July in Nashville is filled with summer celebrations and fabulous chances to get outdoors. This month, we’ve rounded up fresh FINDS to bring into your closet, your home, and onto your new neighbors’ doorstep — all from your favorite local businesses. Enjoy these 18 FINDS for July, Nashville!

SUMMER-READY CLOSET

Jacket

It’s always a smart idea to bring a lightweight jacket when every establishment is pumping that summer AC! This gorgeous, slightly cropped taupe jacket is perfect throughout the seasons and will be your new favorite closet staple. Find this for $98 at Dsquared Clothing.

Sneakers

It’s no secret that glam leather sneakers are all the rage these days. Leave it to our favorite boot maker, Lucchese, to create a line of adorable sneakers (at a much more palatable price point than their Italian cohorts, might we add). We love the neutral colors and star details of this white pair. Find these in a few different color combos for $165 at Lucchese!

RELATED: 10 Notable Nashvillians: ‘The One Thing I’m Eliminating from My Life Once & For All’

Necklace

SVM Boutique is proud to carry this local line of jewelry that you never have to take off. Alchemy & Co. is ready for your summer splashes — you can safely wear their pieces in pools and oceans. Layer it up or wear as-is! The price makes it a fabulous gift, too. Find this for $35 at SVM.

Wrap dress

We can’t get enough of this hand-dyed wrap dress and all of its versatility. It’s wedding-guest-ready but also light enough to wear over a bathing suit at the beach. The breezy material will keep you comfy and chic in the July heat. Find this in two colors for $82 at Elle Gray.

Earrings

This is the Finale is new to L&L Marketplace and is a fabulous size-inclusive shop with lots of colorful pieces, clever gift kits, and a jewelry case housing of some of the most unique pieces we’ve seen in Nashville in a while. You just have to go see for yourself! Find these bee earrings for $35 at This is the Finale.

Shirt

A classic, breezy white shirt can take you to great heights in the summer! With an easy and clean popover cut and a gauze texture made of 100% cotton, this staple is worth the splurge. Find yours for $162 at MODA.

FOR THE HOME

Leather planter

Every time we’re in Sercy & Co., we find the perfect gift plus something we want for ourselves. These stunning leather planters are sturdy, easy to carry, and come with a metal vessel inside to hold a variety of houseplants. Boost your mood — or your friend’s mood — with this planter available in small ($190) or large ($230) at Sercy & Co.

Flowers

How stunning and colorful are these handcrafted bouquets? Go snag a fresh bundle (or three) for $15.99 each at The Produce Place in Sylvan Park.

Tray

This leather tray is a timeless piece that looks handsome on an ottoman, coffee table, or kitchen island — or use it to transport happy hour essentials to the patio, porch, or backyard. Find this genuine leather tray exclusively at Merridian for $125.

Glass vase

The beauty of these artisan-made, glass flower vases is in their simplicity. Display your fresh blooms in a single vase or get a few different sizes (it comes in sizes small, medium, and large!) to create a grouping. The pictured medium size measures 8.5-by-13-inch and is $82.50 at Interior Anthology.

Blanket

This local business keeps Nashville cozy with blankets that are meant to be used — whether you’re on the couch or in a tent! Made of 100% reclaimed materials, the blankets don’t retain odor or moisture like cotton or wool, so they’re perfect for summer. The best part? The Nashville Blanket Project donates one-for-one to a person in need. Find yours for $85 at The Nashville Blanket Project.

HOSTESS + NEW HOMEOWNER GIFTS

Bourbon BBQ seasoning + jalapeño honey mustard

Grilling season is upon us, and Made in TN has all of the perfect hostess gifts and additions for your own spice cabinet. This crowd-favorite pair is locally made and fantastically flavored for summer. Find the Bourbon BBQ seasoning for $10.95 and the jalapeño honey mustard for $8.95 at Made in TN.

Candle

Hand-poured and individually decorated and scented, this cachepot candle burns for 100 hours, and once the wax is melted down, you can reuse the beautiful container to hold plants or fresh flowers, or as a decorative tabletop accessory! This FIND is ready for gift-giving and is $45 at SB Shop.

Gift basket

Oak Nashville makes it easy to thoughtfully gift during this season of parties. Give new parents, new homeowners, or new neighbors an array of curated local products. The baskets range from $29 to $83 and are available in four themes — Relax Nashville, Nashville Necessities, Drink Up Nashville, and Wake Up Nashville. Finds yours at Oak Nashville.

BEAT THE HEAT + STAY ACTIVE

Bug spray

Bugs, be gone! This Tennessee-made Good Flower Farm non-toxic insect repellent is not dangerous or chemical-filled, but it actually works! Spray it liberally and it doubles as a smell-good, feel-good perfume without leaving a sticky, messy feeling. Find it for $16 at Bits & Pieces.

Insoles

Relieve tired, aching feet after running, hiking, or working all day with the crowd-favorite Superfeet insoles. Each insole is sculpted to match the natural curves of your heels and arches, so you feel energy, support, and that walking-on-clouds comfort with every step. Even if you think you’re walking well, let the experts at Fleet Feet show you what a difference insoles can make. Find yours for $50 at Fleet Feet.

Skin renewing cream

This is NOT just another face cream! This full-body gel is perfect for the summer months because it enhances and smooths skin texture and soothes discomfort after shaving, bug bites, burns, or sun exposure. It also helps repair skin from breakouts, redness, and bruises, and it soothes muscle discomfort. Find this for $65 at APROPOS Day Spa or through Robin Haney.

RELATED: 9 Ways to Get in the Water in Nashville This Summer

Be Anything Blanket

As its name suggests, this blanket can truly be anything! The quick-drying, wicking, and cooling microfiber material offers UVF 50+ protection. Choose from 10 beautiful designs and use yours as a skirt, dress, wrap, towel, and more. Find this for $118 at SB Shop.

Enjoy your July, Nashville!

**********

For more great FINDS, recipes, and vacation ideas, follow us on Instagram!