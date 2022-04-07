Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Happy April, Memphis! In honor of all things spring, we’ve scouted out some of our favorite products from around Memphis. From bright accessories to fun home decor, there’s something on this list for everyone to enjoy. Take a look!

SPRINGTIME ACCESSORIES

On running sneakers

You’ve seen the original On running shoes, but these sneakers change the game. With their sleek style and appearance, you can throw these on with your favorite pair of yoga pants or a sporty sundress — they’re versatile and chic! Find them for $140 at Oak Hall.

Mini bucket bag

This Italian leather bucket bag is great for light traveling or as your go-to when you’re out on the town. It’ll hold all of your necessities while complementing almost any outfit you throw on. Did we mention it’s available in a handful of colors, too? Find this bucket bag for $325 at J. Lowery.

Sam Edelman sandals

We are obsessed with these fun and funky hot pink sandals. Pair with them a maxi cotton dress, a pair of white jeans, or a romper and jean jacket … the stylish possibilities are endless. Find these platform sandals for $90 at Indigo.

RELATED: 4 Spring Shoe Trends You’ll Actually Wear in 2022

DREAMING OF THE BEACH

Camila fedora

Dreaming of the beach? Us, too! Pack this striped fedora on your next vacation for a stylish accessory that also protects you from the rays. Find it for $84 at Shelby Jewel.

Betty basket

Perfect for the beach or a spring picnic, this oh-so-cute basket is the accessory you need for all the activities you’re planning this season. Throw in your sunglasses, sunscreen, towels, and more. Find this basket in multiple colors for $42 at Pickering Boxwood.

Mini costal caftan

Say hello to your new favorite swim accessory! This colorful caftan offers UPF 50+ UV protection, quick drying and cooling, and it’s stain- and odor-resistant. Available in five designs, find the one that best fits your personality for $168 at SB Shop.

HOME REFRESH

Richard Ginori platter

There’s something special about decorating your table with beautiful dishes, and you can elevate your next meal with this stunning oval platter. A bit of a splurge, this collection will be treasured for generations to come, and the timeless design ensures it’ll never go out of style! Find the platter for $225 at Social.

Coasters

Add a little pizazz to your coffee table with these leopard coasters! Coming in a set of four, each of these is scratch-resistant and measures 9-by-9 centimeters. Find the set for $28 at Mimi Morton.

RELATED: Meet Ivey Jennings, Mimi Morton’s ‘Chief Disco Queen’

Gatsby glasses

There’s an old-fashioned glass, and then there’s a Gatsby-styled glass. Elevate your bar cart or kitchen cabinet with this stunning set. Give these glasses as a gift to a loved one or even yourself … we won’t judge. Find them for $38 at Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop.

CHILLING AT HOME

Spring gown

When life gives you lemons, you throw on a nightdress and turn on Netflix! This fun, springy nightgown is perfect for those nights of relaxation with wine and popcorn in hand. Find this gown for $108 at A Fitting Place.

Bath soak

Not many things can beat a warm bath with comforting salts after a long day. Handcrafted with mineral salts, Vitamin E, and fragrance oils, this bath soak from K. Hall Designs will melt away your stress. Find this, along with other scents, for $29.95 at RSVP Stationers.

Champagne cocktail kit

To go along with your bath and nightgown, this instant cocktail kit will give you a delicious libation in seconds! Made with all-natural ingredients and containing only 10 calories, you can enjoy this anywhere, anytime. The pack includes strawberry, raspberry, and peach sugar cubes. Just drop one into a glass of champagne and you’ve got yourself a complete cocktail. Find this kit for $30 at Stock & Belle.

GIFTS

Cheese board

Cheese, please! Whether you need a board for your next gathering or to bring to a dinner party, we’ve got you covered. You can find the small cheese board that feeds four (measuring 9-by-9 inches) for $75 or the medium that serves eight people (measuring 14.9-by-10.7 inches) for $135 at GREYS Fine Cheese.

“Official Memphis Travel” box

The City Tasting Box is a collection of food from Memphis artisans. With items like Makeda’s Cookies, Rendezvous BBQ seasoning, wing sauce from The Wing Guru, and more, you can send this to a loved one who needs a little 901 spirit. Find this box from City Tasting Box for $74.99.

Acrylic framed hearts

Just because Valentine’s Day has passed doesn’t mean you can’t share the sweetest gift of love. These acrylic framed hearts made by Birmingham artist Carrie Pittman make the happiest, most cheerful present. Find them for $38 each at SB Shop.

Happy shopping, Memphis!

**********

Want more great finds? Follow us on Instagram!