These are exciting times for the city of Memphis and our beloved Grizzlies! You may already have plans to watch the game in person and cheer on the home team, but if you can’t travel to game four, here’s where to watch it with other fans on Saturday, April 23. Grab a brew and get ready for the action!

The Official Watch Party: Fourth Bluff Park

N Front St, Memphis, TN 38103

Head to Fourth Bluff Park for a fan experience that includes local food trucks and vendors, free swag (while supplies last), live music, and performances by the Grizzline and Grizz Girls. The party starts at 8:30 p.m., and you can find out more information on facebook.

EAST MEMPHIS + SURROUNDING AREAS

MIDTOWN

DOWNTOWN

Let’s Go Grizz!

