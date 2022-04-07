Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’re celebrating the sights and sounds of a new season with some seriously fresh local FINDS from Nashville makers and boutiques. Take a look, and get out and shop local!

SPRING FASHION

Sandals

Comfy AND versatile; practical AND chic … these are descriptors we don’t often find together in a sandal. But leave it to Nashville’s darling sustainable brand, Able, to create an everyday shoe that truly does it all. The soft sole and velcro straps create a hug for your feet. And the trendy “desert sage” green (two more colors are available) goes with all your spring styles. The Macy sandals are $88 at Able.

Leather clutch

Nashville native Ellie Bartholomew recently launched a collection of ethically sourced, handmade, and reasonably priced leather clutches and accessories inspired by her love of nature and all its flaws. Raw leather materials (hand-selected by Ellie) are saddle-stitched and then hand-painted, dyed, and embellished for a one-of-a-kind look. This large asymmetrical clutch will turn heads and fit all your essentials (it’s 11-by-9 inches). Shop this in various colors and styles for $110 at Wild Bluebell.

Hair clips

Jaw clips are truly everywhere these days, and it seems women embodying all hair lengths, ages, and fashion styles are latching on (get it?!) to the trend. Acceptable for all of life’s moments, from lazy Sunday errands to nights on the town, grab a handful in fabulous shapes and color combinations for $8 each at Serendipity in 12South.

Silk scarf

Keep Shop’s downtown locale shouldn’t keep locals from shopping. It is truly one of the most irresistible and perfectly curated collections of jewelry, fashion, homewares, and gifts in town. If you want to make a splash of a gift, this luxury silk printed scarf designed by Acilay Meric for Soie-meme will do the trick. Each hand-drawn print is digitally printed onto luxury silks and tells an ongoing story of maker and wearer. Find yours for $168 at Keep Shop (in the lobby of Noelle Hotel).

Mix OR match top and skirt

This window set screams “welcome, spring!” The flirty skirt has an elastic waist, lightweight fabric, and a chic three-tier design that’s not too short or too long. Pair the skirt with a graphic tee, solid top, or the separate matching top for a polished, neutral ensemble. The top can be worn tied or untied; tucked or untucked! And it’s cute with the matching skirt, white jeans, or under cute overalls. Shop the skirt and top for $92 each at Elle Gray.

Eclipse snake necklace

Mystical and astronomical, this “Eclipse” snake chain necklace takes the flat-lying herringbone necklace trend to an entirely new level. The wide Italian snake chain is topped at the clasp with cut onyx. We would never have thought to mix both gold and silver, but the look is too good to pick just one. Find these beauties at H. Audrey in silver for $228 and gold for $319.

GROWING GARDEN

Spring flowers

Flower Mart is your one-stop-shop for flowers and garden supplies. Ask their experts for tips on growing plants, veggies, and flowers both indoors and out, and stock up on some of their freshest colorful blooms. These awesome hanging potted plants are just dying to be on your porch! Shop them for $24.99 each at Flower Mart.

Set of funky planters

Once Flower Mart has loaded you up with a spring haul, display your blooms in some fresh planters! Pepper Palm is a purveyor of funky painted pots for every mood and space! We love the olive green, coral pink, and minty sage in this hand-painted design. Snag your set for $100 at Pepper Palm (it comes with a small 5-inch pot, a medium 6.5-inch pot, and a large 7.5-inch pot).

Garden accessories

De-pollen your car AND do some shopping! Duke’s General Store (the shop inside White Bridge Auto Wash) has a variety of luxurious (yet super high quality) garden tools from the leading gardening brand The Floral Society. Find a cultivator ($58), pruners ($99), clippers ($89), gloves ($19), and balm ($5) at Duke’s.

UNEXPECTED HOME DECOR

Kiss Kiss, Wink Wink Rug

Of course, we have to talk about The Callaway Collection’s second product launch: a limited-edition collaboration with Alyssa Spyridon of the Nashville-based interiors company Relic Home. Kiss Kiss, Wink Wink’s sultry lips-and-eyes pattern was inspired by a swatch of velvet dating to the 1960s that Libby Callaway had in her vintage textile archive. The print will pop against any floor in your home, from the powder room to the kitchen. Each piece is hand-knotted in the Persian style from 100% wool pile by artisans at a small, family-owned manufacturer in Bhadohi, India. Shop yours for $590 at The Callaway Collection.

Blanket

Bring a splash of modern art to your space with this black and white throw blanket. The duotone cotton design is one of the dozens of patterns available. The cool pattern is framed with an unexpected multicolor fringe around the edges and comes in two sizes — 50-by-60 inches for $99 and 60-by-80 inches for $119 at Good Merchant Co.

“Taking Up Space” print

Tennessee artist Erika Roberts released this Emergence Series to celebrate the coming of spring and the promise of new life! Originally painted with acrylic and watercolor on paper, this archival print is locally printed on 11-by-14 heavy paper. Each print arrives signed by Erika Roberts, and enlargements 16-by-20 and larger are printed on canvas and framed! Pick your perfect size and frame at Erika Roberts, starting at $36 for the print and $195 for a framed version.

SPRINGTIME SNACKS + SIPS

Studio Mama cookbook

Inspire some new kitchen magic with this new cookbook by Rebecca Wood, the chef and trusted keeper of Zac Brown’s renowned Southern Ground Nashville studio. The Studio Mama Cookbook — out early June — commemorates nearly a decade of food-related antics in Music City and is filled with Southern-bred recipes and first-hand accounts from feeding artists like Zac Brown Band, Foo Fighters, Dierks Bentley, Cheap Trick, and Kacey Musgraves. Preorder your signed copy for $50 at Hearts in the Mix (a great idea for Mother’s or Father’s Day!)

Country Luau canned cocktails

Nashville has a new ready-to-drink canned cocktail that just hit liquor stores across Tennessee. The four unique flavors — Strawberry Daq Shack, Yuzu Ranch Water, Mango Mosa, and Pineapple Jalapeñ-Y’all — were created by a 20-year veteran of the alcohol industry and inspired by the vibrant community of Music City. Country Luau donates 2% of sales directly to musicians and nonprofits that support musicians. Find your single flavor four-packs for $12.99, and variety six-packs are $16.99. And both will be available online this month.

Homemade sourdough loaf

Later this year (hopefully mid-June!) Spread Market & Larder will open in Germantown. The neighborhood market will be stocked with grocery items, daily sandwiches, beer, cider, wine, and homemade bread. But you don’t have to wait that long to get your hands on their seriously tasty sourest sourdough bread. Each loaf serves about four hungry people and rings in at $10 (which includes local delivery on Thursdays and Fridays) at Spread Market & Larder.



Happy April, Nashville!

