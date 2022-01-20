Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Midwifery may sound like an antiquated term, but in fact, the demand for this practice has gained popularity in recent years. We’ve explored the ins and outs of midwifery in the past, but now, we’re honing in on one health organization that stands out among the rest: Connectus Health. Taking a contemporary approach to midwifery and providing care in many other aspects of reproductive health, the experts at Connectus Health personalize their care to fit every patient’s specific needs.

Through their personalized approach, Connectus Health midwives provide in-depth care, taking time to answer patients’ questions and ensure they have the best experience possible. “We listen to our patients, we care about them, and we advocate for them,” says Alexa Clay, a Certified Nurse Midwife at Connectus Health. “​​We also provide inclusive care to all people without judgment, so it’s a comfortable place for people to come.”

Connectus Health midwives build connections with and support patients in all stages of life, from adolescence through menopause. “I love creating connections with patients and helping them through these really big life transitions. I love honoring their emotional and physical journey,” says Alexa, “but I also really love being with patients through struggles like infertility, miscarriages, and loss. That’s really important, and I really love being there for people.”

Using a Connectus Health midwife also means you have an expert to turn to in multiple aspects of reproductive care — not just pregnancy or childbirth. This can include anything from a teenager’s first gynecological visit to STD counseling, placing IUDs, infertility counseling, and more.“Certified Nurse Midwives sometimes provide primary care, and we provide gynecological care, preconception care, and care through pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period,” explains Alexa. “We also provide education and health promotion, disease prevention, and diagnostic testing.”

When it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, a significant benefit of using a Connectus Health midwife is their focus on safety for both the person giving birth and the child. In fact, studies show that Certified Nurse Midwives have lower cesarean rates overall and patients generally have higher satisfaction with their care. Additionally, in scenarios where more midwives are present, there are also reduced maternal and infant mortality rates. (source)

Certified Nurse Midwives are also experts in overall function of the body. At Connectus Health, midwives understand what is normal and when something may be a concern and requires medical intervention. “Certified Nurse Midwives specialize in normal, so we are experts in what your body should be doing both during pregnancy and outside of pregnancy,” says Emili Broyles, another Certified Nurse Midwife at Connectus Health.

It’s also important to note the misconceptions many people may have about midwifery. “A lot of people think midwives only do out-of-hospital births, and a lot of people think midwives only care for patients who don’t want epidurals,” says Emili. “Midwifery is perceived as this old way of doing things when it’s just a more holistic approach to caring for pregnant people and people outside of pregnancy.”

Despite these misconceptions, midwifery has become more popular in recent years as more people look to be more involved in their healthcare decisions. “People are taking more control of their health and being empowered,” says Emili of this rise in popularity. “Midwifery is about empowering people, and more people are empowered to make decisions in terms of their health care … [Midwives] care for people emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and I think that’s what people are looking for.”

When you visit Connectus Health and work with one of their midwives, you can expect to have a team of experts supporting you and keeping your health, comfort, and safety top of mind. Through a contemporary, personalized approach, Connectus Health midwives work with you through all stages of life to ensure you’re receiving the best care possible.

To learn more about Connectus Health and its midwifery services, visit connectus.org.

