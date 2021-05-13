sponsored content

With spring in full bloom, allergy season at its height, and a pandemic still looming, homeowners everywhere are seeking new ways to purify the air in their homes. Store-bought air purifiers are both costly and cumbersome, but the iWave, an advanced air purifier that sterilizes the air in your entire home, could be the solution you’re looking for. Plus, now through May 31, Roscoe Brown is offering a sweet deal on this innovative home air purifier — $200 off!

iWave uses a needlepoint bi-polar ionization process that releases both positive and negative ions into the air. They then attach themselves to any bacteria, virus, and mold and decompose and neutralize them. The ions can also attach to pollen and other allergens, neutralizing them and making them heavy enough to sink and become dust or be caught in your air filtration system.

We spoke to Roscoe Brown Service Manager Kirk White to understand more about how the iWave works and to find out why it’s the best air purifying option on the market for homeowners. “Not only does [the iWave] take care of molds and allergens, but it has also been tested and is effective against both known coronaviruses — SARS-CoV-2 and the Human Coronavirus 229E,” Kirk explains. “It is one of the only products actually tested and certified to kill the coronavirus.”

The iWave’s test results are impressive. In third-party tests using proprietary technology, the iWave inactivated 92.6% of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in just 15 minutes. After 30 minutes, that percentage goes up to 99.4%. Similarly, the iWave inactivated the Human Coronavirus 229E by 90% in 60 minutes.

Installation is easy and only takes about an hour for a certified technician to complete. The technician cuts a four-inch hole into the ductwork and places the iWave inside. They then wire it back to the control system of your heat and air, and in just 30 minutes, you’re breathing purified air throughout your home. It’s not something to try to do yourself, Kirk notes, as there are some places in your ductwork where it won’t have any effect if installed there.

Another thing to note: If you have more than one HVAC system for your home, you need to have an iWave installed in each one for the best results. And again, you can get $200 off each iWave unit now through May 31.

Easy, Maintenance-Free Clean Air

Unlike UV light purifiers or air scrubbers, once the iWave is installed, it requires no maintenance with its patented self-cleaning design. Other purifiers require expensive new bulbs or filters every year that can cost upwards of hundreds of dollars, but the iWave sterilizes your air for seven to nine years maintenance-free.

Kirk points out that homeowners often report the need to dust more frequently within the first two weeks of installation. While the iWave immediately begins working on neutralizing viruses and bacteria, it takes a little longer for allergens and dander to become heavy enough to fall out of the air. This extra dust will last for about 30 to 60 days and then dissipate as the allergens are cleared from the air. “Other than that, there are no odors, it doesn’t use ozone, and you really can’t see it work, but it’s working,” says Kirk.

While the complexity of the work it does sounds potentially costly, Kirk says, all said and done, the iWave costs $995. Plus, Roscoe Brown is currently running a promotion where you can get the iWave installed for just $795 through May 31. It’s a small price to pay to keep you and your family breathing the cleanest air possible year-round.

The iWave receives rave reviews from Kirk, who, along with most other Roscoe Brown employees, has it installed in his own home. It’s also available commercially and installed in thousands of businesses, schools and restaurants across the U.S. Many of Roscoe Brown’s clients are choosing to breathe clean air this spring. Will you be one of them?

To find out more about the iWave and get in on the special limited-time rate, click HERE.

