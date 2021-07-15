Who says you need to wait until the holidays roll around to have a little extra luxe in your life? Summer deserves some extravagance, too! From vibrant ankle boots and stunning jewelry to heavenly home decor, here are 16 splurge-worthy items to put on your wishlist, save up for, or at least dream about.

WEARABLE LUXE

Floral sundress

If ever there was a season for the perfect sundress, summer is it. The “Irvette” dress from Ulla Johnson is utterly dreamy, with an elegant boho style that makes it easy to dress up with heels for a night on the town or pair with some beachy flats for a more casual look. Feminine layers and ruffles are sure to make this dress your favorite go-to. Find it for $675 at H. Audrey.

Stylish sunglasses

Combat the summer sun with haute couture shades that are not only eye-catching but eye-protecting. These stunning Marquee lenses are made from handcrafted lightweight titanium and accented with silver and hand-painted blue enamel. Find them for $615 at Barton Perreira.

Wide-leg pants

Soft material and a stretch waist? We’re in. These navy palazzo-style “Nikita” pants are sure to be a summer hit, whether you pair them with a simple tank for cocktails on a local restaurant rooftop or throw on a blazer to elevate your business dinner ensemble. Find them for $325 at Oak Hall.

Mixed metal cuff bracelet

Cindi Earl never disappoints. Jewelry lovers will fall in love with this gorgeous Jude Frances bracelet available at this beloved local jewelry store. The mixed metal piece is sterling silver with 18-karat gold accents, so it easily matches any other jewelry you might wear with it. Find it for $1,380 at Cindi Earl.

Cheetah-print satchel

A great outfit is only made better by a great purse, and this cheetah-print tote is fun and versatile. A magnetic snap fastens the purse with ease, and rope handles provide the option of carrying the bag on your shoulder or by hand. There’s also a crossbody strap in case you prefer it. Find the purse for $495 at Ceri Hoover.

RELATED: 18 Sizzling Summer FINDS for July 2021

Comfortable flats

A pair of statement shoes can upgrade an outfit, and these leather flats certainly stand out in the crowd. Comfortable and in vogue, they’re ready to throw on with jeans or a suit. Find them ranging from $390 to $400 at Gus Mayer.

LUXE FOR YOUR LIVING SPACE

Colorful rug

Your home decor is begging for a little summer spruce-up, and what better way than to add some vibrant decor? This beautiful Oushak-style rug is hand-knotted and made of 100% wool that feels just as good underfoot as it will look under your favorite room setting. Soft blues and salmon hues dominate the rich color palette, delivering a great way to bring some color into your space. Find it for $5,995 at Merridian Home Furnishings.

Antique door knocker

Welcome guests in style with this antique cast bronze lion door knocker. Salvaged from a home in Baltimore, MD, it no doubt has some history. Find it for $375 at Preservation Station.

Velvet lounge chair

Add summery yellow to your space with this velvet high-back lounge chair. Whether you’re putting it in your living room or a home office, it offers a comfortable and sophisticated spot to sit and relax a spell. Find it for $1,899 at Wilder.

Handmade velvet pillow

Handmade by masterful textile artist Aviva Stanoff, this pillow is filled with feather down and features both velvet and silk Dupioni. Each pillow is made to order. Find it for $393 at Gracious Home.

Oakleaf mirror

This stunning oakleaf mirror with antiqued glass is an art piece for your wall. Called the “Andrea Mirror,” the frame is handmade by Nashville artisans, and you can hang it vertically or horizontally. Find it for $6,185 at Ironware International.

GIFTABLE LUXE

UMA candle

Give the gift of ambiance with this Pure Bliss wellness candle by UMA. With a burn time of up to 75 hours, it offers a long-lasting infusion of fragrant aromatherapy that’s not only pretty to look at but smells great, too. Find it for $68 at Private Edition.

RELATED: Stressed? 3 Nashville Businesses You Need to Know About

Spike earrings

A classic accessory to go with any ensemble, day or night, these beautiful sterling silver spike earrings are one-of-a-kind and made in Nashville. Whether you’re gifting them to yourself or someone else, they’re a timeless accompaniment that’s sure to delight. Find them for $400 at Margaret Ellis.

Leather entertaining notebook

Planners rejoice! This leather-bound notebook is any host’s dream, with pages to organize any event needs you can think of. Plan menus, create seating charts, and log vendors, regardless of the size of your party. As an added thoughtful gesture, you can even have the book personalized. Find it for $105 at Epergne.

Gold bangle bracelet

This classic stacking bracelet is sure to wow, particularly since it’s personalized with an engraved initial for a beautiful and sentimental touch. Available in yellow, white or rose gold, the bangle is the perfect, delicate gift. Find it for $580 from Yearly Co.

Decanter

An elegant bar setup calls for an equally elegant decanter from which to pour spirits. This smoky glass and 24-karat gold leaf option is both beautiful and functional. If you want to kick it up another notch, you can gift a pair of matching rocks glasses to go along with it! Find the decanter for $235 at Interior Anthology.

Happy shopping!

**********

For more great local FINDS, follow us on Instagram.