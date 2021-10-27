Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Every festive event deserves an equally festive array of beverages for toasting. Fortunately, the mobile bar truck trend is becoming increasingly popular, making it easy to offer an elevated assortment of sippable splendor at your next celebration. From glorified mocktails to beer on tap and fancy craft cocktails, these five local mobile bar services are delivering flavorful fun to events throughout Music City!

5 Mobile Bars in Nashville Perfect for Your Next Event

The Aero Bar

In business since 2017, The Aero Bar is known for bringing an elevated cocktail experience to weddings and other local events. “We offer mobile bartending and coffee (plus espresso) services, as well as bar rentals,” says owner Brian Fuente. “We have two mobile bars and a range of bar carts to choose from.”

Not only that, The Aero Bar lends itself to both small gatherings and crowds. “With over 85 bartenders and baristas on staff, we can accommodate events as small as five up to 5000+,” says Brian. “We’ll also be launching our first brick and mortar in early 2022.” The extensive menu is a gorgeous selection of everything from classic vodka gimlets to the trendsetting Mezcal Mule (featuring beautifully charred grapefruit) and the fun Banana Stand, which boasts Kentucky bourbon, banana liqueur, and a dehydrated banana chip to top it all off. Cheers!

Tap Truck Nashville

In business since March 2020, Tap Truck Nashville is rolling through Music City in a classic 1960 Ford F-100 and a 1966 VW Bus (pictured below), delivering a festive mobile beverage service to everything from corporate events and weddings to birthdays and baby showers. And while it may be best known for beer on tap, the Tap Truck is more versatile than you may realize. “Since our trucks have taps on them, I think we’re mostly known as a beer truck,” says Sean Bowser, who owns the company with his wife, Kay. “And while we love a great craft beer flowing through the taps, we can also pour wine, fresh-squeezed cocktails (like our basil watermelon margarita or honey peach tea), and non-alcoholic beverages as well!”

Bar Magnolia

A full-service beverage caterer, Bar Magnolia offers cocktails, mocktails, caffeine, bar rental, and beyond. Emphasizing a high-end client experience, owner Sarah Murphy and her husband, John, have been in business since 2016. “Bar Magnolia came about after one too many networking events with a lackluster bar,” Sarah admits. “My husband and I hail from the fine dining side of the food and beverage industry, so it just felt unacceptable to have a bar without basic garnishes, or with tequila but no lime juice. It got to a point where my husband finally told me to stop complaining about it or do something about it. So I did!”

Guiding their clients every step of the way, Sarah and John carefully curate and tailor a menu for each event, providing clients with an introductory cocktail menu if they’re looking for a bit of inspiration, then building from there. “Our Blackberry Sage Kentucky Mule and our Rosehip Blood Orange Bourbon Sour are particular favorites,” says Sarah. “So is our Garden of Grace, which is a lavender, rose, and vodka lemonade. If you can’t tell, we take the floral theme of our name through our entire menu!”

Piccole Bolle

With a fleet of vehicles imported from Europe, Piccole Bolle is cruising through Nashville on charming wheels that are meticulously transformed into mobile bars. “We initially started this endeavor in 2017,” says co-owner David Harvick. “We officially opened for business in 2019, hunkered down through COVID, and hit the ground running again this year serving beer, wine, and bubbly at events every week.” The mobile bars are entirely draft-based, from coffee and craft beer to signature cocktails and nostalgic family lemonade recipes.” Our most popular beverages that our clients choose to pour are beer, wine, Prosecco, cold brew coffee, and cocktails,” David tells us, “but we also love serving margaritas, cold-pressed juices, teas, and mocktails!”

The Happy Campers

A vintage truck-turned-mobile bar that has been serving drinks since 2018, The Bubble Bar from The Happy Campers has six taps for both hot and cold beverages as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations. “Clients can choose from our tiered packages starting at two taps up to all six taps with custom mixology for signature cocktails,” says wwner Caity DeGroot. “Our most popular spring and summer cocktails are probably our Smoked Spicy Pineapple Margarita and our Strawberry Sage Sparkler. And for fall and winter cocktails, our Happy Camper Cosmo is by far our most popular. We’ve also just come out with our Harvest Margarita, and that’s been quite popular, too.”

May your next celebration be filled with fun, festive, locally crafted cocktails!

