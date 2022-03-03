Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As the expansion efforts at Nashville International Airport continue, BNA welcomes new businesses, amenities, and travel routes. Though progress can be bittersweet (goodbye, BNA carpet!), we’re eager for more travel options as the renovation forges on. Here’s a handy guide, organized by region, to make planning your next getaway easier than ever — we’ll keep you posted throughout the year as the list grows!

To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:

Direct Flights from Nashville: Updated March 3, 2022

NORTHEAST U.S.



Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Contour, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

CONNECTICUT

Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) – Southwest

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American, Southwest

Washington, D.C. (IAD) – United

MARYLAND

Baltimore, Maryland (BWI) – Southwest

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – Delta, JetBlue, Southwest

NEW JERSEY

Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) – Frontier

Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – Spirit, United

PENNSYLVANIA

Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) – Allegiant

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT) – Allegiant

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit (*Spirit routes coming May 11, 2022)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) – Southwest

NEW YORK

Buffalo, New York (BUF) – Southwest

Long Island, New York (ISP) – Southwest

New York, New York (JFK) – American, Delta, JetBlue

New York, New York (LGA) – American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit

Syracuse, New York (SYR) – Allegiant

RHODE ISLAND

Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) – United

MIDWESTERN U.S.



Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Midwest from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Cape Air, Contour, Spirit, Southwest, Sun Country, and United.

ILLINOIS

Chicago, Illinois (MDW) – Southwest

Chicago, Illinois (ORD) – American, Southwest, United

Marion, Illinois (MWA) – Cape Air

INDIANA

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND) – Contour

IOWA

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) – Allegiant

Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) – Allegiant

MAINE

Portland, Maine (PWM) – Southwest (*Coming June 11, 2022)

MICHIGAN

Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta, Southwest

Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) – Allegiant

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta, Southwest, Sun Country

MISSOURI

Kansas City, Missouri (MCI) – Southwest

St. Louis, Missouri (STL) – Southwest

MONTANA

Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – Allegiant

NEBRASKA

Omaha, Nebraska (OMA) – Southwest

NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo, North Dakota (FAR) – Allegiant

OHIO

Cleveland, Ohio (CLE) – Southwest

Columbus, Ohio (CMH) – Southwest

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC) – Southwest

WISCONSIN

Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) – Allegiant

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) – Southwest

SOUTHERN U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights throughout the South from Nashville are Allegiant, Contour, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

ARKANSAS

Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA) – Allegiant

FLORIDA

Destin-Fort Walton (VPS) – Southwest

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest

Ft. Myers, Florida (RSW) – Southwest

Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) – Allegiant, Southwest

Key West, Florida (EYW) – Allegiant

Melbourne, Florida (MLB) – Allegiant

Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Southwest

Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest

Orlando Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant

Panama City, Florida (ECP) – Southwest

Pensacola, Florida (PNS) – Southwest

Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD) – Allegiant

Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ) – Allegiant, Southwest

St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant

Tampa, Florida (TPA) – American, Southwest

GEORGIA

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest

Savannah, Georgia (SAV) – Southwest

KENTUCKY

Owensboro, Kentucky (OWB) – Cape Air

LOUISIANA

New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY) — Southwest

MISSISSIPPI

Greenville, Mississippi (GLH) – Contour

Gulfport, Mississippi (GPT) – Allegiant

Tupelo, Mississippi (TUP) – Contour

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American, Southwest

Raleigh Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – American, Southwest

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) – Southwest

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) – Contour

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) – Southwest

TEXAS

Austin, Texas (AUS) – American, Southwest

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American, Frontier

Dallas Love Field, Texas (DAL) – Southwest

Houston, Texas (HOU) – Southwest

Houston Intercontinental, Texas (IAH) – United, Southwest

McAllen, Texas (MFE) – Allegiant

San Antonio, Texas (SAT) – Southwest

VIRGINIA

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) – Southwest

Richmond, Virginia (RIC) – Allegiant

WESTERN U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Western states from Nashville are American, Alaska, Delta, Frontier, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

ARIZONA

Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest

CALIFORNIA

Burbank, California (BUR) – Southwest

Los Angeles, California (LAX) – American, Delta, Spirit, Southwest

Oakland, California (OAK) – Southwest

Orange County/Santa Ana, California (SNA) – Southwest

Palm Springs, California (PSP) – Allegiant

San Diego, California (SAN) – Southwest

San Francisco, California (SFO) – United

San Jose, California (SJC) – Southwest

COLORADO

Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United

NEVADA

Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest

Reno, Nevada (RNO) – Southwest

OREGON

Portland, Oregon (PWM) – Southwest

Portland, Oregon (PDX) – Southwest

UTAH

Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta, Southwest

WASHINGTON

Seattle, Washington (SEA) – Alaska, Delta

U.S. TERRITORIES

Southwest offers direct flights to Puerto Rico – a tropical vacation, with no passport required!

PUERTO RICO

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) – Southwest

INTERNATIONAL

Carriers currently offering international flights direct from Nashville are AirCanada, British Airways, Southwest, and WestJet. Direct routes from Flair will begin in April 2022.

Calgary, Canada (YYZ) – WestJet

Edmonton, Canada (YEG) – Flair (*Coming April 16, 2022)

Toronto, Canada (YYZ) – AirCanada, WestJet, Flair (*Flair coming April 14, 2022)

London, England (LHR) – British Airways (*Returning May 2022)

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – JetBlue, Southwest

Safe and happy travels, Nashville!

