You’ve grabbed yourself a rotisserie chicken from Kroger. Now what? The options are endless, but today, Kirbee Miller of KiNiMi Kitchen is sharing two new ones we love! As a bonus, Kirbee also shares her lighter spin on guacamole, for when you are looking to load your dip with more vitamins and minerals, while reducing the overall caloric punch. Read on for all three recipes, each one perfectly suited for a season of chilly weather, watch parties, and more.

Recipe #1: Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Kirbee’s first game-changing recipe offers a quick way to get a warm meal on the table, ensuring it’s packed with protein and flavor. There is no need to settle for pre-made soup with recipes like this one on-hand!

Quick Chicken Tortilla Soup No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings 4 Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4 cups Simple Truth chicken stock (for a soupier soup, add up to 6 cups total for this recipe)

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onions (for easier prep, use pre-chopped onions from Kroger)

3 tsp fresh minced garlic (substituting garlic paste is fine)

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1-2 tsp smoked paprika

1.5 cups Simple Truth Fire Roasted Salsa (either mild or medium)

2 cups frozen sweet corn

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Optional ingredients or toppings Fresh jalapeños, sliced

Tortilla strips

Sour cream or plain yogurt

Avocado slices

Fresh lime juice

More fresh cilantro Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large soup pot over medium heat, add garlic and onions and cook until onions begin getting translucent, approximately 4 - 5 minutes.

Add in shredded chicken and paprika and toss all ingredients together.

Bring the soup to a slow boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to your taste.

Ladle soup into bowls and add your favorite toppings! Notes Kirbee suggests: (1) Get your family involved in picking out and prepping the toppings. (2) Make a soup “bar” for an interactive experience. (3) Double the recipe and gift to a neighbor or friend. (4) Double the recipe and freeze a portion in single serving containers for lunch on the go or a quick dinner. Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Recipe #2: Classic Chicken Salad With a Twist

For a twist on classic chicken salad, calling for the lower-calorie option of yogurt instead of mayonnaise, Kirbee suggests the following combination. You can also use the yogurt mixture to top the tortilla soup above, or to spread on sandwiches!

Healthy Chicken Salad No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced green onions

1 cup Kroger non-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp Simple Truth dijon mustard

1/2 tsp Private Selection Garlic and Pepper Seasoning

1/2 tsp Simple Truth Organic Zesty Cumin Seasoning Salt Optional 2 cups seedless red grapes, halved

1/2 cup pecan pieces Instructions Place the chicken, celery, and green onions in a large bowl. If you are using grapes or pecans, add them to the bowl.

In another bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, dijon mustard, and seasoning.

Combine the chicken salad mixture and the yogurt dressing.

Chill for at least 15 minutes before serving. Notes Kirbee suggests: (1) Make the seasoned Greek yogurt mixture ahead of time so the flavor can develop. (2) Serve on flatbread and top with her guacamole recipe, which can be found below. Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Recipe #3: Lower-Calorie Guacamole

The last recipe Kirbee shares with us today is guacamole with an unexpected, healthy surprise!

Lower-Calorie Guacamole No ratings yet Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 1 cup frozen, shelled edamame, thawed

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup onion, chopped

2 limes, juiced

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp water

Salt and pepper to taste Optional 1/2 fresh jalapeño, diced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1 dash cayenne pepper Instructions Place edamame, avocado, cilantro, garlic, onion, jalapeño, and lime juice in a food processor and pulse until combined.

Add enough water to create a creamy consistency and pulse again.

Transfer edamame guacamole to a serving bowl, and season with smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Combine well.

Serve with Simple Truth tortilla chips, vegetable chips, or fresh, sliced vegetables. Notes Kirbee suggests: (1) Use this as a flavorful sandwich spread. (2) Pair with the Greek yogurt chicken salad recipe found above. (3) Try serving with fresh carrot chips sold at Kroger in the produce section. (4) Use as a topping for chili or the chicken tortilla soup recipe above. Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

About Kirbee Miller:

Kirbee Miller is the owner and Chief Experience Officer of KiNiMi Kitchen, a community-driven business that cultivates immersive culinary experiences to promote inclusion and connection. KiNiMi Kitchen has grown a devout following through Kirbee’s online cooking shows, in-home cooking classes, television appearances in the Nashville and Chattanooga markets, and pop-up retail experiences at Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn.

Outside of running her business and hosting speaking engagements, Kirbee loves to travel, paint, and create experiences for others. She and her husband reside in Nashville, where she also devotes her life as full-time caregiver to her mother. Kirbee is dedicated to serving as a support system to her family and to bringing the same sense of community and love to her clients.

This article is sponsored by Kroger. All photography by Leila Grossman.