December is a month chock full of Christmas cheer, holiday music, and soaking in the magic of the season! Whether you want to do some local shopping, enjoy a festive cocktail, or hang out with Santa, here are some pop-up experiences that you and your family can enjoy.

DRINKING AND DINING

Miracle at The Liquor Store On Broad

Through January 2, 2022

2655 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112

Hours: Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit thebroadliquorstore.com/miracle

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar offering up a festive cocktail menu in an even more festive setting. Whether you’re feeling pancakes, a sandwich, or just a holiday libation or two, they’ve got you covered. No reservations available — first-come, first-served; no parties larger than six. Cheers to the season!

CELEBRATIONS

Holly Jolly Celebration

Head to Beale Street for a wide variety of family-friendly fun! There will be free pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, music, and more.

December 3 and December 6, 2021

Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit bealestreet.com.

Christmas Fiesta!

Opera Memphis and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group are putting on a Christmas Fiesta at Dixon Gallery & Gardens! There will be Latin food samples to try, music in both English and Spanish, and you’ll have a chance to create your own piñata or poinsettia.

December 18, 2021

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit operamemphis.org

Santa and Snow at Chimes Square

Come meet Santa Claus, enjoy a book reading of The Ginger Bread Man in Memphis, go on a scavenger hunt, write letters to Santa, and more!

December 10-17, 2021

2101 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit overtonsquare.com

SHOPPING

Carpenter Art Garden Christmas Bazaar

Carpenter Art Garden is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, offering up stationery, gift tags, wrapping paper, ornaments, potholders, and so much more. All proceeds benefit art programming in Binghampton and young artists.

December 6, 2021

Carpenter Art Garden at 296 Carpenter St, Memphis, TN 38112

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com.

WinterArts Memphis

With affordable gifts by local artists, this holiday pop-up market offers unique, handcrafted pieces. Here, you can score gifts for everyone on your list, choosing from jewelry, decor, kitchenware, clothing, and art. This annual event is hosted by ArtWorks Foundation, a nonprofit that helps artists grow their businesses through exhibitions, education initiatives, and other programming.

Through December 10, 2021

Shops of Saddle Creek (next to J.Crew) at 7509 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN 38138

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit winterartsmemphis.com.

Christmas in Bartlett

The second annual Christmas in Bartlett features local items, culinary goodies, and more — a great opportunity to support local this season!

December 10-11, 2021

A. Keith McDonald Pavilion at Freeman Park

Hours: Friday, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com.

Memphis Arts Collective

Art, jewelry, food items, textiles, clothing, and retro and vintage treasures … you’ll find all this and more at the Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Show & Sale.

Through December 24, 2021

3484 Poplar Plaza, Memphis, TN 38111

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit memphisartscollective.com.

Happy Holidays!

