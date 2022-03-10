Share with your friends! 149 SHARES 104 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

March brings dreams of outdoor activities, gatherings with friends, and warmer temperatures that are here to stay! Whether you’re working on springtime gardening or simply enjoying some porch time with your nearest and dearest, here’s a list of locally found items to help you embrace the great outdoors and get excited about spring!

HAPPY HEART AND BODY

Soul-to-Sole treatment

Rhapsody Spa at the Westin is now Tennessee’s sole provider of the ethically sourced Australian skincare line, Sodashi. The spa’s new and exclusive Soul-to-Sole treatment is a head-to-toe, 50-minute, tension-relieving Sodashi experience that nurtures the areas that are most overworked and aching for attention: head, neck, scalp, arms, hands, and feet. Book the treatment for $195 and/or buy the three exclusive products used: the divine hair and scalp mud ($98), jojoba bead body polish ($88), and enlivening body lotion ($64) at Rhapsody Spa.

Greeting cards

Nix the chaos of card shopping in the pharmacy card aisle and pick up a bunch of cards at your local Turnip Truck! Sending even a short hand-written note to a loved one brightens the spirit of both the sender and receiver. Turnip Truck has teamed up with Tree-Free Greetings to give 50 cents of each recycled card to Nashville Tree Conservation Corps to help plant more trees in Nashville! Shop yours for $4 each at Turnip Truck.

A day spa “Escape” for two

March is when we come out of winter hibernation, reconnect with loved ones, and start to look forward to a proper spring! Before the calendar gets too jammed with weddings and gatherings, treat yourself to an escape for two at Escape Spa. Take your partner, bestie, parent, child, or (if you REALLY like them) co-worker for some quality time. After hanging in the spa’s steam room, you’ll receive tandem massages followed by separate custom facials, then it’s back together for a gourmet lunch. The day is finished with a luxe blowout that will leave you both ready for any other Nashville adventures on the docket. The four-hour Escape for Two is $335 each at Escape Day Spa.

Coffee sugar scrub

Made using their own coffee beans and all-natural ingredients like coconut oil, oatmeal, and honey, this hand-crafted sugar scrub gently exfoliates, cleanses, and brightens your skin. Humphreys Street Coffee reinvests 100% (yep, 100%) of profits into programs and scholarships that support the deserving students who work there. Shop this scrub for $15, plus browse an array of other handmade soaps and their delicious coffee beans at Humphreys Street Coffee.

FASHION

Fanny pack

We are venturing outdoors more this month, and there is no better sidekick for a walk on the greenway, a day at Arrington, or an afternoon of errands than a trusty and trendy fanny pack. This two-toned cutie in a chic black and beige duo will go with everything from athleisure to a flowy dress, and you can wear it on your hips or across the body. You can shop this for just $26 at Kittenish in The Gulch!

Blouse

Here is that always-in-search-of transitional blouse to welcome spring! It’s got a flowy, flattering silhouette, a funky mixed floral print, and just a touch of shimmering lurex for that extra intrigue. Tuck this into high-waisted jeans or shorts and you’re ready for all of Nashville’s fickle weather! Shop this blouse for $78 at Elle Gray.

Beach-ready tote

You will be spring-break-ready with this eye-catching cream tote. Grab your newest beach read and sunblock … forget your phone! Ever Alice carries this adorable bag for $150.

Skirt

The Mill recently started carrying Crosby and they are stocked with some seriously fabulous spring-ready pieces like this colorful floral skirt. Dress this up on Friday with a tank and heels, then pair it with flats and a button-down on Sunday. The Tyler skirt by Crosby is $242 at The Mill.

Earrings

​​Two besties, Jessica and Simone, have curated a shop of beautiful and functional goods, from minimalist jewelry to framed prints. Everything they sell is made by hand, and their Anticipation earrings are meant to celebrate you, everyday life, and all that awaits. Shop this pair of 18k gold-plated sterling silver drop earrings for $32 at TNT Goods.

Bolo

As are many elements of Western fashion and lifestyle, bolos are having a moment. Add an intriguing layer to your jewelry lineup with a bolo tie by Jennelle, the woman behind Nashville’s own Jules & Swan. This one — named Copper Pear — is handmade with copper tips and features a pear-shaped druzy stone on a braided leather cord. The spring slide means easy and smooth length adjusting! Bolo up for $54 at Jules & Swan (plus click through many more bolos!)

Sunnies

A new pair of sunglasses will up your spring wardrobe and, perhaps, lure the sun out from hiding if you wear them enough! Barton Perreira’s Akahi style in a chic finish is equal parts mischievous and elegant. Shop this splurge-worthy pair for $465 online, or try many styles in-store at Barton Perreira in Green Hills.

GARDEN

Self-watering plant vessel

If you’re planning to travel soon and don’t want to kill your plants, get a self-watering plant vessel! The Glügg conveniently lets your plants water themselves whenever they are thirsty. Rooted from Yarrow Acres (Franklin’s Little Plant Shop) is filled with house plants of all kinds, seeds for outdoor planting, and lots of helpful gardening trinkets. Shop this watering vessel for $48 at Rooted from Yarrow Acres.

Watering can

We love a sleek watering can that is designed to take great care of your plants AND look amazing on a shelf. This brass can’s slim spout guarantees that water goes straight for the soil rather than sitting uselessly atop your plants’ leaves. Shop this can for $40 at Flora.

Garden heirloom kit

For the expert green thumb or the hopeful gardener in your life, there is no better gift than this kit! It comes with a cute pair of arm-saver gloves, professional walnut garden scissors, a ceramic white flower, and Beekman hand salve. Find your kit at Sercy & Co. for $107.

HOME

Decorative Easter eggs

These lightweight, colorful eggs are so perfect for decorating your table for Spring. Fill up a clear vase, put them in a bowl, or intersperse them throughout the house for a bright and festive look! The whole pack of eggs is $6.95 at You’re Invited … and they are completely stocked with amazing Easter and spring decor.

Tray

A woven wicker tray can spruce up a coffee table, ottoman, al fresco gathering area, or even your dining table’s centerpiece! These are available in small and medium sizes, too, and in a rectangular shape. Check out The Wreath Stand on Thompson Lane to find this tray ($37) and so much amazing spring decor!

Assouline books

Nashville’s go-to shop for the most luxurious coffee table books, Epergne is stocked up on the top Assouline books. Colorful, thick, and vacation-inspired, spark some spring, summer, and fall adventure ideas, display your books, and begin to collect them all! Find yours for $95 at Epergne.

CULINARY

Italian olive oil

Belle Meade’s Roze Pony has a stocked shelf of imported staples that are waiting to be added to your cooking lineup. True Italian EVOO is the backbone for almost everything dish we cook, so why not splurge on the good stuff? And while you’re there, grab some real Italian truffle pasta, too! This extra-virgin olive oil is $32 at Roze Pony.

Sperry’s seasoning

Bring a taste of Nashville classic steakhouse home to your kitchen! Sperry’s all-purpose seasoning is great for steaks, chicken, veggies, and even eggs! Shop this for $8.99 at the restaurant’s beloved neighborhood gourmet grocery, Sperry’s Mercantile, or online.

Chocolate bar

High-quality chocolate is the perfect pick-me-up during hectic workdays or cozy weekends alike. Barista Parlor has a collection of handmade bars in inventive flavors like almond crunch, black lava salt, and cornflake & maple. Snag some bars for $5 at one of their Nashville shops or online.

Assorted cookies

Baked on 8th specializes in intricately crafted, whimsical cookies, cakes, pies, and other melt-in-your-mouth delicacies. Call them to create a truly remarkable cake for your next event, or pop in for no reason at all. Your soul, your family, or your co-workers will thank you! They have everything from oatmeal cream pies and classic chocolate chip to red velvet white chocolate and toffee pecan chip! Create your custom cookie order at Baked on 8th.

Wishing you an abundance of happiness and togetherness this spring!

