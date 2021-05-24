June marks the official arrival of summer, and we’re celebrating with these fun-filled Nashville events. From art exhibits to festivals, live music and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month. So strap in and get ready for an abundance of summer fun!

17 Nashville Events & Happenings: June 2021

June 1, 2021: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park’s 25th Anniversary

Celebrate Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park’s 25th anniversary on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Festivities take place at the park’s amphitheater and include live music, refreshments, guided tours of the park, remarks from Governor Bill Lee and other officials, and educational programming. Registration begins at $1. tnstateparks.com

June 1, 2021: Statehood Day at the Tennessee State Museum

Head to the Tennessee State Museum on Tuesday, June 1, in honor of Tennessee’s 225th birthday. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and includes the official opening of the Tennessee at 225: Highlights from the Collection exhibit, Tennessee storytime, a lively discussion with historian Dr. Carroll Van West, virtual trivia and more. All events are free to attend. tnmuseum.org

June 4, 2021 – September 5, 2021: En Plein Air

Beginning Friday, June 4, head to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens to see works of art inspired by the landmark. The second annual En Plein Air exhibit places a special spotlight on local artists and explores the different ways they capture nature’s beauty. The exhibit continues through Sunday, September 5, and is included with regular admission — which is free for members and starts at $20 for non-member adults. cheekwood.org

June 4, 2021: Brew at the Zoo

Enjoy delicious libations as you stroll through the Nashville Zoo on Friday, June 4. Brew at the Zoo features more than 80 craft beers, live music and local food trucks. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and beverage vendors include Diskin Cider, Blackstone Brewing, Hap & Harry’s and more. Tickets begin at $75. (Note: Ticket prices increase by $10 beginning Thursday, May 27.) nashvillezoo.org

June 5, 2021: Jazz AM

On Saturday, June 5, the Nashville Jazz Workshop hosts the first event of its new monthly series, Jazz AM. The initiative works to expose children to jazz through age-appropriate activities like improvisation, rhythm and movement. The June program begins at 10 a.m. in Hadley Park and is free to attend. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming Jazz AM events. nashvillejazz.org

June 6, 2021: 1st Annual Lucy Loft Gala

The first annual Lucy Loft Gala takes place on Sunday, June 6, at Live Oak Music Row. The evening includes live music, comedic performances, a silent auction and a red carpet. Tickets are $100 and include two signature cocktails and appetizers, and all proceeds from the event benefit The Bridges Domestic Violence Center, which helps women, men and children affected by domestic violence. The event begins at 7 p.m. eventbrite.com

June 6 & 27, 2021: Acme Rooftop Yoga Buzz

Whether you’re well-versed in the world of yoga or you’re just starting out, Acme Feed & Seed and yoga instructor Emily Young invite you to enjoy a one-hour yoga session on Acme’s breathtaking rooftop. Be sure to stick around after class to shop LabCanna’s CBD pop-up shop or head down to the first floor to enjoy brunch. Classes take place on Saturday, June 6 (click HERE to register), and Saturday, June 27 (click HERE to register), at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10.

June 11 – 13, 2021: Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner returns to Centennial Park for a three-day celebration starting Friday, June 11. Each evening features live performances by local artists, artisan vendors, craft beer, wine and cocktails, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities. Musical artists and vendors are yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details. Event hours are Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. musicianscornernashville.com

June 12 & 19, 2021: Alive’s Memorial Butterfly Release at Home

Every year Alive Hospice remembers loved ones who have died with a live butterfly release, symbolizing lasting love and the renewal of spring. Similar to last year’s event, Alive Hospice welcomes families to its drive-through event so community members can safely pick up their butterfly houses and butterflies to release at home. Nashville orders can be picked up at the Alive Hospice Administration Building at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, and Murfreesboro orders can be picked up at The Residence at Alive Hospice at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. Butterflies and butterfly houses begin at $20. You can also register for Alive’s butterfly house painting workshops on Friday, June 4, or Tuesday, June 8, to prepare for the event. (Note: Orders must be placed by Thursday, June 3.) alivehospice.org

June 12, 2021: With Love, LUIS

Join fellow brides-to-be for Nashville’s first-ever bridal stroll. With Love, LUIS is a one-of-a-kind bridal show that showcases venues of all shapes, sizes and styles. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, brides can walk to approximately 10 different venues to explore over 75 vendors and 16 panelists. Tickets for this event are $30. withloveluis.com

June 16, 2021: Iroquois Steeplechase

Previously scheduled for Saturday, May 8, the 2021 Iroquois Steeplechase is now slated for Saturday, June 26. Beginning at 8 a.m., patrons can head to Percy Warner Park to watch the race and participate in family-friendly activities. Watch as some of the best horses and jockeys race on the famous three-mile turf track. Individual tickets are $50, and tickets for box seats, tailgating, party tents, and private skyboxes are also available. iroquoissteeplechase.org

June 16, 2021: Lessons on the River: Pollinator & Native Plants in Your Garden

Even the plants in your garden can have a significant impact on restoring native ecosystems. Head to Bates Nursery on Wednesday, June 16, to learn about the impact of native plants on the environment. The class also includes specific examples of trees, shrubs and perennials you can add to your garden. The event is free to attend, and sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. harpethconservancy.org

June 20, 2021: Jazz on the Cumberland (Father’s Day Edition)

Celebrate Dad during the Father’s Day Edition of Jazz on the Cumberland on Sunday, June 20. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and get ready to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists as they perform live at Cumberland Park. The event also includes food trucks, concessions, vendors and a kids’ zone. The event is free to attend and begins at 5:30 p.m. victorchatman.com

June 24 – 26, 2021: OZ Arts Nashville Presents Enactor

Join OZ Arts Nashville and dancer Becca Hoback for dance performances that explore the relationship between the body, womanhood and a rapidly changing society. Performances include the premiere of Offering, which Becca created with Batsheva member Ben Green; another world premiere created specifically for Becca called Is this Good? by choreographer Ana Maria Lucaciu, and A Girl, the solo version of Roy Assaf’s Girls. Performances begin at 8 p.m. each night, and tickets are $20 if purchased by Memorial Day (Monday, May 31). ozartsnashville.org

June 25 – 27, 2021: “Painting to Preserve” Art Show & Sale

Starting Friday, June 25, join The Chestnut Group as they celebrate their 20 years of dedication to the conservation of special landscapes in Middle Tennessee. Partnering with Montgomery Bell Academy, the group hosts art exhibits that celebrate the past, current and future partners of The Chestnut Group. Exhibits also memorialize some of Nashville’s most beloved outdoor spaces, including The Land Trust of Tennessee, Radnor Lake, Centennial Park and MBA’s campus. The event is free to attend, and proceeds from art purchases benefit MBA as well as The Chestnut Group and its artists. The art show runs through Sunday, June 27. Hours are Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. chestnutgroup.org

June 27, 2021: Carnton Sunset Concert Series

Sit back, relax and enjoy the music of Rubiks Groove, a tribute band playing all the hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The concert is part of the Carnton Sunset Concert Series at Carnton. Adult tickets are $12 in advance (or $15 on the day of the event), and children tickets are $5.50 (or $8 on the day of the event). The gates open at 4 p.m., and music begins at 6 p.m. boft.org

June 27, 2021: Beatles Brunch

Join City Winery on Sunday, June 27, for Nashville’s only Beatles-inspired brunch. The event features Beatles tribute band Forever Abbey Road as well as limited food and beverages throughout the performance. Hear classics like “Here Comes The Sun” or “She Loves You” as you enjoy a delicious brunch. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the show begins at noon. Tickets start at $15. citywinery.com

Happy June, Nashville!

