Imagine a spacious 8,435-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home on over three acres in the rolling hills of Nashville, TN, with 11- and 12-foot ceilings throughout, doorways at eight feet tall, and higher-than-average countertops and vanities. This is a tall person’s DREAM HOME!

Built by Castle Homes, a builder long known for luxury and quality in Middle Tennessee, this home is located in an area that is a hidden gem in Nashville: it has a Nashville address but is in Williamson County, meaning lower property taxes and the best public school system in the state. With easy access to Franklin, Brentwood, Green Hills, and downtown, it’s also just down the street from the Warner Parks with 3,187 acres of wooded hills, open meadows, creeks, and over 16 miles of hiking trails. If you think it can’t get much better, it does. The Harpeth River is around the corner, and the home is less than 10 minutes from grocery stores and other nearby shopping.

Located on a cul-de-sac with just three other homes, this house offers quiet and privacy but has the advantages of a neighborhood. As the current homeowner says, “I know all my neighbors by their first name. We all wave to each other when we see each other. It’s a neighborhood where we’re all out walking, and I love that it is filled with people at different stages of life.”

The quality of this home is apparent from the moment you walk through the door. The lack of echo in a home this large, with ceilings this tall, only happens in a home built exceptionally well. With an open living floor plan and plenty of space to find your own spot away from others, this is a home that works for many lifestyles.

Deborah Vahle, who is listing this home, says she loves the “tall ceilings, impeccable craftsmanship by Castle Homes, the stone facade, and that the home seamlessly connects with the land. It’s a beautiful home, and it’s one that you can’t tell how big it is when you drive up to it. It’s gorgeous, and when you walk in, you really begin to see just how much this house has to offer.”

The home was originally built by the current owners 14 years ago. They’ve been raising three boys here and are ready to downsize. When I asked the homeowner what he’ll miss most, he laughed and said, “The garage. It has 12-foot wide doors, and it’s a spacious three-car garage. I can open my truck doors fully, and I never have to worry about hitting anything. I do love my seven-foot-tall shower head also. And, the view. Oh, and it’s just as easy to get to Cool Springs as it is to get to Downtown. I could go on and on. It’s just a great house, filled with great memories.”

The home also has gigabit internet and a full-house filtration system.

Realtor Deborah Vahle says, “This is a home where every little thing has been thought through. For example, they have the perfect hill for a Slip ‘N Slide for their boys. So, naturally, there is already a water spigot at the top of the hill! And, as there is no HOA; you can build whatever you’d like as long as you keep within the setbacks. You can have chickens; you can add a gate to the front of the driveway; you can build a pool or even another structure. This property accommodates your needs and dreams.”

This home also boasts beautiful gardens, flowering trees, and colorful fall leaves for year-long enjoyment.

If you’re tall, you likely have custom clothes, or you know the brands that make clothes to fit you. Why settle for a home that was built for people of average height? This home is made for you! Find out more about this rare offering HERE.

