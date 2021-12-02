December is a month chock full of Christmas cheer, holiday music, and soaking in the magic of the season! Whether you want to do some local shopping, enjoy a festive cocktail, or hang out with Santa, here are some pop-up experiences that you and your family can enjoy.
DRINKING AND DINING
Miracle at The Liquor Store On Broad
- Through January 2, 2022
- 2655 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112
- Hours: Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- For more information, visit thebroadliquorstore.com/miracle
Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar offering up a festive cocktail menu in an even more festive setting. Whether you’re feeling pancakes, a sandwich, or just a holiday libation or two, they’ve got you covered. No reservations available — first-come, first-served; no parties larger than six. Cheers to the season!
CELEBRATIONS
Holly Jolly Celebration
Head to Beale Street for a wide variety of family-friendly fun! There will be free pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, music, and more.
- December 3 and December 6, 2021
- Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103
- Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- For more information, visit bealestreet.com.
Christmas Fiesta!
Opera Memphis and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group are putting on a Christmas Fiesta at Dixon Gallery & Gardens! There will be Latin food samples to try, music in both English and Spanish, and you’ll have a chance to create your own piñata or poinsettia.
- December 18, 2021
- Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- For more information, visit operamemphis.org
Santa and Snow at Chimes Square
Come meet Santa Claus, enjoy a book reading of The Ginger Bread Man in Memphis, go on a scavenger hunt, write letters to Santa, and more!
- December 10-17, 2021
- 2101 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104
- Hours: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- For more information, visit overtonsquare.com
SHOPPING
Carpenter Art Garden Christmas Bazaar
Carpenter Art Garden is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, offering up stationery, gift tags, wrapping paper, ornaments, potholders, and so much more. All proceeds benefit art programming in Binghampton and young artists.
- December 6, 2021
- Carpenter Art Garden at 296 Carpenter St, Memphis, TN 38112
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information, visit facebook.com.
WinterArts Memphis
With affordable gifts by local artists, this holiday pop-up market offers unique, handcrafted pieces. Here, you can score gifts for everyone on your list, choosing from jewelry, decor, kitchenware, clothing, and art. This annual event is hosted by ArtWorks Foundation, a nonprofit that helps artists grow their businesses through exhibitions, education initiatives, and other programming.
- Through December 10, 2021
- Shops of Saddle Creek (next to J.Crew) at 7509 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN 38138
- Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
- For more information, visit winterartsmemphis.com.
Christmas in Bartlett
The second annual Christmas in Bartlett features local items, culinary goodies, and more — a great opportunity to support local this season!
- December 10-11, 2021
- A. Keith McDonald Pavilion at Freeman Park
- Hours: Friday, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- For more information, visit facebook.com.
Memphis Arts Collective
Art, jewelry, food items, textiles, clothing, and retro and vintage treasures … you’ll find all this and more at the Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Show & Sale.
- Through December 24, 2021
- 3484 Poplar Plaza, Memphis, TN 38111
- Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
- For more information, visit memphisartscollective.com.
Happy Holidays!
**********
