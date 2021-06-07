The heat is on, but local businesses have everything to keep you feeling and looking cool. Prepare for sunny days with some of the best FINDS from shops near you. From piña colada candles and unique beach towels to eternity bracelets and summer-ready dresses, the Bluff City has it all. Take a look at our June FINDS!

HOME DECOR & MORE

Serving set

Bring tropical vibes into your home with this Island Bamboo, 12-inch, black pakkawood serving set. An engineered wood/resin composite, pakkawood makes for a strong and durable material, ideal for daily wear and tear. Find a two-piece set for $21.50 at Babcock Gifts.

Pillow

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo. Keep a bit of sunshine in your life all day and all night with this 18-inch-by-17-inch cotton pillow. Find it for $44 at Millstone Market & Nursery.

Skyline painting

It may be called “Home of the Blues,” but Memphis pops in every color in Jenean Morrison’s skyline artwork. Available in acrylic on wood or with Holbein Acryla Gouache and ink on watercolor paper, each painting is a unique, one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Find one for $40-$110 at Cooper-Young Gallery & Gift Shop.

RELATED: Historically Hip: Your Guide to Cooper-Young

Rewined tin candle

If you like piña coladas but don’t plan on having the actual drink anytime soon, enjoy the scents of pineapple, coconut and vanilla with this Southern-made candle. Created with premium natural soy wax, it has a total burn time of 80+ hours so you can enjoy your favorite cocktail fragrance for days on end. Find it for $12.95 at More Than Words.

Shandon chair

Hot days often mean hours spent outdoors, so you might as well spend that time in style. This Shandon chair is handmade, so no two are alike. Find this one-of-a-kind seat for $152 at Nadeau.

Jewelry dish

Keep your favorite pieces organized while showing a little love for the 901. Available with the state of Tennessee or the 901 area code, this fun little dish is both useful and decorative. Find it for $25 at The Truffle Pig.

FOR DAD

Swim trunks

Give Dad the gift of style for Father’s Day with a new pair of swim trunks from Oak Hall. At this stylish Memphis boutique, you’ll find a variety of stylish swimwear options for him, but we’re smitten with these bright Peter Millar iguana trunks. Made of quick-dry fabric and packed with pockets, these will be his new favorites for a day at the beach or pool. Find them for $98.

Blind bag

If Dad enjoys spending his weekends with his hunting buddies in the blind, send him off in style with a new blind bag that features all the bells and whistles a hunter could want. The narrow, compact bag features a molded ammunition compartment, a hard case for his hunting shades, plenty of storage, and a drink holder too! Find it for $89.99 at Oxbeau.

Monogrammed key fob

Sometimes a classic gift is the way to go! Dad will love this handsome leather key fob that features a brass plate for his initials. Handmade in Kentucky by Clayton & Crume, find this keychain — and a variety of other great Father’s Day gift ideas — for $45 at SB Shop.

FOOD & DRINK

Craft cocktail mix

What’s summer brunch without a little boozy punch? Get the gals together for some homemade al fresco drinks — just add alcohol to this mix of cherry, orange, pineapple, and citrus-infused non-GMO vegan cane sugar. Find it for $25 at Falling Into Place.

Bake-a-long virtual class

The only thing better than store-bought cookie sammiches are homemade cookie sammiches. In this virtual class, you’ll learn buttercream basics as well as how to master the creaming method. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to whip up deluxe chocolate chip cookies sandwiched with vanilla buttercream all on your own. Find this (and other virtual classes!) for $35 at Muddy’s Bake Shop.

JEWELRY & APPAREL

One-piece bikini

You can’t really say you’re ready for summer until you’re dressed to swim. Though this one-piece wrap bikini is simple, it’s anything but basic. With its ruffled sleeves and beltline detailing, it’ll have you ready for everything from dips in the ocean to poolside cocktails. Find it for $109 at Amazing Lace.

Turtle necklace

Bring beach vibes everywhere you go with a made-in-the-South, gold-plated sea turtle charm on a dainty, 16-inch chain. Find it for $35 at Southern Muse.

Easy way dress

Nothing says summertime like a lightweight, pull-on T-shirt dress. With a relaxed fit and a twist detail at the sleeve, it’ll keep you looking cool and feeling comfy on even the hottest days. Find it for $89 at Indigo.

RELATED: The Morning Routines of 4 Successful Memphis Women

Eternity bracelet

Shine on with a versatile bracelet that features round cubic zirconia stones and black anodized surgical stainless steel. This hypoallergenic, hinged bangle is wearable individually or as a stack. Find it for $59 at Dazzle.

Memphis tee

Whether you’re lounging poolside or headed to lunch with friends, show off your love for the Bluff City with this T-shirt from The Outbound Co. Available in seven trendy colors, this super-soft shirt is equal parts chic and functional. Find it for $35 at SB Shop.

Cooler backpack

This bag’s heat-sealed interior lining will keep your drinks cool on outings to the beach, park, or wherever the wind may blow you. The bright, bold colors are perfect for summer, and the backpack style leaves your hands free for exploring. Find it for $40 at Pickering Boxwood.

Wide-brim hat

Keep the sun’s rays at bay with a wide-brim hat that comes with an inner band to adjust your fit. It’s perfect for the beach, pool, or just shopping your summer days away. Find it for $47 at Bella Vita.

Round towel

Think outside the box with this unique, round towel inspired by beachy sunsets. Absorbent enough to dry you off after a swim and plush enough to use as a picnic blanket, this 60-inch, 100% cotton towel will be a handy accessory for every summer activity. Find it for $99 at Shelby Jewel.

Happy June, Memphis!

**********

Stay in the know! Follow us on Instagram for daily finds and discoveries.