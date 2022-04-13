Share with your friends!
Lawrenceburg, TN, is a charming town rooted in history, named after former American Navy officer James Lawrence. It also serves as the birthplace of Southern gospel music. Today, the Southern town offers plenty of shopping and locally-owned restaurants, and you can call this charming city home thanks to this historic house that just hit the market. The three-bedroom, two-and-half-bathroom home has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and offers 3,980 square feet of space.

Known as “The Garrett House,” the building received its name from James W. Garrett, a former Lawrenceburg mayor and public school teacher. After the building was sold to a doctor who used it as a clinic, the house was left in disrepair for nearly 70 years. In 2004, a Lawrenceburg couple saved the property from demolition and thoughtfully restored it to the awe-inspiring home it is today. From a grand spiral staircase to decorative interior bargeboard, egg-and-dart detailing, and a corner tower, it’s a stunning example of 19th century Queen Anne Victorian architecture. Take a look inside, and find out how you can call this gorgeous property home!

Located at 205 South Military Avenue, this Queen Anne Victorian home is located just one block from the historic downtown square in Lawrenceburg, TN. Completely renovated, it could serve as a personal residence, office space, bed and breakfast, or Airbnb.

The impressive (and spacious!) front porch overlooks a large front yard surrounded by established hedgerows.

Located just off the front porch is a private patio area perfect for hosting intimate outdoor gatherings.

While the home has been completely renovated, its historic charm is apparent as soon as you step through the front door. Immediately to your right, you’ll spot a cozy seating area and informal dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

The first floor is perfect for entertaining, thanks to seamlessly flowing rooms. As you continue through the primary level, you’ll find a formal dining room and an entertainment room that could also serve as an office or living room. The beautiful kitchen is a chef’s dream with stainless steel appliances, an industrial-style sink, a gas range, and a custom butler’s pantry.

This cozy seating nook off the entryway is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee and take in the beauty of Lawrenceburg.

Throughout the home, you’ll find period piece light fixtures, gleaming hardwood floors, four fireplaces (one of which is pictured here), and intricate molding and woodwork.

Four grand entertaining rooms are located throughout the home and are perfect for accommodating a range of events.

The formal dining room could be used to host elegant dinner parties and delicious holiday meals.

The modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and an industrial-style sink.

As you make your way to the second floor, take note of the original stain-glass windows that drape the elegant staircase. The second story is also where you’ll find the home’s three bedrooms — each one complete with ample closet space, soaring ceilings, and plenty of natural light. One of the bedrooms includes access to a balcony that overlooks the hustle and bustle of downtown Lawrenceburg, while another offers a small sitting area perfect for unwinding after a long day. Two full bathrooms round out the upper level.

Stain-glass windows and an original brass light fixture complement the spiral staircase.

Each of the home’s bedrooms is a dream, offering large windows, spacious closets, and tall ceilings.

Imagine yourself unwinding with a soothing bubble bath in this clawfoot tub …

Keep your gaze upward as you walk through the home. You’ll spot period piece light fixtures throughout, such as the one pictured here.

This balcony, accessible through one of the bedrooms, offers sweeping views of the front yard and downtown Lawrenceburg.

Making our way back outside, another standout feature of this house is the cozy cottage located right next door. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow looks out over a 21-spot parking lot and could be used as a guesthouse, office space, or Airbnb … your options are almost endless!

You’ll find a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage directly next door to the house. Complete with a parking lot, this space could be used as an Airbnb or small retail space!

From its historic charm and modern updates to spacious rooms that flow for easy entertaining, this is the perfect place to call home!

This home is listed for $598,700 by Michelle and Mary-Margaret Glass of Home Nashville and Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Michelle at (615) 946-5179 or Mary-Margaret at (615) 613-1996.

Michelle Glass | License number: 298508 | (615) 946-5179
Mary-Margaret Glass | License number: 363417 | (615) 613-1996

This article is sponsored by Home Nashville. All photography courtesy of Virtual Media Tours.

