Lorie Burcham, have made their way to primetime television. You can catch them in FOX’s newest baking competition, “Crime Scene Kitchen,” which airs for the first time after the “Masked Singer” finale on May 26; look for the Nashville duo makes an appearance in a later episode. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series features baking teams who compete for a $100,000 prize by following clues to duplicate a dessert. “Being a part of the show was such a great experience. We loved (mostly) every minute of it!” Jason laughs. “It was a lot of hard work, long hours and, of course, it was very stressful. But we’re competitive, creative, and we work very well together under pressure. We were honored to be among such great talent!” He also says it was the opportunity of a lifetime to bake for judges Chef Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gamp. “It was an honor to share a piece of who we are with them,” says Jason, “and we look forward to sharing it with all the viewers as well.”

The JP Café Takes Up Residency in the Entrepreneur Center

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center is now home to the JP Café, the newest venture from event planning and production company, JP Events, Inc. The menu focuses on healthy fast-casual fare, from salads and sandwiches to smoothies, snack options, and even energizing breakfast items. To celebrate the grand opening, the café will also offer limited-time specials until the end of June, and any breakfast or lunch purchase includes a free drip coffee.

The Gallatin Hotel Officially Opens its Doors

East Nashville just got even more vibrant. The colorful Gallatin Hotel has officially opened its doors after a year of extensive renovation from its former life as a church. The historic space now boasts 25 lively guest rooms and suites that are almost as eye-catching as the lobby, which is the perfect selfie backdrop if there ever was one. This summer, the hotel courtyard will also connect to the Fat Bottom Brewery Taproom, making for an even more exciting stay. Even better, the hotel’s Rooms for Rooms program ensures that a substantial portion of each night’s stay supports local homeless ministries. Win-win!

The Night Market Returns to the Nashville Farmers’ Market

Sixty Vines Comes to Fifth + Broad

Fifth + Broad welcomes Sixty Vines — a fun, wine-on-tap experience with great food to boot. Feast on gorgeous charcuterie boards and a selection of tasty pizzas such as fig and prosciutto or butternut squash with balsamic glaze. The scenery is worth a visit, too, with a patio that offers a view of the Nashville skyline — the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a glass or two on a sunny summer afternoon.

Gibson Garage Coming Soon

At last, the official opening date has been announced for the forthcoming Gibson Garage. On Wednesday, June 9, guitar pros, enthusiasts and music lovers alike can all swing by the 8,000-square-foot space located at Cummins Station (209 10th Avenue South) to check out the selection of instruments by revered brands like Gibson, Epiphone and more, and be sure to check out the accessories as well. Dubbed the “ultimate guitar experience,” it’s a wonderful retail addition in Music City.

And Finally, All Good Things Must End

After 24 illustrious years, Sue Valenti is closing The Paper Place on Tuesday, June 1. Swing by anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to wish Sue and her team well. You’ll also find all of the inventory at 50% off!

There’s never a dull moment in Nashville. Here’s to all of these exciting new development!

