You’ve seen them hanging beautifully all over town, right? And, those organic ones, obviously done by hand with a softer white light look so much better than the store-ordered ones, don’t they?

You have two options to get these balls of light for your home:

Option #1 – go get all the supplies to make them, buy lots of extension cords, make sure your ladder works and is tall enough to install them, get them positioned correctly, enjoy them, then take them down, and store them

Option #2 – hire Luxspheria Lighting, Nashville's homegrown company, to do all of that for you!

If you have driven down Lynnwood Blvd in Belle Meade, you’ve seen a LOT of their work. This street has become a magical wonderland as these balls gently hang in most yards, especially the 500, 600, and 700 blocks. West Nashville streets have slowly added more and more of these lights, mostly from Luxspheria, in the past few years.

What is the price and what does it include?

The balls are $150 per light, with a minimum of a 5-ball purchase for $750. They make the balls of light to order, so it also includes:

the materials and labor it takes to make the light

the installation of the lights (save your shoulders and hire these guys!)

all extension chords needed for your yard

taking down the balls of light in January

Next year, the cost is 50% of the original cost for them to hang and take them down if you’d like.

If you’d rather make the lights, here is a video for how to do it. I think after seeing it, some will be totally game to make these.

But, most will think, “Um, I need to hire these Luxspheria people.”

They only do ball of light, not all the holiday home lighting. They do this one thing and they do it well.

Supporting Cancer Research

Luxspheria also gives back to the community by donating 10% of their profits to cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

Who owns Luxspheria?

Benjamin Sensing and Sims Lance are the duo making this company work. Nashville natives who are currently studying at Vanderbilt, they started this business once Benjamin’s cousins, Wesley and Lamar Stanley, needed to hand it off (installing all those balls of light takes a toll on the body!). The lights have been such a welcome joy to Nashville residents and their popularity continues to grow.

What neighborhoods do they service?

West Meade, Belle Meade, Green Hills, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, and adjacent neighborhoods. They have just started servicing Brentwood, so our 37207 readers are in luck! For larger orders, or multiple homes that would like to order, then Luxspheria’s range can definitely expand.

How do you order?

If you are ready to order your balls of light, and have them installed, click here to order!

Once you order, Benjamin and Sims will be in touch to find a time that works for you to have them installed. They can usually have them installed within 5 days of purchase, possibly sooner.

If you have any questions, email Luxspheria Lighting for more information: [email protected].

