We’re welcoming the final month of summer with a fresh collection of local FINDS. With the start of August, we’ve found transition pieces that will allow you to effortlessly soak up the final days of this season and seamlessly see you into the next one. Whether you’re sprucing up your closet, adding some flair to your living room, or celebrating back-to-school season, this list is filled with local treasures for everyone.

CLOTHES AND ACCESSORIES

T-shirt

An ode to the musicians who give Music City its name, our favorite denim purveyor Imogene + Willie continues to donate 100% of proceeds of this chic “support live music” tee to MusiCares, an organization that provides relief and support for musicians during critical times. Find your trendy, super-high-quality tee (it comes in black, too) for $68 at Imogene + Willie.

Earrings

We love this sophisticated twist on the classic circle hoop style by Nashville jewelry makers Freshie & Zero. Light and versatile, this pair transitions seamlessly from work to play and throughout the seasons. You may never take them off! Find yours for $42 at Freshie & Zero.

Clutch

We love the darker hue of this chic boxy clutch. Perfect for the end of summer and into fall, you can swap out colorful tied-on scarves for a sophisticated look that fits every mood or outfit. Find yours for $55 (small) or $65 (medium) at Providence Interiors.

Game-ready bag

Nashville is about to be teeming with sporting events of all kinds. From NCAA to pro-level, it’s important to have a clear bag that’s compliant with stadium and arena rules. And why not make it fashionable, too!? The embroidered strap (in lots of options from Vandy to Bama to team-neutral patterns) is changeable, and the gold stud detail is so cute. Find your perfect bag for $155 at SB Shop.

Jumpsuit

Soft crepe, waffle weave is so on-trend right now, and not just in loungewear! The texture is making its way into every corner of our closets. How versatile is this rust-brown jumpsuit? Pop a white tank or tee underneath, lace up your favorite sneakers, and you’re chic and comfy from summer to fall! Find this for $79 at Finnleys.

Necklace

Spice up your all-gold layered lineup with this blush-hued stone choker with a starburst chain. The choker-length style has an adjustable chain, so you can wear it alone or stack it with all of your favorite pieces. Find this for $36.99 at L.A. Green.

FOR THE HOME

Plant

Bates Nursery is an absolute oasis for all things green, and their team will help you pick out the perfect new house plant that will survive through changing seasons. We’re into the look of this tropical Ficus Audrey Bush, available for $21.99, at Bates Nursery.

Candle

Nashville’s Queen Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Votivo to create the ideal summer scent for your home. This one-of-kind Wildwood Flower candle combines the scents of fragrant Southern blooms like wisteria and narcissus with a dash of honeysuckle, a pinch of jasmine, and a touch of woodsy musk. Find yours for $32 at Draper James.

Match holder

We’ve been looking for a cuter way to keep our matches close by (beyond just hiding them away in the junk drawer). Stick one of these locally made matchstick holders on your table, in the bathroom, or anywhere you keep your favorite candles. It comes with a strike pad, and once you’ve used the matches provided, refill the holder with any matches. Find this at Gift Horse for $18.

Sanitizing spray

Ditch smelly, harsh hand sanitizers for this 75% organic option handmade by a mother-daughter duo in Nashville. They use non-GMO grain alcohol, all-natural essential oils, and witch hazel for moisturizing. With two sizes and three scents to choose from, get a few for your purse, car, and guest bath. Find yours for $13 – $20 at SB Shop.

Tray table

This fabulous Old Hollywood Regency tray table is perfectly versatile and small enough (24-by-17-by-27-inches) to help fill those hard-to-style corners. Snag this before it’s gone for $129.95 at GasLamp Antiques.

EDIBLE & SIPPABLE

Kombucha

You may not consider yourself a kombucha person — until you taste Walker Brothers. This stuff is pure magic in a can. All four flavors of their Nashville-made non-alcoholic beverages taste as good as they are for your gut. Or if it’s more your speed, you can opt for the alcoholic “hard” ones. Right now you can stock up on a build-your-own pack of 24 for a sale price of $74.88 (originally $95). This stuff is worth the splurge. Get yours at Walker Brothers Brewery.

Biscuits and jam

Leave it to The Peach Truck team to concoct the perfect summer spin on biscuits and jam. This bundle combines their brand new signature biscuit mix (three bags of it) plus three delicious jars of jam — Signature (sweet tang of summer captured in a jar), Bourbon (with a hint of bourbon and subtle notes of brown sugar and butter), and Jalapeño (their take on pepper jelly). Get one of each flavor or all three of the same. Create your bundle for $69 at The Peach Truck.

Coffee

Famous New York Coffee Roaster, Café Integral, offers up an espresso blend of the best single-original Nicaraguan beans — it’s called Dulcinea. Pick up a pound at Kettner Coffee Supply‘s lovely storefront cafe in East Nashville for $16 and elevate your coffee game to the tastiest level. They’ll even grind it for you!

Juice cleanse

The hustle of those long summer days leading up to the first day of school tends to bring on lots of stress, questionable eating habits, and fatigue. Give yourself a reset with this starter juice cleanse meant to put you back on track with a plethora of nutrients while giving your intestines needed rest. Order your cleanse from your closest E+ROSE location for $57.99 (one day), $109.99 (two-day), or $169.99 (three-day).

Food delivery

Okay, the kids are off to school. You did your mini juice cleanse. Keep the self-care going and let one of Nashville’s favorite chef-caterer-wellness gurus cook for your family. Our CEO, Liza, loves her weekly meal service from Placemat. It’s three different delicious entrees, a side, a snack, and a salad dropped off on your doorstep. There’s no commitment, so try Placemat for $150 for a family (or $120 for a couple or individual).

BACK TO SCHOOL!

Embroidered tee

Okay … we cannot get enough of this adorable basic white polo by Paper Boat. Add some personalized embroidery in a variety of fonts and colors to get your little tike ready to meet new teachers and friends. Find this shirt at Patch for $28, plus $15 for the embroidery.

Letters To The Graduate

The perfect college send-off, each of these 12 letters has a different prompt like “I’m proud of you because … ” and “You can always count on me for … ” Fill each card with memories, advice, and warm-fuzzies. Then seal ’em up with the enclosed stickers, postdate, and give the collection to the new graduate to open throughout the year. Find this at Metropolis Gifts for $14.95 (they have eight or so different versions of the popular Letters to _____ in-store.)

Bracelet kit

Soak up the last little bit of summertime with your kids (of all ages!) and make some trendy beaded bracelets together. These Little Gem Kits have everything you need to make about 10 bracelets — just grab some scissors and super glue to keep those knots secure. Find your kit for $48 at Hemline.

T-shirt

Artist and author Meera Lee Patel has teamed up with Next Chapter and The Nashville Public Library Foundation to create the most enchanting shirt for a great cause. “Proceeds fund the Nashville Public Library programs and services that nurture curiosity and confidence in our youngest patrons, support adults to continue growing, foster lifelong learning and civic conversations, and provide access to cultural opportunities.” Get one for you and for the kiddos for $22 to $28 at Friendly Arctic.

Here’s to FINDing new things and adventures this August, Nashville!

