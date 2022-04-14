Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We all know and love Paula & Raiford’s Disco … we often find ourselves there celebrating downtown weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions. Grind City Brewing has been working closely with Paula to bring TWO new signature “disco-inspired” beers to her nightclub, and we’re here to give you the details.

If you’re a beer enthusiast, you might be interested to hear that one of them is a light pilsner called “The Hollywood Hustle,” named after Paula’s late father, Robert. It’s 4.0% ABV. The other signature brew is an orange seltzer called “Disco Dynamite,” which is 4.5% ABV.

You can only snag these at the nightclub itself, which is open on Friday and Saturday from 1o p.m. to 3 a.m. They’re a limited edition duo, so make your plans for the weekend now!

Never been to Raiford’s? This cash-only disco vibe is full of dancing and fun. Located at 14 S. Second St., the two-story club boasts beautiful chandeliers, fog machines, leather couches, and of course, disco balls. SB Tip: They also have VIP booths if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or event. If you want to know more about the face behind Raiford’s, check out our FACES feature, Meet Paula Raiford, Memphis’s Disco Queen.

