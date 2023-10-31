Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

In the second installment of our new series, Steals, Deals & Announcements, we’ve rounded up everything from furniture sales to skincare specials, new dining options, and more. Check out these limited-time discounts and brand-new offerings from fabulous local businesses around Nashville.

STEALS & DEALS

Through November 4, 2023: Merridian Home Furnishings Sale

Merridian Home Furnishings is celebrating its 27th anniversary with its largest sale of the year! Through Saturday, November 4, you can enjoy 15% to 70% off custom-designed furniture — from end tables to sofas, beds, and more. Plus, you can save an additional 15% on items already reduced in price! Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. merridian.com

Through November 30, 2023: New Client Special at Complexion

Complexion offers cutting-edge aesthetic services and an extensive collection of custom skincare products, allowing you to enhance your natural beauty. This month, they’re offering 20% off your first treatment if you’re a new client! Services range from injections to facials, chemical peels, and more. complexionnashville.com

Through November 30, 2023: SKINVIVE™ Skin Booster at Ona Skincare

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, get your glow on with this exclusive package from Ona Skincare. Through the end of November, you can enjoy a special skincare package when you book a SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® treatment. When you schedule your appointment, you take home a free Ona Hydrate Serum for post-care and receive a Diamond Glow Facial with HA5 serum that can be redeemed in December.

SKINVIVE™ is the first (and only!) FDA-approved hyaluronic acid microdroplet injectable in the U.S. that improves smoothness on the cheeks, while the Diamond Glow Facial helps reduce signs of aging in the neck and under the eyes. The combined treatments are $999, a total savings of $196! To book your appointment, visit onaskincare.com.

Through November 30, 2023: Cryoskin Special at Marathon Pilates

Head to Marathon Pilates this month to enjoy a Cryoskin face treatment at a discounted price of $125. The non-invasive treatment uses a temperature-controlled wand to reduce signs of aging as well as brighten, lift, and contour the face. Visit marathonpilates.com to reserve your spot.

Through December 31, 2023: New Clients Receive a Free Haircut at Element Salon

In November and December, new customers at Element Salon receive their first haircut free when they purchase a second one. If color is more your style, new customers booking a color service can also receive a free Kerastase treatment with their service! (Note: You must book your service with a Level 1 or Level 2 stylist before Sunday, December 31). elementsalon.com

November 20 – 27, 2023: Black Friday Class Pack Special at NuPower Yoga + Barre

Whether you’re a beginner in the world of fitness or a seasoned professional, NuPower Yoga + Barre offers classes for all skill levels. For a limited time this month, the studio offers discounted class packs, including 10 classes for $200 ($20 each) or 20 classes for $380 ($19 each). Or, if you’d prefer a membership option, you can enroll for three months without any commitment for $400, which equals $50 in savings! nupoweryogabarre.com

ANNOUNCEMENTS

New Maudify Program at Murphy Maude Interiors

To celebrate its expansion to Nashville, Murphy Maude Interiors recently introduced a new furniture-focused design program called Maudify. A more approachable digital option for interior design, this program allows you to work directly with Murphy Maude designers to create a professional design using trade-only products. To book your consultation or learn more about the program, visit murphymaude.com.

Johnny Cash’s Former Tour Bus Heads to the Ryman Auditorium

As part of an ongoing partnership between the Ryman Auditorium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you can now walk through Johnny Cash’s former tour bus. Referred to as “Unit One,” the custom-designed MCI motor coach includes four cabins, multiple stereo systems, blue velour upholstery, and more. Tours are available on a daily basis and can be booked HERE.

Avo Launches New Ghost Kitchen

Nashville’s beloved vegan restaurant Avo recently soft-launched a new ghost kitchen called Hey Hey. Menu items include dan dan noodles, sweet and sour cauliflower, kung pao Brussels sprouts, and more. Food is available for pickup as well as delivery within an eight-mile radius of Avo, and restaurant hours are Thursday through Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For additional information and to see the full menu, visit heyheyeats.com.

First Horizon Park Welcomes Pickleball Leagues & Free Play

First Horizon Park recently announced it will begin hosting pickleball leagues and free play at its enclosed Hit City Hall. Registration for both leagues and free play is open now, and a grand opening celebration is slated for Friday, November 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about these new offerings, visit firsthorizonpark.com.

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Lineup Announced

Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve bash recently announced the musical lineup for this year’s event. Taking place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, headlining acts include Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. As always, the performances are free and open to the public. If you can’t make it to the in-person event, you can tune into CBS on Sunday, December 31 at 6:30 p.m. visitmusiccity.com

Happy November, Nashville!

