As the expansion efforts at Nashville International Airport continue, BNA welcomes new businesses, amenities, and travel routes. Though progress can be bittersweet (goodbye, BNA carpet!), we’re eager for more travel options as the renovation forges on. Here’s a handy guide, organized by region, to make planning your next getaway easier than ever — we’ll keep you posted throughout the year as the list grows!
To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:
Direct Flights from Nashville: Updated March 3, 2022
NORTHEAST U.S.
Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Contour, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.
CONNECTICUT
- Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) – Southwest
WASHINGTON, D.C.
- Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American, Southwest
- Washington, D.C. (IAD) – United
MARYLAND
- Baltimore, Maryland (BWI) – Southwest
MASSACHUSETTS
- Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – Delta, JetBlue, Southwest
NEW JERSEY
- Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) – Frontier
- Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – Spirit, United
PENNSYLVANIA
- Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) – Allegiant
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT) – Allegiant
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit (*Spirit routes coming May 11, 2022)
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) – Southwest
NEW YORK
- Buffalo, New York (BUF) – Southwest
- Long Island, New York (ISP) – Southwest
- New York, New York (JFK) – American, Delta, JetBlue
- New York, New York (LGA) – American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit
- Syracuse, New York (SYR) – Allegiant
RHODE ISLAND
- Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) – United
MIDWESTERN U.S.
Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Midwest from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Cape Air, Contour, Spirit, Southwest, Sun Country, and United.
ILLINOIS
- Chicago, Illinois (MDW) – Southwest
- Chicago, Illinois (ORD) – American, Southwest, United
- Marion, Illinois (MWA) – Cape Air
INDIANA
- Indianapolis, Indiana (IND) – Contour
IOWA
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) – Allegiant
- Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) – Allegiant
MAINE
- Portland, Maine (PWM) – Southwest (*Coming June 11, 2022)
MICHIGAN
- Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta, Southwest
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) – Allegiant
MINNESOTA
- Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta, Southwest, Sun Country
MISSOURI
- Kansas City, Missouri (MCI) – Southwest
- St. Louis, Missouri (STL) – Southwest
MONTANA
- Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – Allegiant
NEBRASKA
- Omaha, Nebraska (OMA) – Southwest
NORTH DAKOTA
- Fargo, North Dakota (FAR) – Allegiant
OHIO
- Cleveland, Ohio (CLE) – Southwest
- Columbus, Ohio (CMH) – Southwest
OKLAHOMA
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC) – Southwest
WISCONSIN
- Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) – Allegiant
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) – Southwest
SOUTHERN U.S.
Carriers currently offering direct flights throughout the South from Nashville are Allegiant, Contour, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.
ARKANSAS
- Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA) – Allegiant
FLORIDA
- Destin-Fort Walton (VPS) – Southwest
- Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest
- Ft. Myers, Florida (RSW) – Southwest
- Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) – Allegiant, Southwest
- Key West, Florida (EYW) – Allegiant
- Melbourne, Florida (MLB) – Allegiant
- Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Southwest
- Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest
- Orlando Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant
- Panama City, Florida (ECP) – Southwest
- Pensacola, Florida (PNS) – Southwest
- Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD) – Allegiant
- Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ) – Allegiant, Southwest
- St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant
- Tampa, Florida (TPA) – American, Southwest
GEORGIA
- Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest
- Savannah, Georgia (SAV) – Southwest
KENTUCKY
- Owensboro, Kentucky (OWB) – Cape Air
LOUISIANA
- New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY) — Southwest
MISSISSIPPI
- Greenville, Mississippi (GLH) – Contour
- Gulfport, Mississippi (GPT) – Allegiant
- Tupelo, Mississippi (TUP) – Contour
NORTH CAROLINA
- Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American, Southwest
- Raleigh Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – American, Southwest
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) – Southwest
- Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) – Contour
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) – Southwest
TEXAS
- Austin, Texas (AUS) – American, Southwest
- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American, Frontier
- Dallas Love Field, Texas (DAL) – Southwest
- Houston, Texas (HOU) – Southwest
- Houston Intercontinental, Texas (IAH) – United, Southwest
- McAllen, Texas (MFE) – Allegiant
- San Antonio, Texas (SAT) – Southwest
VIRGINIA
- Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) – Southwest
- Richmond, Virginia (RIC) – Allegiant
WESTERN U.S.
Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Western states from Nashville are American, Alaska, Delta, Frontier, Spirit, Southwest, and United.
ARIZONA
- Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest
CALIFORNIA
- Burbank, California (BUR) – Southwest
- Los Angeles, California (LAX) – American, Delta, Spirit, Southwest
- Oakland, California (OAK) – Southwest
- Orange County/Santa Ana, California (SNA) – Southwest
- Palm Springs, California (PSP) – Allegiant
- San Diego, California (SAN) – Southwest
- San Francisco, California (SFO) – United
- San Jose, California (SJC) – Southwest
COLORADO
- Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United
NEVADA
- Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest
- Reno, Nevada (RNO) – Southwest
OREGON
- Portland, Oregon (PWM) – Southwest
- Portland, Oregon (PDX) – Southwest
UTAH
- Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta, Southwest
WASHINGTON
- Seattle, Washington (SEA) – Alaska, Delta
U.S. TERRITORIES
Southwest offers direct flights to Puerto Rico – a tropical vacation, with no passport required!
PUERTO RICO
- San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) – Southwest
INTERNATIONAL
Carriers currently offering international flights direct from Nashville are AirCanada, British Airways, Southwest, and WestJet. Direct routes from Flair will begin in April 2022.
- Calgary, Canada (YYZ) – WestJet
- Edmonton, Canada (YEG) – Flair (*Coming April 16, 2022)
- Toronto, Canada (YYZ) – AirCanada, WestJet, Flair (*Flair coming April 14, 2022)
- London, England (LHR) – British Airways (*Returning May 2022)
- Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – JetBlue, Southwest
Safe and happy travels, Nashville!