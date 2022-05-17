Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Between seasonally rotating menus, one-time pop-up events, and elaborate pairing experiences, no two meals in Nashville need to be alike. For culinary adventurers, foraging enthusiasts, and wine lovers, the Nashville area has a lineup of limited-access culinary experiences that are not to be missed this season.

Nightscape Presents: Italian Villa — May 19-22, June 2-5

In their first culinary series (of many to come), Nightscape Nashville plays host to Chef Zane Dearien, James Beard Nominee and Executive Chef of Pastaria here in Nashville. As guests enjoy a delicious six-course meal, they’re surrounded by digital projections of the sprawling landscape surrounding an Italian villa. As the meal progresses, so does the scenery, eventually taking guests through the villa itself. Audio and even a gentle breeze accompany the projections, creating a feast for all senses. Seatings are at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on each available date. Guests are greeted with a complimentary welcome cocktail and can purchase additional cocktails and wine pairings throughout the evening. Tickets are $129 per person and may be purchased here.

Westin Nashville’s Winemaker Dinner Series — Various dates

The Westin Nashville has announced its next series of Winemaker Dinners, which will take place 27 floors up in an intimate, beautifully outfitted space. Each event is hosted by a different winemaker and will feature a five-course dinner prepared by Chef Mark Vuckovich of The Westin Nashville. The dining experience will be completed by a discussion of each course and its accompanying wine pairing. Tickets for each dinner are $150 per person, individually linked below:

Sequatchie Cove Farm Meal with Hen of the Woods — May 28

The beautiful Sequatchie Cove Farm (a stone’s throw from the renowned Sequatchie Cove Creamery) is actually located outside of Chattanooga, about a two-hour drive from Nashville. Still, we’d be remiss not to include this experience — especially for folks who love to “make a weekend of it” (like we do). The menu will feature farm-fresh fare prepared by Chef Mallory Grimm of Hen of the Woods. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased here.

Edible Nashville and Belvedere Vodka Farm Dinner — June 7

On Tuesday, June 7, Edible Nashville and Belvedere Vodka will be hosting a dinner at the barn at Green Door Gourmet. The event will feature farm-to-table fare paired with Belvedere’s new line of Organic Infusions. Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased here.

Farm-to-Table Dinner at GratiDude Ranch — June 11

The farm dinner series at GratiDude Ranch in Franklin, TN (near Leiper’s Fork) is centered around local chefs, live music, and great conversation. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, a tour of the farm, and an opportunity to meet the animals around the farm before sitting down for a five-course dinner. Even better, a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to SAFE, a local organization benefiting foster care families. What more could you ask for? This event is 21+ only; tickets are available here for $120 each.

Bloomsbury Farm Family BBQ Farm Dinner — June 18

About 40 minutes from downtown Nashville, in Smyrna, TN, you’ll find Bloomsbury Farm. If you haven’t made the trek yet, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy seeing one of Nashville’s favorite CSA sources — and a name you’re guaranteed to see more and more often on local restaurant menus. Their BBQ Farm Dinner is a casual, family-friendly event with a delicious menu of elevated BBQ fare, including lemon rosemary ribs; potato salad with herbs, fennel, and soft egg; buttermilk spelt rolls with chive butter, and more. And it’s BYOB! Tickets are $75 each for adults and $20 each for children, available for purchase here.

6th Annual Portland Farm-to-Table Dinner — August 20

About 40 minutes from downtown Nashville in Portland, TN, the Portland Chamber of Commerce hosts a farm-to-table dinner each summer that is absolutely dripping in small-town charm. Seated at a long table lining Portland’s quaint Main Street, all decked out in lights, guests are served locally sourced fare, including local craft brews and wines from nearby Sumner Crest Winery. Tickets are $75 apiece and can be purchased here.

Edible Nashville Summer Creek Dinner — August 20

Edible Nashville has yet to announce the location of their Summer Creek Dinner, but the date is set, and tickets are already on sale for $200 per person. What’s a creek dinner, you ask? Check out our article, A Dinner Party IN a Creek — And It’s Absolutely Stunning, for a taste of what to expect!

Hope you’re hungry, Nashville! We’ll update this article as new events are announced, so stay tuned for more.

**********

To stay in the know on the best of the South, follow us on Instagram!