Whether you’ve got Pinterest boards full of design inspiration or just have a few ideas floating around in your head after binge-watching HGTV, you know how exciting it is to discover specialty shops full of interior design treasures. We spoke with some top Memphis interior designers to find out where they find all the best home décor. For furniture, accessories, and everything in between, check out the places where Memphis interior designers love to shop!

Where Memphis Interior Designers Love to Shop

Lindsey Black of Lindsey Black Interiors

“We source most of our products at High Point Market in North Carolina, but when we need something antique or vintage, we often go to Palladio Interiors and Antiques on Central Avenue. They have a great selection of antiques and vintage pieces from a variety of sellers. Lindsey Black Interiors is also opening our own space inside Palladio in August, and we will have a mix of carefully curated new and vintage accessories, small furniture, books, and art. We will also have our own exclusive candles that are hand-poured in Montana.”

Cindy McCord of Cindy McCord Design

“I love to support local businesses when I can, such as La Maison Antiques, Millstone Market & Nursery, Palladio, the Garden District, and the Urban Gardener. There are still great benefits in buying from your local brick-and-mortar shops. In particular, the convenience is important to me. I can easily and quickly drop in and pick up items to add finishing touches to projects. These shops are great to work with, and I can often take out items on approval to see if they work for my projects before committing to a purchase.”

Meg Johnson of Spruce

“My favorite and first stop in Memphis, of course, is Spruce! I love our carefully selected mix of pieces, and we have a huge range of to-the-trade vendors to special order from. We keep a great selection in stock to make it easy to grab pillows, books, art, candles, etc., for projects at any given time. I also adore Powell Smythe on Broad Avenue and am always gushing to friends and clients about their inspiring space. Lastly, I cannot pass up an estate sale. You can catch me at one almost every weekend!”

Ashley Toney of First Fruit Collection

“When shopping for my clients, I primarily source furniture and accessories from my store, First Fruit Collection. We are a full-service, interior design store on the Collierville Town Square. Another main resource I use for my clients is Heavenly Rugs in Germantown. Heydar always has the best selection of hand-knotted rugs. I know we can always find the right fit for my clients’ needs.”

We hope you have discovered some new and highly recommended sources to shop for your own home. With retailers like these, it’s easy to shop local!

