If you’ve ever experienced embarrassing underarm sweating, we’ve got the treatment for you. There’s a revolutionary option called miraDry that not only helps eliminate excessive sweating and odor but it diminishes hair growth, too — even lighter hair, which is often a struggle with traditional laser hair removal. We sat down with Beth Nickel, a consultant at A Beautiful You Medical Spa in Memphis, to hear all about miraDry — from the process and benefits to its minimal recovery time!

What is miraDry?

miraDry is a handheld device that targets over-active sweat, odor, and hair glands. It is also the first and only FDA-approved treatment that completely eliminates underarm sweat in as little as one session.

“We would categorize miraDry as a laser treatment, and it permanently and immediately disables sweat and odor glands through thermal energy,” says Beth.

While sweat glands are necessary to help regulate body temperature, humans can have up to four million of them — and only about 2% are found in your underarms. By combatting only a small amount of sweat glands, miraDry does not affect your body’s ability to cool itself, so it is both effective and safe.

How does the treatment work?

MiraDry appointments typically last two hours and are done in two intervals spaced three months apart — but it’s important to note that your provider may suggest more, depending on results or your current sweat conditions. Beth adds that the treatment itself is divided into three parts.

“The first step involves lidocaine injections under the arm, and what that does is it totally numbs the underarm area,” she explains. “The second step is when we draw a temporary tattoo grid around the underarm hair shadow, and that serves as a guide for the miraDry laser portion of the treatment — which is the third part of the process.”

What can I expect before and after treatment?

Not much is required when it comes time to prepare for your miraDry treatment. In fact, Beth says she typically only requests that patients shave their underarm area three days before the scheduled treatment.

Whether it’s your first miraDry treatment or your final session, the recovery period is typically two to four days. “Generally, clients will feel sore and maybe a little swollen for a few days, but that’s the only side effect,” says Beth. “For health- and fitness-related activities, most people are able to resume exercising on the third or fourth day of recovery.”

Most patients can also return to work the day after treatment — especially if they work a desk job or somewhere that does not require excessive movement or lifting. Beth adds that if your job does require heavy lifting, you’ll likely need an extra day or two to recover.

Who is the ideal candidate for miraDry?

Almost everyone is an ideal candidate for miraDry, but especially those who have hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes excessive sweating for no apparent reason. However, Beth clarifies that you do not have to be diagnosed with hyperhidrosis to receive miraDry. In fact, it’s safe and effective for all skin types and tones.

“The only contraindication for this treatment would be an insulin pump, a pacemaker, or an electronic device implant,” adds Beth. “If clients are allergic to lidocaine, are pregnant, or if they’ve had sweat glands surgically clipped, the treatment won’t work on them. But that’s very rare.”

Why choose A Beautiful You Medical Spa?

Locally owned and operated since 2003, the experts at A Beautiful You Medical Spa are best described as knowledgeable, caring, and committed. Beth herself has been with the spa for a combined 15 years, and she’s been dubbed “the resident expert” on miraDry. If you’re interested in learning more or wish to schedule a free consultation, you can call the spa at (901) 683-8220 or visit abeautifulyoumedicalspa.com.

A Beautiful You Medical Spa is located at 6750 Poplar Ave Suite 202, Memphis, TN 38138.

This article is sponsored by A Beautiful You Medical Spa. All photography provided.

