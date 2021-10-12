We’ve been waiting in anticipation for some of our favorite local spots to make their return to the food scene. Lucky for us, the time has come! Read below for Memphis restaurants that are officially making a comeback.

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

524 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 722-2244

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

After an initial closure for reasons related to COVID-19, Bari Ristorante e Enoteca is back open in a new location. They’ve moved from Overton Square to Cooper Street — but they have the same great menu! They’ve been officially back open since Tuesday, August 10 (and they also happen to be hiring). Stop in for a full dinner with the works, or for light bites and a glass of wine.

Crosstown Art Bar

1350 Concourse Ave, Ste. 280, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 507-4250

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; closed Monday

Crosstown Concourse is full of exciting establishments, including Art Bar, another local spot that fell victim to COVID-related closures. Just a short walk up the stairs at the Concourse, you’ll find this quaint and quirky bar that boasts delicious cocktails and tasty small plates. They have several local beers, wine options, and seasonal drinks that you’ll want to try.

Hog & Hominy

707 W. Brookhaven Cir., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 207-7396

Hours: TBD

After closing due to severe fire damage, Hog & Hominy is preparing for their comeback! Though they haven’t announced their exact re-opening date, we know it’s coming soon … and very soon. They’re currently in the hiring process (in case you or anyone you know would love to work here!) and completing the final steps to reopen. We cannot wait for a slice of pizza! Be on the lookout for an opening date.

La Baguette

3088 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 458-0900

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Under the new ownership of cousins Judd and David Tashie, La Baguette is back open and ready to roll! From breakfast items like pastries and egg dishes to chicken salad sandwiches for lunch, you can get your fill of both sweet and savory at La Baguette. They stay stocked with a variety of pastries throughout the day for the perfect pick-me-up!

Two Girls and a Whip

363 S. Front St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 472-2253

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or sold out); closed Sunday and Monday

Another Memphis favorite under new ownership is Two Girls and a Whip, located on South Front Street in Downtown Memphis, and well known for delicious pastries and baked goods. They reopened on Tuesday, September 21, and have sold out every day since then. So, if you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, be sure to keep up with their Facebook page and snag your desserts before they’re gone!

Let’s get out there and support these local spots that have finally reopened their doors!

