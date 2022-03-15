Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There’s no shortage of fun to be had in the 901 this year. From Memphis in May to Mempho Fest, here’s your ultimate list of Memphis festivals you need on your radar this year, organized by month. To skip to a specific month, use the links below:

APRIL 2022

April 16, 2022: Farm to Tap Festival

This brand new festival held at Wiseacre’s taproom on Broad Avenue offers beer samples, food trucks, music, and more. Participating breweries include Beale Street Brewing Co., Memphis Made Brewing Co., Crosstown Brewing Company, and many more. Tickets include unlimited samples, a tasting cup, and drinking water. Early bird tickets are $40 through Friday, March 18, and regular tickets are $50. The event begins at noon, and you must be 21 or older to attend.

April 24, 2022: Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival

On Sunday, April 24, head to downtown Memphis (on Wagner Place and Riverside Drive between Union Avenue and Beale Street) for a fun-filled day the entire family can enjoy! The Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival offers crawfish bobbing, arts and crafts vendors, a play zone for the kiddos, and a VIP experience you can purchase separately. The fun begins at 11 a.m., and tickets are only required for the VIP tent.

April 29 – May 1, 2022: Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis in May is back! This year, Beale Street Music Festival is held at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The three-day musical event features artists like Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, and more. Single-day general admission tickets begin at $70, and three-day passes begin at $175. (Note: Ticket prices are subject to increase.)

MAY 2022

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, hang out at Memphis Botanic Garden as you enjoy some of the city’s best Bloody Marys, mimosas, and more. In addition to cocktail samples, the event includes live entertainment, a photo booth, brunch bites, and more. Advance tickets are $38, and tickets purchased at the gate are $43. (Note: This event is 21-and-up.)

May 11 – 14, 2022: World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

This year’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, also known as “BBQ Fest,” takes place at Liberty Park. The four-day event hosts the best of the best as grilling and barbecue experts try their hand at winning the title of “World Champion.” The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Single-day general admission tickets are $13, and four-day general admission tickets are $48 and available until midnight on Tuesday, May 10. VIP packages are also available.

May 20 & 21, 2022: Memphis Greek Festival

Dancing, Greek food, and lots of it … what more could you ask for? Memphis Greek Festival is a two-day event held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street. The festival offers all sorts of Greek-inspired cuisine from marinated pork tenderloin to moussaka, baked Greek-style lemon chicken quarters, and more. Admission is $3 for adults and children 6 and up, or you can donate three cans of food to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission. (SB Tip: Park at Poplar Plaza Shopping Center or The Life Church for the event’s free shuttle that runs each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

JUNE 2022

June 4, 2022: Memphis Margarita Festival

Sample the best margaritas as you snack on some tasty food from local restaurants at the Memphis Margarita Festival. The event also offers a cash bar and live entertainment. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Overton Square. Advance tickets are $38, and tickets purchased on the day of the event are $43. (Note: You must be 21 or older to attend this event.)

This festival highlights some of our favorite “finer things” — cheese and wine. The 21-and-up event offers bread, cheeses, and cured meats from over 40 vendors, as well as wine tastings and live entertainment. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $75. The event begins at 2 p.m. at The Columns, and proceeds benefit Church Health, a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive healthcare to uninsured working people and families. (Note: This is a 21-and-up event.)

June 18 & 19, 2022: Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Memphis Juneteenth Festival celebrates cultural community awareness with food, fun, and amazing entertainment. The free event takes place in Health Sciences Park in downtown Memphis. You can also sign up for the event’s Freedom Run & Walk, which takes place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

AUGUST 2022

One of the most popular festivals of the season, Memphis Chicken & Beer Fest, is back at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium! The fun-filled event begins at 6 p.m. and includes beverage samples, food, yard games, live entertainment, and more. Tickets start at $40, and a portion of proceeds benefit Dorothy Day House, a nonprofit organization providing temporary housing and support services to homeless families. (Note: This event is 21-and-up.)

SEPTEMBER 2022

September 10 & 11, 2022: Germantown Festival

Germantown, TN, is already gearing up for its 49th-annual festival! The event includes games, local vendors, food trucks, and more. Admission is free, and the festival is located at Germantown Civic Club Complex (7745 Poplar Pike). Event hours are Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, you can enjoy the ultimate outdoor celebration. The Cooper-Young Festival includes music, crafts from over 435 artisans, plus food trucks. The festival also hosts a four-mile race at 7 p.m. Over 130,000 guests usually attend this free festival, so you don’t want to miss it!

September 30 – October 2, 2022: Mempho Music Festival

Mempho Music Festival takes place at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. This three-day event hosts some of the biggest names in music. The lineup is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details! Three-day general admission tickets begin at $145, and single-day general admission tickets are scheduled to go on sale soon. VIP tickets are also available.

OCTOBER 2022

October 14 – 16, 2022: Soulsville USA Festival

Presented by @wearememphistn, the Soulsville USA Festival is not to be missed, offering three stages of live music. In addition to music, the festival also hosts food trucks and vendors selling everything from baked goods to jewelry, apparel, and more. The full lineup is scheduled to be announced soon, so stay tuned for details! The event takes place in the heart of Memphis’ historic Soulsville neighborhood.

The Memphis Food & Wine Festival returns to The Live Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden this October! The event hosts some of the best culinary chefs from across the U.S. as they pair delicious wine and food. Start times and ticket prices have not been announced yet, so stay tuned for additional information.

October 22, 2022: World Championship Hot Wing Festival

Hosting over 80 teams a year, you can find the most delicious wings in Memphis at the World Championship Hot Wing Festival. Taking place at Tiger Lane, you can also enjoy live music and entertainment, cornhole, activities for kids, and more. General admission tickets are $15, and the event begins at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis.

October 28 & 29, 2022: RiverArtsFest

RiverArtsFest is located in downtown Memphis and displays pieces from more than 180 artists. You can also enjoy live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at the gate located on Main and Exchange Streets on the day of the event. Start times and ticket prices are yet to be announced.

Bookmark this article as we will add more festivals throughout the year as they are announced. Here’s to celebrating all that Memphis has to offer!

