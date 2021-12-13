Share with your friends!
Imagine a spacious 8,435-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home on over three acres in the rolling hills of Nashville, TN, with 11- and 12-foot ceilings throughout, doorways at eight feet tall, and higher-than-average countertops and vanities. This is a tall person’s DREAM HOME!

Built by Castle Homes, a builder long known for luxury and quality in Middle Tennessee, this home is located in an area that is a hidden gem in Nashville: it has a Nashville address but is in Williamson County, meaning lower property taxes and the best public school system in the state. With easy access to Franklin, Brentwood, Green Hills, and downtown, it’s also just down the street from the Warner Parks with 3,187 acres of wooded hills, open meadows, creeks, and over 16 miles of hiking trails. If you think it can’t get much better, it does. The Harpeth River is around the corner, and the home is less than 10 minutes from grocery stores and other nearby shopping.

Exterior of 144 Steeplechase Lane

This beautiful home, located at 144 Steeplechase Lane, has something for everyone, but it’s a tall person’s dream come true!

Exterior of home with Tennessee limestone

With native Tennessee limestone, this house was built to honor the land.

Foyer of 144 Steeplechase Lane

The impressive entry wows when you first walk in, but it is in no way pretentious.

Located on a cul-de-sac with just three other homes, this house offers quiet and privacy but has the advantages of a neighborhood. As the current homeowner says, “I know all my neighbors by their first name. We all wave to each other when we see each other. It’s a neighborhood where we’re all out walking, and I love that it is filled with people at different stages of life.”

The quality of this home is apparent from the moment you walk through the door. The lack of echo in a home this large, with ceilings this tall, only happens in a home built exceptionally well. With an open living floor plan and plenty of space to find your own spot away from others, this is a home that works for many lifestyles.

Living room of Nashville with fireplace and open floor plan

With soaring ceilings, the family room is still cozy with a stone fireplace — which unites the house’s exterior to the interior — and real wood beams. The sunroom is seen beyond the fireplace and the kitchen is off to the left.

Kitchen in 144 Steeplechase Lane

The kitchen is just off the family room and has taller-than-average countertops perfect for taller people. All of the appliances are Sub-Zero or Wolf — and there are TWO dishwashers!

Sunroom in newly listed Nashville home

The sunroom is located just beyond the family room and provides a stunning view of rolling hills and late afternoon sunsets.

One of two home offices at 144 Steeplechase Lane

This house has two rooms being used as home offices in addition to study spaces for the children.

Aerial view of Nashville home that is for sale

In addition to the quality of the workmanship and materials, this home has the advantage of geothermal insulation as it is built into the side of a hill, making it one with the property. This also means that this 8,435-square-foot home, with an additional 1,800-square-foot garage, has energy bills that average less than $500 a month! And, the upper and lower patio areas are the perfect place to enjoy Tennessee sunsets.

Deborah Vahle, who is listing this home, says she loves the “tall ceilings, impeccable craftsmanship by Castle Homes, the stone facade, and that the home seamlessly connects with the land. It’s a beautiful home, and it’s one that you can’t tell how big it is when you drive up to it. It’s gorgeous, and when you walk in, you really begin to see just how much this house has to offer.”

The home was originally built by the current owners 14 years ago. They’ve been raising three boys here and are ready to downsize. When I asked the homeowner what he’ll miss most, he laughed and said, “The garage. It has 12-foot wide doors, and it’s a spacious three-car garage. I can open my truck doors fully, and I never have to worry about hitting anything. I do love my seven-foot-tall shower head also. And, the view. Oh, and it’s just as easy to get to Cool Springs as it is to get to Downtown. I could go on and on. It’s just a great house, filled with great memories.”

The home also has gigabit internet and a full-house filtration system.

Primary bedroom at 144 Steeplechase Lane

The primary bedroom has beautiful views and a window seat, perfect for curling up with a book.

Tall vanities in primary bathroom

The vanities in the primary bathroom are higher than average, with one side 39 inches tall and the other is 46 inches tall! This bathroom also has a large shower with two shower heads; one is seven feet tall, and the other is six-feet-6-inches tall. The shower also has a built-in bench. And, let’s not forget the heated bathroom floors!

Walk-in closet at 144 Steeplechase Lane

The two walk-in closets for the primary bedroom are huge and wonderfully planned out, just as you would expect, as they were expertly designed by California Closets – Nashville.

Child's room with mountain mural

All six bedrooms in this house have adjoining baths — all of them.

Basement kitchen at 144 Steeplechase Lane

The basement was designed with the same attention to detail and ceiling height that one hopes for in such a beautiful house. It also has an additional kitchen, bedroom, and bath. As it’s a walkout basement, this space can easily be used as an in-law or nanny suite. Additionally, the basement has almost 1,000 square feet of additional temperature-controlled space that can be built out.

Pool table in basement of Nashville home that is for sale

The basement has plenty of space to entertain. Just beyond the pool table is a home theater room.

Backyard pool at 144 Steeplechase Lane

If you want to add a pool, there are two logical spots. One is just off the lower patio.

Additional pool in Nashville home's backyard

Another possible location is on the upper patio, near the garage and kitchen.

Property lines at 144 Steeplechase Lane

While this home is in a neighborhood, it is not part of an HOA. And, as you can see, you have ample space without seeing another home from your windows.

Realtor Deborah Vahle says, “This is a home where every little thing has been thought through. For example, they have the perfect hill for a Slip ‘N Slide for their boys. So, naturally, there is already a water spigot at the top of the hill! And, as there is no HOA; you can build whatever you’d like as long as you keep within the setbacks. You can have chickens; you can add a gate to the front of the driveway; you can build a pool or even another structure. This property accommodates your needs and dreams.”

This home also boasts beautiful gardens, flowering trees, and colorful fall leaves for year-long enjoyment.

If you’re tall, you likely have custom clothes, or you know the brands that make clothes to fit you. Why settle for a home that was built for people of average height? This home is made for you! Find out more about this rare offering HERE.

This property is located at 144 Steeplechase Lane, Nashville, TN 37221 and is listed for $3,350,000 by:

*Deborah Vahle
[email protected]
(615) 335-0770
The CityLiving Group | Village
License number: 344841

Mark Deutschmann
[email protected]
(615) 651-0556
The CityLiving Group | Village
License number: 227357

View home listing: Click to view
MLS number: 2271786 

This article is sponsored by Deborah Vahle at The CityLiving Group | Village. All photography provided.

