In the spirit of the new year (and in service of our resolutions for 2022), we’re celebrating all of the new wellness opportunities on offer around the 901. From new spots to grab a healthy lunch to fitness studios that promise a serious calorie burn, we’ve rounded up a few ways to branch out and kickstart your routine for the year to come.

New Fitness Options

Basecamp Fitness

6450 Poplar Avenue, Suite 115, Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 480-8063

What if we said we can work your entire body in 35 minutes? Well, believe it! Basecamp Fitness is a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout that fits into even the busiest of schedules. Basecamp is conveniently located in East Memphis, and they offer one week free so you can be sure you love it before you commit.

Envision Fitness

1 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 521-8117

Envision Fitness may not be new to Memphis, but they’ve moved to a new location on North Main Street, and they’re ready to roll. Whether you’re looking for virtual, outdoor, or in-person classes, they have options for every level. Plus, they offer personal training and events around town, like their 2022 Winter Rooftop Yoga Series. Every Tuesday during the series, you can expect yoga, cocktails, and the fun of group fitness. For more info, visit wellnessliving.com.

Higher Memphis

70 Flicker Street, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 340-2623

In the market for a new challenge? At Higher Memphis, they offer Train and Climb classes that push you to your limits. And, if you’re a runner, they have programs that are designed specifically to improve speed and stamina. They also offer a free trial that allows you to try before you buy. Did we mention they have child care? (We’re running out of excuses NOT to try it, aren’t we?!)

New Healthy Eats

Plant Based Heat

669 South Highland Street, Memphis, TN 38111

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Located near the University of Memphis campus, Plant Based Heat brings you the hearty comfort you crave, but without the preservatives and other “extras” that your body doesn’t need. This vegan comfort food hot spot offers burgers, fries, sandwiches, and more.

Vibe Foods

3139 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 207-2535

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Vibe Foods menu is completely gluten- and dairy-free, and they’ll customize your order with whatever your heart desires, making it easy to stick to your goals. From smoothie bowls to juices to healthy lunch items, you’ll find plenty of nutritious options to suit your schedule.

Main Squeeze Juicery

Coming to the Lake District this fall, Main Squeeze Juicery will be a cold-press bar with all the nutrient-rich drinks you could hope for. Plus they’ll have a full menu of salads, wraps, and smoothies on deck. Follow along here for updates on their opening date!

Races to Know About

Run the 901 Series

Run the 901, a series of four races around Memphis, kicks off on Saturday, January 22, and each race benefits a different charity. Participants may register for individual events or the entire series, but only those participating in the full series will be eligible for race incentives like series swag and awards. Races include:

Wolf River 5K on Saturday, January 22

Crosstown 10K on Saturday, February 12

Shelby Farms Five Levees 15K on Saturday, February 26

Germantown Half Marathon on Sunday, March 13

The Ironman

On Saturday, October 1, Ironman 70.3 Memphis will take place at Shelby Farms Park. The course of this notoriously rigorous race includes swimming, biking, and running. The best part? Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! Register here to participate. If you’re not ready for the Ironman, consider turning up on race day to support other athletes and gather what just might be the ultimate inspiration for races to come.

Here’s to our healthiest year yet!

