During the holiday shopping season, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the big-wig businesses around Memphis, but we love supporting the small, local shops that make the Bluff City what it is! After the chaos of Black Friday subsides, we encourage you to get out there and support small businesses on Saturday, November 27. We’ve gathered some of our favorite local spots to get your shop on (listed below in alphabetical order) for yourself, and for the loved ones on your list!

Where to Shop Small Business Saturday in Memphis

A Beautiful You Medical Spa

6750 Poplar Ave Suite 202, Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 683-8220

A Beautiful You offers HydraFacials, injectables, skin tightening, sweat reduction, chemical peels, microneedling and more. Specials this week: Buy 30 units of Botox, get 10 units free; $50 off one Juvederm syringe and $100 off two syringes; two treatments of SculpSure for $1,200; laser hair removal for small area, $495, and a larger area, $595; and more!

First Fruit Collection

84 N Main St, Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 861-7111

Tucked away in historic Collierville Town Square, you’ll find First Fruit Collection, a country French home furnishings and accessories store. They’re armed with a team of top-notch interior designers and a vast assortment of one-of-a-kind pieces, making this a prime location to fulfill all your home decor needs!

A Fitting Place

6150 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 683-0210

A Fitting Place is a lingerie and sleepwear boutique that has something for every woman, no matter her size, shape, or age. With sizes up to 52N, they strive to find the best bra and the best fit for each customer. They also have highly trained fit professionals who work closely with lumpectomy and mastectomy patients to ensure comfort and confidence in every product they purchase. Choose from designer brands like Oscar De La Renta, Spanx, Amoena Bra, and American Breast Care.

Home Place Pastures

1630 Home Place Rd., Como, MS 38619 • (662) 426-6067

With an on-site retail store featuring regionally sourced goodies and fresh cuts from the butcher, a lunch counter with the most delicious fried pork chop sandwich, and monthly farm-to-table dinners, Home Place Pastures provides unique opportunities for conscientious shoppers to connect to agriculture. They also offer a meat subscription service, perfect for gifting!

Kiser’s Floor Fashions

Three different locations around Memphis

Family-owned and -operated since 1950, Kiser’s Floor Fashions specializes in residential and commercial flooring. They offer carpet installation, ceramic tiling, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, vinyl, and cork. In addition to high-quality flooring materials, Kiser’s also offers repair services including rug binding, resurfacing, refinishing, and custom rug making. Fabulous rugs are an absolute luxury!

The Langsdon Clinic

7499 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 755-6465

Offering chemical peels, laser treatments, Botox, and even hair restoration, The Langsdon Clinic has it all. They also have an entire line of skincare products, the perfect way to check the beauty guru in your life off your list!

Lisa Mallory Interior Design

3080 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 452-5575

Whether you need to update the wallpaper in your powder room or outfit an entire home, you can find plenty of inspiration at Lisa Mallory Interior Design!

Oak Hall

6150 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 761-3580

At Oak Hall, you can expect to find top-notch customer service with a great shopping experience. Find renowned designers and timeless style at one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the nation, offering styles for both men and women.

Pavo Salon Spa

374 S. Grove Park Rd., Suite 101 Memphis TN 38117 • (901) 818-0773

2157 Central Ave., Memphis TN 38104 • (901) 818-0773

For the beauty guru in your life, shop small and score some bargains while you’re at it. Pavo Salon Spa currently has holiday gift sets that are already wrapped and ready to go. You also receive a $25 Aveda gift card with every $125 gift card purchase. And if you’re new to the salon or want a new service, you can download a $20 gift towards your service.

Shelby Jewel

715 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 791-4747

Founded in 2017 by Shelby Tucker, Shelby Jewel specializes in classic and neutral wardrobe staples. From stocking stuffers to your favorite little black dress, they have it all! Stay tuned for their deals all weekend long on Instagram.

Social

600 S. Perkins Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 766-6746

Enjoy one-on-one customer service with the knowledgeable and creative team members at Social. Everyone on staff embraces excellence, an appreciation for detail, and a genuine love for all things beautiful and distinctive. In turn, whether you are registering your wedding pattern with Social, decorating your home, seeking their interior design services, or simply shopping for a hostess gift, your project is in capable hands.

Spruce

632 S Perkins Rd Suite A, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 682-5513

Spruce is a boutique that offers a fresh approach to home decor, gifts, accessories, and more. Abounding in color and texture, this unique collection of accents inspires creativity and innovation. Their selection of home goods is carefully curated and features bold patterns and statement pieces, as well as tasteful essentials. In addition to furniture and lighting, they carry local art, jewelry, chic office accessories, and designer home accents.

Support these amazing local businesses and so many more on Small Business Saturday!

