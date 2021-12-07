Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It can be difficult to think of new ways to make the people on your holiday list feel loved. This year, mix things up (and avoid the much-discussed supply chain issues retailers are facing) by gifting experiences that resonate long after the holiday season is over. From unique culinary tours to exotic zoo memberships, these Memphis-centric gift ideas will create memories that last a lifetime!

Give the Gift of a Culinary Experience

Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe

Who wouldn’t love a gift package of delicious steaks? Enjoy all of the wonderful flavors of the famed Folk’s Folly steakhouse right at home. Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe offers the restaurant’s menu favorites, including a wide variety of custom-cut steaks available to ship anywhere in the country. Humphrey’s “Prime Packs” include tender, flavorful favorites like delicate tenderloins, finely marbled and aged filets, and more!

Tastin’ Round Town – Memphis Culinary Tours

Calling all foodies! Tastin’ Round Town offers a gift experience sure to satisfy. Their Memphis Food Tours provide a variety of unique food tasting and culinary excursions at the birthplace of the blues and barbecue. Each tour is designed to include delicious food tastings from specialty eateries as well as an off-the-beaten-path glimpse of the history, culture, architecture, and entertainment offerings of the Mississippi Delta.

Give the Gift of the Arts

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

A Dixon Gallery & Gardens membership will give your loved one access to inspiring art and horticultural experiences all year long! Distinguished by its innovative programs, The Dixon features a permanent collection of more than 2,000 objects, including French and American Impressionist paintings and significant holdings of German and English porcelain. Immerse yourself in their expansive campus, including their public garden. And, a membership supports exhibitions and programs that help build meaningful connections within the Memphis community.

Ballet Memphis

We have the perfect gift for the dance lover in your life! Including family-friendly events and professional performances, Ballet Memphis offers memorable experiences year-round that make thoughtful and unique gifts. You can even take dance classes taught by professional dancers, including ballet, salsa, and jazz.

Orpheum Theatre

The upcoming Broadway season is packed with Tony Award winners and beloved Broadway hits! Make someone extra happy on your Christmas list with season tickets to the Orpheum Theatre, the historic Memphis venue that has hosted countless legendary performances.

Give the Gift of Nature

Memphis Botanic Garden

If your family or friends love connecting with the outdoors, gift them an annual membership to the Memphis Botanic Garden that covers the cost of entry, and includes members-only benefits such as exclusive access to special events, as well as free guest passes. Memphis Botanic’s 96-acre property includes 30 specialty gardens, which provide an in-depth look into various families of plants, flowers, and trees.

Memphis Zoo

For the animal enthusiast, consider a zoo membership to the Memphis Zoo! The zoo offers an abundance of fun activities for all ages. Stroll through educational animal exhibits, fabulous architecture, and enjoy exciting interactive experiences such as a Giraffe Feeding Adventure, or the zoo’s Camel Excursion Rides. The Memphis Zoo is guaranteed to have something for everyone!

Treetop Adventures

Have any adrenaline junkies on your list? They’ll be thrilled to step outside of their comfort zone for an exhilarating outdoor adventure. With zip lines, Tarzan swings, and other suspension activities, Go Ape! Treetop Adventures lets you experience a thrilling high ropes course amidst the stunning scenery at Shelby Farms Park. The two- to three-hour aerial experience begins with safety training and getting fitted for a harness. After that, it’s time to climb rope ladders, walk across wobbly bridges, and take epic zip line rides.

Give the Gift of Relaxation

A Beautiful You Medical Spa

For those interested in indulging in some pampering and self-care, a gift card to this East Memphis medical spa is the perfect present. From laser hair removal and HydraFacials® to micro-needling and chemical peels, patients leave A Beautiful You Medical Spa feeling rejuvenated, relaxed, and confident. What more could you ask for in a gift?

Hot Yoga Plus

If you’re in the market for a gift experience that strengthens the mind, body, and spirit, Hot Yoga Plus has you covered. Hot Yoga Plus is a yoga studio located in East Memphis that offers a wide range of classes from beginner to advanced. Committed to promoting happiness and healing, their studio provides a lively and encouraging atmosphere. Their instructors are highly trained in various yoga methods and offer thorough instruction in every session.

While our list has merely touched the surface of the fun experiential gift ideas available in Memphis, we hope we’ve inspired new ways to make memories with the ones you love. Now, get out there and experience the holidays!

