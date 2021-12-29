Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As we wrap up 2021 (can you believe it?!), we’re taking a look at some of the most popular articles that you, our readers, loved over the past year. From a dreamy wedding to amazing women running local restaurants, here are the articles that resonated the most in Memphis. Spoiler alert: Memphis loves to eat!

Memphis’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

Meet 3 Women Running Legendary Memphis Restaurants

It’s no secret that the Memphis food scene has a rich legacy, built on passed-down recipes and steeped in soul. Pillars of that legacy are three world-renowned restaurants with leading women, now second-, third-, and fourth-generation owners. Each of them is balancing the act of highlighting their restaurants’ histories while paving the way for the next generation. Read the article HERE.

New Memphis Restaurants

We are delighted to bring you the latest of what’s new in Memphis for food lovers, including authentically delicious West African fare, melt-in-your-mouth brisket, Southern fried chicken, yummy soul food, and a little something sweet. Keep up with our monthly additions HERE.

Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants, Dive Bars & Other Memphis Gems

Here are some hidden gems found throughout Memphis — if you haven’t experienced them, make a list and take the time to check them all out! Read the article HERE.

The 2021 Memphis Summer Camp Guide

While Memphis summer camps may be operating differently than in years past, you can rest assured they’re still offering a tremendous experience for local children. Read the guide HERE, which will be updated as new camp registrations open up for Summer 2022.

5 Memphis Restaurant Re-Openings: These Favorites Are Back!

We’ve been waiting in anticipation for some of our favorite local spots to make their return to the food scene. Lucky for us, the time has come! Read below for Memphis restaurants that have officially made their comeback. Read the article HERE.

A European-Style Memphis Wedding, Woven With Personal Touches

Both Ole Miss graduates, Caroline Hughes and Alex Robinson met in Oxford the night of a Mardi Gras date party. “He came highly recommended as a great date, so I blindly asked him,” Caroline says. “We talked for hours after, and as I was driving him home late that night, it started to snow — I am not making this up.” Caroline walked him to the door, barefoot and freezing but giddy as can be, and Alex asked her to breakfast that Saturday. “Turns out, it was the start of something very exciting.” Check out their gorgeous Memphis wedding HERE.

5 Beloved Intimate Restaurants in Memphis

Looking for a solid destination for your next date night or a restaurant with an enchanting ambiance (and low decibel level) for a long-overdue dinner with your nearest and dearest? You’re in luck! Memphis is home to an array of beloved local restaurants with phenomenal menus, top chef talent, and an incredible atmosphere to boot. Read the article HERE.

This 1930s Home in the Historic East Buntyn Neighborhood Is a Must See

Inside the Memphis home of Meredith Olinger, the design combines a love of color and pattern and displays the same creativity as the homeowner’s mixed media artwork. As a visual artist working with paint, wallpaper, and collage, Meredith made the natural progression from creating artwork to decorating interiors. See the home HERE.

But First, We Brunch: Must-Try Memphis Brunch Spots

A go-to for everything from special occasion celebrations to lazy, laid-back mornings with friends, weekend brunch is nothing short of an institution. So naturally, when it comes to brunch, the Memphis restaurant scene absolutely delivers, offering up weekend menus that run the gamut from Cajun fare to hearty Irish classics. See the roundup HERE.

12 Must-Try Dishes on Memphis Menus

It seems everyone has a go-to favorite meal in Memphis, but with all the amazing options available, it’s hard to narrow down the choices. To help you when you are looking for a sure-fire dinner winner (or any meal, really), we’ve rounded up 12 must-try dishes from a few of Memphis’ finest locally-owned restaurants. See them all HERE.

Thanks for reading StyleBlueprint. Here’s to another year of celebrating the South!