‘Tis the season for gifts and gatherings. If you’re stumped on how to thank your holiday hostesses, we’ve gathered items from some of our favorite local businesses anyone will love — you may even want to purchase extras for yourself! As an added bonus if you’re short on time, these gifts are available for purchase online. Happy shopping!

FESTIVE FUN

Tree platter

How lovely is this platter? For the one who absolutely loves Christmas and all of its festive fun, this gift will be right up their alley. They can display it on a coffee table or inside a china cabinet, or use it to serve holiday treats. Find this platter for $150 at Social.

Tennessee dish

We all have that one friend who always has cookies or dessert at the ready when you walk into their home. If they’re already offering sweets, they might as well do it using an oh-so-adorable Tennessee tray! With icons that pay homage to various parts of the state, it’s as educational as it is cute! Find this dish for $65 at Truffle Pig.

Beatriz Ball dish

This polished silver dish is fabulous for holiday affairs of all kinds — and it fits well with most holiday decor. Plus, it’s oven- and freezer-friendly, so it’s perfect for the hostess who does it all! Find this Beatriz Ball dish for $44 at Babcock Gifts.

Animal ornaments

For the fun and funky friend, these ornaments are ideal! Available in three different colors and patterns, you hostess can put any — or all — of these on their tree or pile them into a dish for a spunky centerpiece. Find this set for $12 at Mimi Morton.

SCENTED GIFTS

Ekko candle

For the hostess who loves to light a candle in every room, these Ekko candles look just as good as they smell! This custom fragrance is a blend of lavender and geranium, which gives the home a warm and fragrant feel. This 100% soy and double-wicked candle is 10 ounces. Find it for $38 at SB Shop. (Note: Order by FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10 — that’s TODAY! — for on-time Christmas delivery.)

Christmas tree dough bowl candle

Think outside of the box with your candle gifts this year. This large Christmas tree dough bowl candle is full of festive, rustic charm! This massive candle can be found for $65 at Magnolia Soaps.

Starry Nights candle

For those who live in Memphis, we know that Starry Nights is a staple at Shelby Farms Park during the holidays. Now, you can bring the spirit of Memphis to your home! Find this candle for $15 at New Harbert Candles.

A PERSONAL TOUCH

Rocks glasses

These rocks glasses come with a monogrammed leather wrap, which easily slides off to clean the glasses. Plus, they pair perfectly with your giftee’s favorite drink of choice. Find this set for $85 at SB Shop. (Note: Order by WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, for on-time Christmas delivery.)

Place cards

For the friend who loves to host dinner parties, this gift will allow them to easily top off their table settings with a personal touch. The adorable nutcracker soldiers offer a perfectly seasonal vibe. Find them in sets of eight for $7.95 each at RSVP Stationers.

Cheeseboard

This unique and personalized bamboo board is tiered and can be used for cheese, fruit, appetizers, and more. It comes with two stainless steel tools and can be engraved with a monogram, family name, or message. It’s currently on sale for $44 (reg. $55) at Things Remembered.

FOOD & CULINARY ACCESSORIES

Bluff City Toffee

What’s better than homemade sweets that are already wrapped? Each batch of Bluff City Toffee is made with locally sourced pecans, milk, butter, and chocolate. Coming in their signature brown and blue box, this makes for a fabulous grab-and-go gift. Find the 8-ounce package of Milk Chocolate Pecan Toffee for $20.95 at Bluff City Toffee.

Judy Pound Cakes

Life is short – eat the cake! With delicious flavors like cinnamon pecan and chocolate chip chocolate, you can snag several loaves for every occasion! (Including a couple for yourself. We won’t judge.) Locally made and already wrapped, this is an easy gift that’s also super tasty. Find the mini loaves for $10 each at Judy Pound Cakes.

Holiday Caramel Collection

Each holiday caramel set from Shotwell Candy Co. contains four 4-ounce boxes of caramel with about 16 pieces inside. Plus, you can choose from best-selling flavors like Original Salted and Gingerbread Cookie. Find this set for $42.95 at Shotwell Candy Co.

Honey and tea gift set

This “sweet” Memphis gift comes with two bags of hand-packed mint and lemon balm tea and some tasty local honey. Coming in a pre-packaged box, all you have to do is wrap and go! Find this gift set for $12 at Thistle and Bee. Plus, every purchase benefits Thistle and Bee’s mission of helping women survive trafficking.

Here’s to a fun-filled holiday season!

