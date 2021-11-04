Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

Nashville’s real estate market is a competitive one, and with so many neighborhoods to choose from — many of which are currently enjoying an exciting but confounding status of “up and coming” — the house hunting process can feel overwhelming. We spoke with three experts at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, a top Nashville realty company, to get the skinny on Nashville neighborhoods, plus tips for navigating the local market.

Mount Juliet

According to Jennifer Armstrong, a real estate agent at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, Mount Juliet is a prime example of a Nashville neighborhood growing in popularity. She tells us it’s one of the city’s fastest-growing communities, and people tend to flock here because of the affordable house prices and award-winning schools. Jennifer adds, “There’s excellent healthcare, lots of new restaurants and shops, and great parks, and it’s located between two lakes — Old Hickory Lake and Percy Priest Lake.”

Jennifer also notes that homebuyers tend to receive more property for their money here, and the area offers a variety of home types, too, typically ranging from $420,000-$550,000. “There’s a lot of new developments and a lot of HOA communities that people want to be in,” she explains. “There’s also a very charming country feeling in Mount Juliet, and you can get a lot of property there.”

Whites Creek

Another solid option for a more suburban Nashville neighborhood is Whites Creek. In fact, Chris Grimes, the managing broker at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, tells us that he expects the area to become even more desirable in the near future. “Whites Creek is going to start shining on the map,” he says. “It’s the last little part of Davidson County where you can still get acreage and privacy, and you’re only 20 minutes [from the city].”

As one of Nashville’s more northern suburbs, the community offers a wide range of homes, including single-family residences, larger homes with more land, and new construction. Chris also points out that you can find houses for all types of budgets here. He says, “Whites Creek is all over the place. I have sold [homes] for over a million, and I’ve also sold a home for $120,000.”

Bellevue

Bellevue is another Nashville neighborhood that attracts many homebuyers. The area is known for its picturesque parks, proximity to good schools, and vast entertainment options. Jessica Cassalia, another realtor at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, says, “[Bellevue is] this beautiful community with recreational activities, established neighborhoods, affordable home prices, a convenient location less than 20 minutes to downtown Nashville, and it has mixed-use development spaces.”

Thanks to this convenient location, Jessica says homebuyers receive the perfect blend of country and city living, plus a variety of homes that average around $545,000. “You have these homes that have been built in the ‘70s or 2000s, but there’s also new development,” she says. “The home styles, housing types, and lifestyle choices offer [an array of everything].”

Green Hills

While Green Hills may not necessarily be considered “up and coming,” Jennifer, Chris, and Jessica all agree that the area continues to rank high in popularity. From the unique bars and restaurants to the high-end shopping opportunities, homebuyers tend to gravitate toward the luxurious lifestyle this area offers. “Green Hills is an affluent neighborhood that has so many high-end stores and the best parks, golf courses, and fine dining,” explains Jessica. “It’s one of those places where a lot of people coming [to Nashville] are looking to land … It really lends itself to give you pretty much everything you’re looking for in a location.”

Unlike Mount Juliet, Whites Creek, and Bellevue, Green Hills is located in the heart of Nashville, so homeowners are able to experience the hustle and bustle of Music City firsthand. “People who want to be close to town — or maybe close to the quick convenience of shopping and maybe some schools that people would say are desirable — are probably going to be looking in Green Hills,” adds Chris.

In terms of homes, the area offers a wide variety that typically ranges from $750,000-$1,000,000. “As far as real estate, Green Hills offers a little bit of everything for everyone,” says Jessica. “You have old estates, historic cottages, Tudors, bungalows, and there’s a lot of new construction, but there’s also a lot of townhomes and condos here, too.”

So, you’ve found your dream neighborhood. Now what?

While it’s clear Nashville offers a range of neighborhoods, Jennifer, Chris, and Jessica agree that it’s important to pick a location that best suits your lifestyle. Characteristics to think about during your search for the perfect home are the neighborhood’s amenities, your commute to work, and school zoning, if necessary. “Prioritizing what’s most important to you and working from there can eliminate a lot of your anxieties,” says Jessica. “[Think about] what is most important to you in your life and work down from there.”

Once you determine what characteristics you’re looking for in a neighborhood, it’s equally important to find the right realtor — someone who understands your needs and goals as a homeowner. “A good realtor is your best weapon in this crazy real estate market we are in,” says Chris. “Depending on where you are financially and where you are in knowing what you want in a house, a realtor can help you sort through your thoughts and emotions and come up with a plan to prioritize the steps you need to take.”

Luckily, the experts at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group are knowledgeable and equipped to help you through every step of the home buying process. “I know people like to get on Zillow and other real estate sites to look around, but [those sites] don’t provide the personal experience that a realtor can,” Jennifer tells us. “It’s our job to educate potential buyers on the home buying process. It can be stressful and confusing, and we’re here to listen to your wants and your needs and answer questions.”

