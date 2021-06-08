Summer is officially here, and we’re looking forward to venturing out for some fun in the sun. From Father’s Day festivities to backyard barbecues, it’s exciting to get back to a little socializing and celebrating. Our local shops have everything you need — be it summer tablescape embellishments or the perfect gift for Dad. Here are 17 Nashville FINDS to help you make the most of all the summer fun!

FATHER’S DAY GIFTS

After 2020 had so many of us unable to gather together, we’ve taken the direction of spending a little more on Dad this year with the following gifts. Consider this our Luxe Loves FINDS edition, at least for the Father’s Day portion!

Peg Leg Porker Tennessee Bourbon

This tasty venture from Peg Leg Porker‘s award-winning pitmaster, Carey Bringle, is the bourbon and barbecue aficionado’s dream! Four different signature series bottle options range from a young bourbon to the 15-year “Boss Hog,” and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Find them from $39.99 to $400 at Radnor Wine and Spirits.

Men’s sport coat

Make Dad look and feel dapper with this stunning windowpane plaid sport coat from Oak Hall. The perfect casual accompaniment for a summer evening, it’s made from 100% breathable cotton. Find it for $795 at Oak Hall.

Ed Nash painting

Are you searching for a serious splurge for Dad? Look no further than this stunning Ed Nash painting from Bennett Galleries. A beautiful pop of color for a home office or man cave, the 48-inch-by-48-inch mixed media on canvas is a special gift, whether Dad is an art collector or not. Find it for $7,500 at Bennett Galleries.

Music City Racing Trifecta tickets

Talk about a memorable Father’s Day … tickets to the Music City Racing Trifecta are bound to add some fun to your summer! In fact, the Nashville Superspeedway welcomes back the best drivers for the first time in 37 years, and the inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is on Father’s Day. Check out the NASCAR Cup Series (June 18-20), the SRX Championship Race (Saturday, July 17), and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (August 6-8) for an up-close and personal racing experience Dad won’t soon forget. Racing package prices vary. Call (866) RACETIX to plan your visit to the NASCAR Cup Series, enter the SRX giveaway, and buy tickets or enter the Music City Grand Prix giveaway to win a fun weekend in Nashville.

Porter Road Butcher gift box

Whether he’s a huge fan of summer grilling or a foodie who appreciates delicious, responsibly sourced meat, this “Best of Porter Road” gift box from East Nashville’s Porter Road Butcher is sure to have Dad feeling the love this Father’s Day. The box includes two dry-aged steaks, two pork chops, two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, one pound of bacon, one pound of country sausage and one pound of chorizo sausage. Find it for $100 at Porter Road Butcher.

Weekender bag

This Father’s Day, Dad can dream about the prospect of future voyages — be it business trips or family vacations — with this handsome Ettinger Pursuits Cotswold weekender bag from The Oxford Shop. Crafted from leather and canvas, it’s sturdy and large enough to hold all the essentials and then some. Find it for $790 at The Oxford Shop.

SUMMER-SAVVY TABLESCAPE DECOR

Candleholder

Transitioning from spring to summer means an opportunity to swap out your table decor for some seasonal upgrades. This centerpiece is the perfect addition to your dining space, with seven multi-sized glass vessels for your favorite candles or votives. For a no-mess option, try the LED route, which offers ambiance without the clean-up. Find the candleholder for $48 at Color.

Floral cloth napkins

Nothing says “summer table” like brightly colored napkins. These floral cloth options from Nest Décor add some functional warmth to your tablescape, and they’re a budget-friendly way to bring a little fun and vibrancy to your dining room design. Find them for $8 each at Nest Décor.

Rustic wood plant holders

If you’re looking to go the more subtle, natural route for your dining space, these pretty wood holders are wonderful vessels for greenery or candles. You can even bring a little bit of the outdoors in with some moss or wildflowers. Find them for $24 each at Riverside Franklin.

Serving platter

Serving something on a pretty dish can elevate a dinner gathering in mere seconds. This handcrafted ceramic platter from Handmade Studio TN boasts intricate lace detail, and it’s a classic, eyecatching piece that will make the perfect addition to your dinnerware collection. Find it for $116 at SB Shop.

Aromatic diffuser

Ideal for any coffee table, kitchen island or bathroom countertop, these scented reed diffusers are an elegant addition to any room. Choose from several luxurious fragrances such as champagne, marine and amber black vanilla, and look forward to reusing the pretty glass vessel long after the fragrance is gone. Find them for $110 each at Epiphany Design Studio.

FUN IN THE SUN

Beach chair

Lounging on the beach is one of the summer’s greatest pleasures, so make it more comfortable and stylish with this eco-friendly, foldable beach chair from Gracious Home. The carrying strap makes it simple to tote around, and it’s lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down as you trek through the sand to find your perfect spot in the sun. Find it for $75 at Gracious Home.

Floral kurta

A successful beach outing means taking some time to pack the essentials such as sunscreen, a towel, a bathing suit, and, of course, a versatile cover-up. This floral-printed kurta is a beautiful option. Throw it on with some flip-flops for an afternoon at the beach, or dress it up with a pair of wedges for an elevated look that can lend itself to a post-beach luncheon. Find it for $167 at Ashley Meier.

Hydrating lip balm

A day in the sun often means dry skin and lips. Combat the lack of moisture with this hydrating lip balm infused with coconut and jojoba oils, which is not only vegan but offers a touch of color that makes it the perfect addition to your daily makeup routine. Find it for $6 at The French Shoppe.

Nashville tee

Whether you’re lounging poolside or headed to lunch with friends, show off your love for Nashville with this T-shirt from The Outbound Co. Available in seven trendy colors, this super-soft shirt is equal parts chic and functional. Find it for $35 at SB Shop.

Hair lightening mist

Are you looking to lighten your hair this summer? This peroxide-free sun-lightening mist from Oribe is a great way to gradually introduce some blonder shades without the shock of a sudden color swap. It’s a natural blend of lemon and chamomile, so it smells good, too! Find it for $38 at The Cosmetic Market.

Sunglasses

Summer days call for a killer pair of sunglasses, and you can’t go wrong splurging on these chic “Espiritu” shades from Barton Perreira. The perfect functional accessory to accompany any ensemble, from swimsuits to sundresses, you can choose from gold, silver or dusty rose to suit your mood. Find them for $470 at Barton Perreira.

Stay cool this month, Nashville!

