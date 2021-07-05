Summertime in the 901 is in full force, so let’s embrace it. These local FINDS just might inspire you to float on Patriot Lake, take home a houseplant, light a Memphis-themed candle, learn to sew, and more. Here’s to celebrating all that July has to offer!

FOR YOUR HOME

Kayaker sculpture

Show your enthusiasm for the outdoors by displaying this whimsical art piece in your living room or at your lake house — or gifting one to your favorite kayaking fanatic! Find this handmade sculpture and others by Memphis artist and former Navy SEAL Gary Jackson for $40 at Lake’s Edge Gift Shop at Shelby Farms Park.

Ceramic planter + plant

Add some Memphis-made pottery to your home, office, or now seemingly ubiquitous home office. The slip trailed designs of Olivia Avery’s ceramics pair well with the variegated lines of a Philodendron Birkin. Find both the 6-inch pot ($34.99) and plant ($12.99) at Urban Earth in Midtown.

Throw pillows

Bring the outdoors inside with a bold leaf design. These soft but sturdy pillows will brighten your couch with a pop of greenery. Find them at First Fruit Collection in Collierville for $276 each.

Quilting-weight fabric

Textile lovers, we’re here for you! With dozens of fabrics designed by Memphis artist Jenean Morrison, you’ll want to get started on a new upholstery, quilting, or sewing project. Peruse the many patterns at Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop; they run $12 per yard, $6 per half-yard, and $3 per fat quarter.

Wall painting

A Judy Vandergrift original, this abstract painting is dying to be the focal point of a lucky space in your home or office. Make a statement with this colorful stunner, which would bring vibrance to any lone wall needing some love. Find it for $900, along with some of her other paintings, at Palladio Home and Garden.

Soy candles

These candles are the perfect “treat yo’ self” item. Named for beloved Memphis streets such as South Main and Highland, New Harbert Candles are hand-poured in 38014. Each 9-ounce scented candle sells for $15 and can be purchased online or at the following events this month: the Memphis Crafts and Drafts Festival at Crosstown Concourse on Saturday, July 10; the candle making class at Arrow Creative on Friday, July 30; and Memphis Modern Market at Loflin Yard on Saturday, July 31.

FOOD & DINING

Resin servers

Show off your good taste at your next cookout! Prop these Lily Juliet Grand Slam servers in your salad or side dish, and make your casual fare a bit fancier. Find them for $145 per pair at Social in East Memphis.

Beekeeper’s Garden Honey

Did you know to make one pound of honey, bees must collect nectar from over a million flowers? George Waldrup, a beekeeper at Memphis Botanic Garden, cares for the hives and harvests honey from the recently opened Beekeeper’s Garden. You can purchase the honey for $8 at the Memphis Botanic Garden Gift Shop.

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Striped shorts

Every Memphian should have a good pair of shorts on hand for our prolonged summers, and these lightweight, pull-on Rails Leighton shorts fit the bill. Grab a pair for $98 at Oak Hall.

Summer dress

This versatile dress is the perfect pick for a steamy summer day in the Bluff City. Handmade in Uganda, the “Olivia” dress comes in various patterns and sells for $110 at Mbabazi House of Style, a fair-trade business in the Broad Avenue Arts District.

Summer lounge pants

Stay cool with ZAGS’ Low Tide Lounger. The pull-on styling and smoothing waistband make throwing these on a breeze. The best part? The pants also include UPF 50+ UV protection. Available in five colors, find a pair for $108 at SB Shop.

Handmade necklace

This 39-inch necklace by Memphian Ashley Quinn is a neutral piece that layers well over any top. It’ll be your go-to necklace in no time. Find it for $33.99 at SY Wilson in Arlington.

Lattice purse

Bring some tropical energy to your summer wardrobe with this handcrafted lattice and leather handbag. With its neutral tones, the purse pairs with almost any outfit. Find it for $65 at Mrs. Post Stationery in East Memphis.

SUMMER SUN PROTECTION

Sunscreen

If you’re planning to lounge in the summer sun, don’t forget to stock up on sunscreen! This lightweight option by SkinMedica offers UVA and UVB protection without clogging your pores. Find it for $38 at Levy Dermatology.

Protective hair veil

It’s equally important to protect your hair this summer. This Aveda protective hair mist is lightweight, water-resistant, and protects your hair from sun damage. Find it for $32.50 at Pavo Salon.

Sunglasses

Set sail in these stylish sunglasses. Their retro look makes them perfect for everyday wear. Find a pair in black, gunmetal, gold with a green tint, or gold with a purple tint for $25 at Shelby Jewel.

Let loose a little this July — but not too loose! Enjoy some water sports, don a smocked waistband, and ALWAYS wear sunscreen.

All photography by Courtney Shove unless otherwise noted.

**********

