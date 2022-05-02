Share with your friends!
Between graduations, Mother’s Day, and outdoor entertaining, May is a busy one. Lucky for us, Memphis makers make it easy to celebrate! Take a look at some of our favorite Memphis FINDS that support our city’s small businesses. Happy shopping!

FOR MOM

Topiary scarf 

This gorgeous scarf from artist Maizie Clarke is the perfect gift for Mom! It’s available in 100% silk ($98) or a synthetic blend ($48), and it has a colorful pattern that pairs with any top or can be tied around a purse strap. You can find the scarf at SB Shop.

Equestrian bright colorful scarf from Maizie Clark

Chocolate, please!

If Mom’s sweet tooth is her weakness, then this is the gift for her. This specialty toffee trio features three decadent flavors: white chocolate with macadamia nuts, milk chocolate pecan toffee, and dark chocolate with sea salt. Yum! Find the set for $35 at Bluff City Toffee.

Memphis May FINDS: Delicious chocolate trio from Bluff City Toffee

Ela Rae earrings 

You can never go wrong with jewelry, right? These fabulous 14K yellow gold earrings are sterling silver plated and will pair with any outfit Mom decides to wear. Find them for $118 at Oak Hall.

Memphis May FINDS: 14K yellow gold Ella Rae earrings

FOR THE GRAD OR TEACHER IN YOUR LIFE

Memphis Icons tee 

For the grad who loves all things music and Memphis, this gift is a no-brainer. The shirt highlights Memphis’ favorite things — from the South Main trolley to Gibson’s Donuts, the Memphis Zoo, and more! Find this tee for $32 at Oxbeau.

Man modeling Memphis Icons tee from Oxbeau

Custom notecard set 

Tell your teacher thank you after a long, productive school year. Simply fill out the name you want on the apple when placing your order, and a proof will be emailed to you before the cards are printed. Each set includes a box of 25 cards and envelopes. Find the set for $50 at Genuinely, G Designs.

Custom notecard set for teachers from Genuinely G Designs

Skyline print 

Available in 27 color swatches, find the perfect 8-by-10-inch print that matches any home or personality! Each piece is printed on matte white paper and comes unframed. Find the print for $24 at ARCHd.

Memphis skyline matte print by Archd

TO CARRY

Zip pouch 

We’ve found the perfect pouch for everyday use (or for travel season!). As cute as it is functional, this trendy woven bag can be thrown in your beach bag, purse, or carry-on. Find it for $24 at Pickering Boxwood.

Memphis May FINDS: Woven colorful zip pouch from Pickering Boxwood

Tote and cosmetic bag set

Spot on! This adorable set includes one spacious tote and a matching cosmetic case. The tote is the perfect size for all of your pool, travel, and “throw it in the bag” needs. Plus, you can add a touch of personalization with a monogram. Find this bag and its cosmetic case for $150 at SB Shop.

Memphis FINDS May: Spotted bag at SB Shop

Everyday bag

Cute and eco-friendly? Count us in! With pockets, carry handles, and enough space to fit anything and everything, this will be your ultimate summer bag. Complete with a thick and durable cotton exterior, feel free to stuff all of your necessities inside! Find this bag for $40 at City & State.

Printed everyday bag from City & State

WARM-WEATHER READY

Ice cream towel 

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! How fun is this beach towel? With its vibrant colors and cozy cotton and polyester material, this will be your favorite beach or pool accessory. Available in one size (30-by-60 inches), you can find this towel for $48 at Dorothy Art.

Memphis May FINDS: Vibrant ice cream beach towel from Dorothy Art

Botanical repair 

We all know the Memphis heat can bring out the worst in our hair, but no need to fear, we’ve found a set that can instantly repair and make hair stronger from the inside out. Complete with a strengthening shampoo and conditioner, a leave-in treatment, hair masque, and a limited-edition Phillip Lim hair towel wrap, grab this set for a friend and yourself! Find it on sale for $56 (reg. $70) at Pavo Salon Spa.

Botanical repair set: Shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment, masque and towel wrap

Fedora 

This leaf natural palm hat has black binding details, giving your outfit a little oomph! Pair this with your favorite cotton dress, swimwear, or denim. Find this chic fedora for $133 at Shelby Jewel.

Memphis May FINDS: Chic fedora for summer

HOME REFRESH

Tabletop accessory

Add a touch of flair to a side table, bookshelf, or coffee table with this free-standing acrylic block silhouette. Printed on three-quarters of an inch thick acrylic and cut to fit the shape of the image, find this Lauren Dunn product for $80 at First Fruit Collection.

Floral tabletop accessory from First Fruit Collection

Cactus glasses 

How cute are these glasses for the warm-weather months? Imagine sitting in the sun and sipping a delicious margarita from one of these glasses. Find the set of four for $82 at Social.

Set of four cactus glasses from Social

Tea towel

All you need is love … and a Birkin, right? Place this fun tea towel on your bar cart, hang it from your oven handle, or even place it in your bathroom for a spunky vibe. Find it for $20 at Mimi Morton.

 

Memphis May FINDS: Tea towel with "All you need is love. But a Birkin never hurt anybody" phrase

Cheers to warm weather, celebrations, and the month of May!

