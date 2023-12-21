Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Memphis is home to some of the best med spas in the South offering facials, injectables, body contouring, and other cutting-edge aesthetic services. If you are on the search for the best of the best, below is the list of our partnering med spas eager to welcome you and cater to your diverse beauty needs and concerns.

The Top Med Spas in Memphis

Known for their desire to showcase the best of the best, the StyleBlueprint team has vetted each of these med spas, inviting only a handful to join this list of the Top Med Spas in Memphis.

**We are actively editing this list as of December 2023. Please accept our apologies that this is currently incomplete. It will be fully complete, once again, soon!**

NuBody Concepts

Neighborhood: Germantown

Website: nubodyconcepts.com

Led by a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, NuBody Concepts prides itself in excellent patient care and incredible results. Their non- and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures are proven to rejuvenate the face and body with minimal downtime. Services range from injectables and fillers to weight-loss injections, HydraFacials, and cosmetic surgery. Dr. Peters, their nurse injectors, and licensed aesthetician are ready to discuss your goals and help you achieve your dream results for face and body contouring.



**********

A Beautiful You

Neighborhoods: East Memphis & Germantown

Website: abeautifulyoumedicalspa.com

Since it opened its doors in 2005, A Beautiful You Medical Spa has made aesthetic care its top priority. With 20 years of experience in nonsurgical medical aesthetics, their team works diligently with each patient through either in-person or Telehealth (think FaceTime!) appointments to discuss their goals and pinpoint how they want to look and feel. Staying up-to-date on the newest aesthetic trends and procedures, A Beautiful You Medical Spa offers body contouring, HydraFacials, injectables, skin tightening, sweat reduction, chemical peels, and more. And, they offer free consultations!



**********

Whether you have lived in Memphis your entire life or you are just stopping through for a couple of days, the SB Guide is full of things you don’t want to miss — local businesses, local events, top restaurants, and more!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email