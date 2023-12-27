Share with your friends! 103 SHARES 1 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

At StyleBlueprint, one of our favorite ways to reflect on the previous year is by looking back at some of our most-read articles. From new restaurant openings and hidden culinary gems to day trips and date night guides, these were StyleBlueprint Memphis’s 10 most popular articles of 2023. Take a look!

5 New Memphis Restaurants to Try This Month

Over the past year, four of Memphis’s most beloved restaurants opened new locations around town. Plus, a beloved local macaron maker finally opened the doors on its very first storefront. The bakery is pink, pretty, and the perfect place to treat yourself. Indulge in authentic flavors with a new ramen shop and a Mexican eatery, enjoy Southern comfort food in a new way, and check out the New Orleans-based coffee shop Memphians can’t stop raving about. Read more about the last few months’ worth of Memphis restaurant openings HERE.

She’s a Champion for Restoring Memphis Neighborhoods

As one of our inspiring FACES of Memphis, Roshun Austin is the president and CEO of The Works, Inc., which rebuilds, restores, and renews underserved communities in Memphis. A tireless and compassionate advocate for the city, Roshun’s goals include equitable housing, community engagement, sustainable food security, and so much more. Read our conversation with Roshun HERE.

15 Must-Try Memphis Coffee Shops

Whether you’re looking for just the right atmosphere to sip your daily dose and work all day, or grabbing some caffeine to-go, these Memphis coffee shops have something for everyone. Most have delectable pastries and mouthwatering lunch menus, too! Get your usual or try something new like a bourbon barrel-aged coffee, Lucky Charms latte, or lavender latte with honey. This is your go-to guide when it comes to coffee in Memphis. You can check out the 15 Must-Try Memphis Coffee Shops HERE.

19 Memphis Adult Education Classes to Enrich Your Life!

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to learn a skill or hobby you’ve never tried before. Study photography, improve your culinary skills, take ballroom dance lessons, or learn to belly dance! Tap into your creative spirit with an art class, or get your hands dirty gardening. These adult education classes are the perfect way to challenge yourself and broaden your horizons this year. Browse the incredible list of 19 Memphis Adult Education Classes HERE.

9 Easy & Fun Day Trips from Memphis

When you need a travel fix, it’s nice to know a few places to explore that are within driving distance. These destinations are around two hours or less, making these trips doable in one day. Fortunately for Memphians, the Mid-South region offers hiking, shopping, biking, live music, great food, and local history just outside the city. Gas up the car and check out these nine easy and fun day trips HERE.

The Best Date Night Spots in Memphis for Every Style

Every once in a while, it’s good to change up your typical date-night spot with something completely new. This list features ideas for various interests, from fine dining and live music to lawn games and breweries. Find your new favorite special occasion spot, discover a restaurant with the most romantic setting, or keep it cozy and casual. If you like to get competitive, check out our favorite places to play games, including a giant beer pong with soccer balls! See the complete list of Best Date Night Spots in Memphis HERE.

10 Hidden Gems on the Memphis Food Scene

To help us discover the best hidden gems in Memphis, we enlisted the help of foodie Jo Bateman, also known as @901_noms. Jo helped us find the most delicious under-the-radar spots, from Memphis barbecue and authentic Mexican food to top-tier Vietnamese cuisine. And if you’re vegetarian, we’ve got options for you, too! Step into a charming tavern for Philly Cheese Fries, indulge in arepas and churros from a Venezuelan restaurant and treat your palate to the oldest soul food restaurant in the city. Explore 10 Hidden Gems on the Memphis Food Scene HERE.

A Visitor’s Guide to Collierville, TN

Just over 30 minutes from downtown Memphis, Collierville is a Southern gem with the most charming Town Square. It was even the location for several scenes from the Hallmark Channel film Wedding at Graceland in 2019. Plus, it was voted Parade Magazine’s Best Main Street in 2014. Collierville is a place where you can step back in time and spend a day shopping and dining. Explore a log cabin built in 1851, listen to live bluegrass, or go antique shopping. See our complete Visitor’s Guide to Collierville, TN, HERE.

10 Charming Airbnbs Just Outside of Memphis

Book a little getaway without having to travel far! These spectacular Airbnbs include spots perfect for the whole family, a girl’s trip, a romantic weekend, or a solo excursion. Plus, everything on our list is within two hours of Memphis. Enjoy a relaxing place on the lake, stay in a historic home, lounge in hammocks by an outdoor fire pit, or experience some farm charm. Check out these 10 Charming Airbnbs Just Outside of Memphis HERE.

10 Things a Memphis Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew

This one is a must-read if you’ve got fitness goals for the new year. Personal trainer Natalie Eubank of The Yard debunks common fitness myths and dishes on what you really need to know to get (and stay) in shape. Her philosophy is that results take time, commitment, and strategic effort — and you have to know how to eat and train for your goals. Read 10 Things a Memphis Personal Trainer Wishes You Knew HERE to achieve your fitness goals this year!

Thank you for your continued readership, Memphis! We wish you a wonderful 2024. Happy exploring!

**********

Keep up with the best parts of life in the South. Subscribe to StyleBlueprint!

Share with your friends! 103 SHARES 1 Pinterest LinkedIn Email