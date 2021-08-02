There is a point during summer when cooking seems to stop in my household. I’m not sure about you, but the relentless heat of the season eventually takes its toll in my kitchen. When that time comes, you can turn to takeout, absolutely. Cereal in bowl? I’m never above that for dinner, especially if bananas and blueberries are involved. But, I have some go-to recipes that are quick, flavorful, and come in handy whether the heat has got you down, or you just want a break from the stove, oven, grill, and microwave.

Here are three recipes that are quick, tasty, and sure to please!

Feel free to add some meat or seafood to this dish. Even hard-boiled eggs are a tasty addition. But, I like this with chickpeas as the main source of protein. I gravitate to this recipe time and again when I’m simply not in the mood to eat meat, or cook. And, in summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are at their prime, this dish is even better. Feel free to add sweet bell peppers, roasted potatoes, or any other extras you may have on hand in your refrigerator.

I typically think of mangoes when I think of fruit salsa. Watermelon salsa is really good as well. But, what about blueberries? They are so plentiful in the summer and just the right size for a chip. With an abundant supply of peaches available, this recipe quickly ends up showcasing both of these summertime favorites. Serve with guacamole and chips, or spooned atop pork tenderloin or bbq sandwiches for a tasty meal!

These are just the best. They are so easy to make, and everyone loves them. I make mine with Justin’s Maple Almond Butter, oats, chia seeds, ground flax seeds, coconut, honey, and dairy-free chocolate chips. While delicious any time of year, it’s in the summer, when you can just reach into the refrigerator and grab one, that I like them best. They work well for lunchboxes as well! These only take five minutes to mix, but they do take longer to form into balls, and then they are best after sitting in the refrigerator for an hour.

