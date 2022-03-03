Share with your friends!
As the expansion efforts at Nashville International Airport continue, BNA welcomes new businesses, amenities, and travel routes. Though progress can be bittersweet (goodbye, BNA carpet!), we’re eager for more travel options as the renovation forges on. Here’s a handy guide, organized by region, to make planning your next getaway easier than ever — we’ll keep you posted throughout the year as the list grows!

To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:

Direct Flights from Nashville: Updated March 3, 2022

NORTHEAST U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Contour, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

CONNECTICUT

  • Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) – Southwest

WASHINGTON, D.C.

  • Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American, Southwest
  • Washington, D.C. (IAD) – United

MARYLAND

  • Baltimore, Maryland (BWI) – Southwest

MASSACHUSETTS

  • Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – Delta, JetBlue, Southwest

NEW JERSEY

  • Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) – Frontier
  • Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – Spirit, United

PENNSYLVANIA

  • Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) – Allegiant
  • Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT) – Allegiant
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit (*Spirit routes coming May 11, 2022)
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) – Southwest

NEW YORK

  • Buffalo, New York (BUF) – Southwest
  • Long Island, New York (ISP) – Southwest
  • New York, New York (JFK) – American, Delta, JetBlue
  • New York, New York (LGA) – American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit
  • Syracuse, New York (SYR) – Allegiant

RHODE ISLAND

  • Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) – United

MIDWESTERN U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Midwest from Nashville are Allegiant, American, Cape Air, ContourSpirit, Southwest, Sun Country, and United

ILLINOIS

  • Chicago, Illinois (MDW) – Southwest
  • Chicago, Illinois (ORD) – American, Southwest, United
  • Marion, Illinois (MWA) – Cape Air

INDIANA

  • Indianapolis, Indiana (IND) – Contour

IOWA

  • Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) – Allegiant
  • Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) – Allegiant

MAINE

  • Portland, Maine (PWM) – Southwest (*Coming June 11, 2022)

MICHIGAN

  • Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta, Southwest
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) – Allegiant

MINNESOTA

  • Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta, Southwest, Sun Country

MISSOURI

  • Kansas City, Missouri (MCI) – Southwest
  • St. Louis, Missouri (STL) – Southwest

MONTANA

  • Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – Allegiant

NEBRASKA

  • Omaha, Nebraska (OMA) – Southwest

NORTH DAKOTA

  • Fargo, North Dakota (FAR) – Allegiant

OHIO

  • Cleveland, Ohio (CLE) – Southwest
  • Columbus, Ohio (CMH) – Southwest

OKLAHOMA

  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC) – Southwest

WISCONSIN

  • Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) – Allegiant
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) – Southwest

SOUTHERN U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights throughout the South from Nashville are Allegiant, Contour, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

ARKANSAS

  • Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA) – Allegiant

FLORIDA

  • Destin-Fort Walton (VPS) – Southwest
  • Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest
  • Ft. Myers, Florida (RSW) – Southwest
  • Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) – Allegiant, Southwest
  • Key West, Florida (EYW) – Allegiant
  • Melbourne, Florida (MLB) – Allegiant
  • Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Southwest
  • Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest
  • Orlando Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant
  • Panama City, Florida (ECP) – Southwest
  • Pensacola, Florida (PNS) – Southwest
  • Punta Gorda, Florida (PGD) – Allegiant
  • Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ) – Allegiant, Southwest
  • St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant
  • Tampa, Florida (TPA) – American, Southwest

GEORGIA

  • Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest
  • Savannah, Georgia (SAV) – Southwest

KENTUCKY

  • Owensboro, Kentucky (OWB) – Cape Air

LOUISIANA

  • New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY) — Southwest

MISSISSIPPI

  • Greenville, Mississippi (GLH) – Contour
  • Gulfport, Mississippi (GPT) – Allegiant
  • Tupelo, Mississippi (TUP) – Contour

NORTH CAROLINA

  • Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American, Southwest
  • Raleigh Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – American, Southwest

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) – Southwest
  • Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) – Contour
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) – Southwest

TEXAS

  • Austin, Texas (AUS) – American, Southwest
  • Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American, Frontier
  • Dallas Love Field, Texas (DAL) – Southwest
  • Houston, Texas (HOU) – Southwest
  • Houston Intercontinental, Texas (IAH) – United, Southwest
  • McAllen, Texas (MFE) – Allegiant
  • San Antonio, Texas (SAT) – Southwest

VIRGINIA

  • Norfolk, Virginia (ORF) – Southwest
  • Richmond, Virginia (RIC) – Allegiant

WESTERN U.S.

Carriers currently offering direct flights to the Western states from Nashville are American, Alaska, Delta, Frontier, Spirit, Southwest, and United.

ARIZONA

  • Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest

CALIFORNIA

  • Burbank, California (BUR) – Southwest
  • Los Angeles, California (LAX) – American, Delta, Spirit, Southwest
  • Oakland, California (OAK) – Southwest
  • Orange County/Santa Ana, California (SNA) – Southwest
  • Palm Springs, California (PSP) – Allegiant
  • San Diego, California (SAN) – Southwest
  • San Francisco, California (SFO) – United
  • San Jose, California (SJC) – Southwest

COLORADO

  • Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United

NEVADA

  • Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Frontier, Spirit, Southwest
  • Reno, Nevada (RNO) – Southwest

OREGON

  • Portland, Oregon (PWM) – Southwest
  • Portland, Oregon (PDX) – Southwest

UTAH

  • Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta, Southwest

WASHINGTON

  • Seattle, Washington (SEA) – Alaska, Delta

U.S. TERRITORIES

Southwest offers direct flights to Puerto Rico – a tropical vacation, with no passport required! 

PUERTO RICO

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) – Southwest

INTERNATIONAL

Carriers currently offering international flights direct from Nashville are AirCanada, British AirwaysSouthwest, and WestJet. Direct routes from Flair will begin in April 2022.

  • Calgary, Canada (YYZ) – WestJet
  • Edmonton, Canada (YEG) – Flair (*Coming April 16, 2022)
  • Toronto, Canada (YYZ) – AirCanada, WestJet, Flair (*Flair coming April 14, 2022)
  • London, England (LHR) – British Airways (*Returning May 2022)
  • Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – JetBlue, Southwest

Safe and happy travels, Nashville!

