The 901 is buzzing with so much activity and various developments. Here are some fun and exciting things that were announced this month.

What’s New in Memphis: May 2021

Go Grizz!

The Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. They defeated the Golden State Warriors (at Golden State, might we add) and won their first round on Sunday, May 23, against the Utah Jazz. They are making their way to victory … we hope! Be sure to cheer them on.

RawGirls Opens on Peabody Place

RawGirls just opened its third spot in the 901, and it’s been a hit so far! Located on Peabody Place right next to Shred415 and STIX, you can enjoy your favorite juice, espresso or a glass of champagne. Plus, how cute is their interior design?

18 Foot Mural Comes to Summer Avenue

Off Summer Avenue, you can find these larger than life music icons looking down on you! California artist, John Cerney, made a trip to Memphis to create these gigantic images of music legends Tina Turner and Elvis Presley, both one-time Tennessee residents. Take a pose and post it on Instagram — you know you want to!

Ghost River Brewing on Beale Street

Ghost River Brewing is opening its second location on Beale Street. It’ll have food, a taproom, live music and an outdoor beer garden. Stay tuned for the opening date!

Free Movies at Greenbelt Park

This summer in downtown Memphis, you can enjoy a free movie every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, or you can bring you own munchies. Movies will take place on the following Thursdays: June 3, 10, 17 and 24. To see the full schedule, click here.

Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

Bluff City Balloon Jamboree announced its first-ever Jamboree on Father’s Day weekend, June 19-20. The two-day festival will be outdoors and family-friendly, with carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kiddos under the age of 4. Check out all the details here.

Enjoy these great local developments!

