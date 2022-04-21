These are exciting times for the city of Memphis and our beloved Grizzlies! You may already have plans to watch the game in person and cheer on the home team, but if you can’t travel to game four, here’s where to watch it with other fans on Saturday, April 23. Grab a brew and get ready for the action!
The Official Watch Party: Fourth Bluff Park
N Front St, Memphis, TN 38103
Head to Fourth Bluff Park for a fan experience that includes local food trucks and vendors, free swag (while supplies last), live music, and performances by the Grizzline and Grizz Girls. The party starts at 8:30 p.m., and you can find out more information on facebook.
EAST MEMPHIS + SURROUNDING AREAS
- Brookhaven Pub
- The Bluff
- Huey’s (multiple locations)
- Let It Fly Sports Bar
- Newby’s
- The Skybox Grill
- RP Tracks
MIDTOWN
- Alex’s Tavern
- Bayou Bar & Grill ($5 Hurricanes – $12 Buckets of Beer)
- The Blue Monkey
- Celtic Crossing
- Huey’s
- Local on the Square
- Sweet Grass Next Door (Special Grizzlies Menu and $15 Buckets of Beer)
- Young Avenue Deli
DOWNTOWN
- Aldo’s
- Bardog Tavern
- Flying Saucer
- Green Beetle
- Grind City Brewing Co.
- Huey’s
- Max’s Sports Bar
- Slider Inn Downtown
- The Vault
Let’s Go Grizz!
**********
Stay in the know of all things Memphis by subscribing to our daily emails here.