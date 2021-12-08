For Elle and Spencer Bentley, wedding bells have been ringing from the Big Apple all the way to Music City. Though they may have officially said “I do” in May 2020 in New York City, their grand ceremony took place on October 2, 2021, at Nashville’s Old School Farm , catered by local favorite Juniper Green . From sweet, intimate details to traditional elements that reflect their Jewish heritage, this is one wedding that’s not to be missed!

Newlyweds Elle and Spencer met in Manhattan’s famed Central Park over soccer and a bottle of rosé. It may sound like an odd combination, but as it turns out, it was a match made in heaven. Vanderbilt grad student, Elle, who’s currently working toward her master’s degree in genetic counseling, and her husband, a former finance professional in New York, met only a few months after Elle moved to Manhattan.

“We met through a friend of a friend of a friend,” says the bride. “I joined a coed soccer team that Spencer happened to be on, and there was a gathering in Central Park on the first nice day of the year. Spencer brought some nice rosé, and I was like, ‘Who’s the guy who brought the nice bottle of wine to this little, informal gathering in Central Park?’ I went up and talked to him, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

Their chance meeting was the start of something special, and their ties to Central Park grew, too. About a year and a half after they started dating, the couple found themselves back in the park sharing another bottle of rosé … only this time, Spencer had a ring in his pocket. “He’d made a dinner reservation,” explains Elle, “and said, ‘It’s by Central Park. Let’s go there beforehand, have a drink, and hang out before dinner.’ So, we went to Central Park and drank rosé, and he was playing some of the music that we bonded over the day that we met. He started saying all of these nice things about me, and then he got down on one knee and proposed.”

The first thing on Elle and Spencer’s agenda was deciding on a date and finding the perfect venue. However, the pandemic led them down a slightly different path than they’d initially intended. “At the time, we planned on getting married in New York — either Manhattan or Brooklyn,” says the bride, “so we decided to go with a longer engagement. We were thinking Spring 2020, so it came down to the date and the venue. We’d almost put a deposit down in New York, and then we decided to move to Nashville. We had already discussed moving somewhere more affordable, and then the pandemic sped up that timeline. It’s hard to live in a 600-square-foot studio apartment with a 60-pound dog. We were like, ‘Let’s get out of here!'”

Immediately switching gears, the couple began searching for a venue in Nashville. They landed on Old School Farm, which the bride describes as “beautiful and rustic.”

After Elle and Spencer found their venue and secured a ceremony date in Nashville, the remainder of the planning followed soon after. The couple forewent a wedding planner, opting to split the planning duties between them instead — including picking out Elle’s wedding dress. “Spencer did as much work as I did,” Elle tells us. “We each had different things that we were in charge of; I could not have done it without him. I even went dress shopping with my parents and Spencer — we’re not very traditional.”

Elle chose a dress she calls “a bit more unconventional” than other wedding dresses she’d seen, and it was well worth the deviation from tradition. The champagne-colored stunner boasted everything from lace detailing to beading on the straps — a beautiful mix of romance and whimsy. The bride paired Loeffler Randall heels and simple jewelry that included earrings from Tiffany & Co. that Spencer had gifted her for their recent anniversary. Elle also wore a simple diamond necklace and a matching tennis bracelet.

On the morning of the wedding, the bride and her bridal party gathered at the Old School to prepare for the festivities. “My bridesmaids, the usherette, my mom, and Spencer’s mom were all there, and we got ready together all day,” she tells us. She gifted her bridesmaids with Mejuri necklaces and a Pashmina wrap in case it got chilly, and everyone celebrated with a champagne toast.