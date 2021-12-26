Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There are better ways to dispose of your Christmas tree than just tossing it in the dumpster! We’ve rounded up some places around Memphis that will gladly take your Christmas tree off your hands and recycle it. Here’s to making the most of your holiday decor!

Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Memphis

Agricenter International

105 S. Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, TN 38018 • (901) 378-7470

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday & Sunday

Drop off your tree at Agricenter ShowPlace Arena between now and January 6, 2022. Shelby County Public Works turns it into mulch that will be available in the springtime. They just ask that you remove all tinsel and decorations prior to your drop-off.

RELATED: How to Crush Your Clutter Problem and Live a Healthy, Guilt-Free Life

Jones Mulch & Nature’s Earth

Jones Mulch: 6775 Whitten Pl., Memphis, TN 38133 • (901) 377-1758

Nature’s Earth (Arlington): 10961 Highway 64, East Arlington, TN 38002 • (901) 377-5340

Nature’s Earth (Memphis): 5471 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38134 • (901) 377-5340

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

Jones Mulch and Nature’s Earth have a contract with the city to chop up discarded trees to make mulch that goes into the city’s flowerbeds as needed. Drop off your tree at any of the three locations listed above, ensuring you have removed all decorations first, and feel good that your recycled tree is going back into the earth!

Memphis Botanic Garden & The Yard

The Yard: 1735 Thomas Rd., Memphis, TN 38134 • (901) 833-9273

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday

Memphis Botanic Garden and The Yard are teaming up to recycle Christmas trees, too! Simply drop your tree off at The Yard during regular business hours, mention the Memphis Botanic Garden, and The Yard will donate $5 per tree to the Garden. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Note that The Yard is closed Christmas through New Year’s Day.

RELATED: Why You Should Be Composting — and How to Get Started

Neighborhoods in Lakeland, Arlington & Germantown

If you live in Lakeland, Arlington, or Germantown and your tree is under four feet tall, leave it on the curb for the city to pick up. However, if your tree is over four feet, you can cut it into pieces and lay it on the curb.

*********

Want to stay in the know on all-things-Southern? Follow us on Instagram!