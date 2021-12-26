Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

When Christmas is all said and done, one of the biggest chores is tree disposal. If you’re looking for a sustainable way to dispose of your tree, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of local options that will save you the headache and ensure your tree stays out of the landfill, too!

Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Nashville

Pick-Up Services

The Hillwood High School Band Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 8, and 15, 2022

Sunday, January 2 and 9, 2022

The Hillwood High School Band is hosting its 17th Annual Davidson County Christmas Tree Pick-Up. For a minimum donation of $10, you can support Hillwood’s band program by letting their volunteers pick up and recycle your tree. (Your donation is even tax-deductible!) All you have to do is remove the decor and place your tree outside your home before 8 a.m. on your pick-up day. For those who live in an apartment or condo, a volunteer will contact you before they arrive. For the first time, they’ve also transitioned to an exclusively online donation platform. To register and schedule your tree pick-up, complete the form HERE.

Preston Taylor Ministries

December 28 and 30, 2021

January 3 and 5, 2022

Preston Taylor Ministries is once again conducting its annual Christmas tree pick-up and recycling program. The fundraising efforts raise money for the Preston Taylor Ministries Spring Retreat, and there is a suggested donation of $10. Schedule your pick-up HERE, and leave your decoration-free tree outside of your home.

Drop-Off Locations

The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

The Elephant Sanctuary is collecting Christmas trees for its residents. The nonprofit facility in Hohenwald is currently a safe haven for nine elephants who are retired from zoos and circuses and, believe it or not, you can donate up to five decoration-free trees to the sanctuary, providing enrichment for the elephants and supplementing their winter diets. The collection is taking place from Sunday, December 26, through Wednesday, January 5, 2022. For more information on donating your tree to The Elephant Sanctuary, and exactly where they’re hosting this year’s drop-off zone, you can visit their website or call (931) 796-6500.

Nashville Public Works

Nashville Public Works offers easy tree recycling drop-off at a number of locations across Davidson County — just be sure you remove all of the festive frills such as lights, ornaments, and tinsel before you bring it in. No flocked or artificial trees are accepted since Public Works takes them to be chipped and composted into mulch. Though the location list for this year has yet to be released, we’ve included a list of last year’s locations, which we don’t expect to change drastically. We encourage you to check for further updates at Nashville.gov.

Cane Ridge Park, 419 Battle Road, Antioch, TN 37013

Cedar Hill Park, 860 Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN 37115

Edwin Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road, Nashville, TN 37221

Elmington Park, 3531 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37205

Frederick Douglass Park, 210 North 7th Street, Nashville, TN 37206

Joelton Community Center, 21 Joelton Community Center Road, Joelton, TN 37080

Lakewood City Hall, 3401 Old Hickory Blvd., Lakewood, TN 37138

Richland Park, 4601 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Sevier Park, 3021 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN 37204

Two Rivers Park, 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Una Recreation Center, 134 Una Recreation Road, Nashville, TN 37217

Whitfield Park, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Living Earth (East), 1511 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210

Living Earth (West), 6401 Centennial Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209

To find out more information about Metro Nashville’s recycling programs, call (615) 862-5000 or visit the Public Works website.

