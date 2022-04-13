Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

Lawrenceburg, TN, is a charming town rooted in history, named after former American Navy officer James Lawrence. It also serves as the birthplace of Southern gospel music. Today, the Southern town offers plenty of shopping and locally-owned restaurants, and you can call this charming city home thanks to this historic house that just hit the market. The three-bedroom, two-and-half-bathroom home has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and offers 3,980 square feet of space.

Known as “The Garrett House,” the building received its name from James W. Garrett, a former Lawrenceburg mayor and public school teacher. After the building was sold to a doctor who used it as a clinic, the house was left in disrepair for nearly 70 years. In 2004, a Lawrenceburg couple saved the property from demolition and thoughtfully restored it to the awe-inspiring home it is today. From a grand spiral staircase to decorative interior bargeboard, egg-and-dart detailing, and a corner tower, it’s a stunning example of 19th century Queen Anne Victorian architecture. Take a look inside, and find out how you can call this gorgeous property home!

While the home has been completely renovated, its historic charm is apparent as soon as you step through the front door. Immediately to your right, you’ll spot a cozy seating area and informal dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

The first floor is perfect for entertaining, thanks to seamlessly flowing rooms. As you continue through the primary level, you’ll find a formal dining room and an entertainment room that could also serve as an office or living room. The beautiful kitchen is a chef’s dream with stainless steel appliances, an industrial-style sink, a gas range, and a custom butler’s pantry.

As you make your way to the second floor, take note of the original stain-glass windows that drape the elegant staircase. The second story is also where you’ll find the home’s three bedrooms — each one complete with ample closet space, soaring ceilings, and plenty of natural light. One of the bedrooms includes access to a balcony that overlooks the hustle and bustle of downtown Lawrenceburg, while another offers a small sitting area perfect for unwinding after a long day. Two full bathrooms round out the upper level.

Making our way back outside, another standout feature of this house is the cozy cottage located right next door. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow looks out over a 21-spot parking lot and could be used as a guesthouse, office space, or Airbnb … your options are almost endless!

This home is listed for $598,700 by Michelle and Mary-Margaret Glass of Home Nashville and Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Michelle at (615) 946-5179 or Mary-Margaret at (615) 613-1996.

Michelle Glass | License number: 298508 | (615) 946-5179

Mary-Margaret Glass | License number: 363417 | (615) 613-1996

This article is sponsored by Home Nashville. All photography courtesy of Virtual Media Tours.