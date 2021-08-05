Fall is quickly approaching, but there’s still time to tick some items off your summer bucket list before the days start to get shorter, and the temperatures start to drop. From water sports to outdoor markets, we’ve rounded up 10 activities you have GOT to fit in before the season comes to a close.

10 Things To Do in Memphis Before Summer Ends

Shelby Farms Park

Traipse through 4,500 acres of green space at America’s largest urban park, Shelby Farms. Then swing through the trees at the Go Ape Treetop Adventure. There are endless summer activities at Shelby Farms Park, including The Water Play Sprayground for kids, horseback riding, bike rentals, fishing (rent a boat or bring your own), canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and more than 40 miles of scenic trails for hiking, running, walking, and bird watching. Check out our Ultimate Guide to Shelby Farms Park for more about this urban retreat.

The Levitt Shell

The Levitt Shell has been a summer space for Memphis music since the 1930s and currently puts on a free concert series each year. This summer features more than 50 free concerts as part of the Orion Free Music Concert Series. Pack a picnic or hit one of the various food trucks parked at the Shell on Friday and Saturday nights, usually including Memphis favorites like Central BBQ or MemPops. The Levitt Shell never fails to provide an enjoyable evening for all ages and audiences. Check their Facebook page to see who will be performing each weekend.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Don’t miss out on Dixon Gallery and Gardens’ Food Truck Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday afternoon through September. They also provide Sunrise Yoga Classes on Wednesdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 am. The class is free for garden members and $5 for non-members. A soul-nourishing way to spend an hour, and it’s easy on the wallet, too? Sign us up!

Rooftop Bars

Enjoy small plates and delicious cocktails while overlooking the city at a local rooftop bar! Our suggestions? Head to the Hyatt Centric on Beale Street, Terrace at River Inn, The Lookout at the Memphis Pyramid, and the Hu. Hotel for a view of the Mighty Mississippi.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Take a walk through Memphis Botanic Garden, a spacious garden with tons of exhibits for family and little ones, or enjoy a bite to eat at the cafe. Garden admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over 62, $5 for children ages 2 to 12 — children under 2 and Garden Members can enjoy the grounds for free. Also, another fabulous summer concert series, Live at the Garden, continues into the fall at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Beale Street Landing

Beale Street Landing is where Memphis meets the river. You can bike, walk, eat, drink, exercise, people watch, and so much more. Want to ride the riverboat? You can do that. Want to take your kiddos to Island Play? You can do that, too! It’s the perfect summertime escape and a great place to entertain out-of-town guests.

AutoZone Park

Head to AutoZone Park and cheer on our Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC. The season continues into the beginning of September, so be sure to catch a game before we turn to the Grizzlies for basketball season. Whether you consider yourself a sports fan or not, these baseball and soccer games are fun for all. Check out the Redbirds season schedule here and Memphis 901 FC schedule here.

Farmers’ Markets

Memphis offers a multitude of farmers’ markets all over town, so start the weekend off right with fresh fruits and veggies, flowers, baked goods, and more. There are plenty of markets, so you’re sure to find one close to home. To learn about the markets around Memphis, check out our Complete Guide to Local Farmers’ Markets.

Sweet Treats

Memphis weather gets hot and sticky in the summer — at least through August. Cool off and treat yourself to one of the Bluff City’s many purveyors of frozen treats — a fruity paleta from La Michoacana, a snow cone supreme from Jerry’s, ice cream from Levee Creamery, rolled ice cream from Rollin’ Sweets, or a classic popsicle from MemPops. With so many scrumptious and refreshing options, you may run out of summer before you get to the end of the list.

Big River Crossing

Big River Crossing is the country’s longest active rail, bicycle, and pedestrian bridge, and it’s right here in Memphis’ backyard, offering a plethora of things to do before summer ends. It is free and open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and if you wait around until the sun goes down, you can see the “Mighty Lights” featuring beautiful displays and dynamic colors. The lighting shows occur hourly until 10 p.m.

Brooks Museum

Looking for a break from the heat? Take a walk through the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, and enjoy the exhibits and collections. Afterward, stop by Cafe Brooks for coffee, wine, tea, pastries, bagels, and sandwiches. The Brooks Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but they’re open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy the waning days of summer!

