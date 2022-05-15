Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Lauren Tester began dabbling in jewelry-making while sitting at her parents’ kitchen table in college. It began as a fun hobby — a distraction from classes and the anxiety of a busy college student’s schedule. But once she strung those very first beads, she was hooked.

Soon, she’d purchased a metalsmith kit and taught herself to solder. Lauren began perfecting the look that now defines Lauren Brook Jewelry — elegant, approachable, and elevated. She creates beautifully minimalistic pieces with gentle organic lines, artistic shapes, and precious and semi-precious stones. These are pieces to elevate the everyday.

Lauren is also an enthusiastic member of the creative community in Memphis and found her home at Arrow Creative, where she enjoys a space that fosters collaboration. And, for those who read her story and wonder if they can pursue their creative dreams, too, Lauren shares a reminder that things will never be perfect, but “Do it anyway.”

Jewelry started as a hobby for you. Do you remember the first piece you made?

Oh gosh! My mom still has some of the absolutely horrible necklaces I made using the cheapest beads I could find. My poor friends got so much of my beginner jewelry as Christmas gifts. Sorry, y’all!

When you began to seriously pursue jewelry-making, how did you learn to solder and move into metalsmithing from beadwork?

I started working for Karyn Turnage at Kitzi Jewelry around 2013. She encouraged me to further my skillset so I could branch out on my own one day. I asked my parents for a beginner metalsmith set for Christmas, watched a bunch of YouTube videos, and started making things. It was a lot of trial and error.

Did you go into jewelry full-time right after college? How did you feel ready to pursue your own business?

Jewelry has always been my job! I worked retail in high school and college. That’s how I was offered a job with Kitzi Jewelry. I started there before I graduated from college. Slowly, I started doing more and more of my own work. I was fortunate that I could slowly roll out Lauren Brook while still having a steady paycheck from Kitzi. I knew my time there had come to an end when I started running out of hours in the day to make jewelry at both companies.

Where do you find inspiration? Do you start with an idea and then look for the right stones and metals? Or does the inspiration come from the materials?

It really depends! Art and architecture are always winners. Sometimes you find the perfect stone, and the ideas flow. I moved my studio to Arrow Creative when it opened in September 2021. Working there has been incredible for my creative process. Watching other artists work and talking to them about our victories and defeats has been so inspiring and life-giving to my creative process.

What’s your favorite item you have in the collection right now?

I wear my Meaghan Necklace every single day. I never encourage clients to leave on jewelry 24/7, but this one never leaves my neck. It adds just enough sparkle to my everyday. Plus, it was one of the first stones I set professionally, and the design is named after my cousin, so it’s special to me!

What piece do you suggest for someone looking to treat themselves or to give as a gift?

If someone doesn’t know what to buy as a gift, I always recommend the Tiny Circle Studs or the Small Oblong Hoops. They are a great price point for a gift and can adapt to anyone’s personal style.

As for a splurge, I have to talk about the Meaghan Necklace again! Since it is made to order, it can also be customized with the gemstone of your choice. Montana Sapphires and Tanzanite are two of my favorite stones to set in that necklace.

What is the local design community like in Memphis?

Memphis is the best place to be a creative! People — both fellow creative entrepreneurs and clients — are so supportive of makers here in Memphis. Memphis adopts the attitude of, “If one of us succeeds, we all succeed,” and that’s incredibly refreshing in a world that tells us everything is a competition.

With my studio at Arrow, I get to have creative conversations with other artists every single day. I’ve only ever enjoyed the company and conversations with my fellow artists and creatives. I don’t know if you can say that about many industries or cities.

What are you reading right now?

I almost always have a thriller on my nightstand. Right now, it’s Breathless by Amy McCulloch. Not a thriller, but A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw has been one of my favorite books of 2022.

Who do you consider the most exciting Southern entrepreneurs right now?

Every single artist at Arrow Creative! Can you tell I’m obsessed with that space? If you are unfamiliar, I always describe Arrow as a creative warehouse. It houses 16 studio artists and a handful of nonprofit organizations, hosts classes for adults and kids, and gives the Memphis community access to creative equipment.

Seeing the heart and soul our co-founders, Abby Philips and Dorothy Collier, have put into this space is incredible. Every time I walk through the doors and into my studio space, I’m floored that people took this organization from idea to reality.

What’s your best piece of advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

Let people help you. No one succeeds on their own — family, friends, mentors, and employers are all there for a reason. It’s easy to feel like you have something to prove and try to run every aspect of your business on your own, but that’s impossible. Ask for help. It’s okay, and it will make you better at your job. Make sure you give that back to people as well — be a sounding board for fellow entrepreneurs, work with other people, and work FOR other people. I wouldn’t be here if my family and friends hadn’t been willing to give up Saturdays to work art shows with me.

Also, it will never, ever be perfect. Do it anyway, because it will never be perfect! That doesn’t exist.

Beyond faith, family, and friends, what are three things you can’t live without?

Cuddles from my Yorkie-poo, Watson. Peanut Butter on something every single morning for breakfast. A great gin and tonic every once in a while.

All photography courtesy of Jo Laura Bell.

