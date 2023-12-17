Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Although she is a relative newcomer to Memphis, Cathy Pope has made a powerful impact since moving here in 2019. She was serving as the President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank in Mobile, AL, when she threw her name in the hat for a similar job in Memphis. As she went through the recruitment process, Cathy became more and more convinced she needed to serve in Memphis. She joined the Mid-South Food Bank as President and CEO and has fit right into the Memphis community. Meet our newest FACE of Memphis, Cathy Pope!

Where did you grow up, and what was your childhood like?

I was born in Camilla, Georgia, and my family moved around a bit as my daddy’s work changed. We lived in Atlanta, then in Albany, Georgia. I went back to Camilla for high school. I had a great childhood. Not much money but a great family life with two siblings and a hard-working dad.

Where did you go to college?

I graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia, with a BS in Mathematics. I have an MBA from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and an MA in Political Science from Georgia State University in Atlanta. Finally, I have an EdD in Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Memphis.

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

My first real job out of undergrad was with Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Fort Worth, Texas. It was a great time to work in engineering and I learned a lot. I was immediately sent to Weatherford, Texas, a small town on the other side of Fort Worth. I was working with an all-male design engineer staff, and most were unhappy about working with a young woman. Some were, though; one took me under his wing and trained me. Those were some of the best times of my life — working in Texas.

How did your career path lead you to where you are today?

After my children got up in age, I went to work full-time as a high school math teacher, which led to an Executive Director position at Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia. I had been volunteering in my Macon community, so nonprofit work was a natural fit. When my last child went to college, I decided to throw my résumé out in the Southeast to see what might stick, which is when I got the job in Mobile.

What drew you to the mission of the Mid-South Food Bank?

I love food banking. I see how important it is for communities to have strong, functioning food banks, as that is where most people struggling with food insecurity find assistance. While I was interviewing for this job, the recruiter asked me to travel to Memphis to see the new warehouse, and I was blown away. It is 225,000 square feet. I knew that with a large warehouse and the community, we could really make a difference for people in the Mid-South.

Why do you feel the mission of the Mid-South Food Bank is so vitally important to the community?

There is no way any other entity could come up with as much food as we do to feed the needs here. We get food from different resources but can stretch one dollar into four meals. No one else can do that. We work through 300 partner agencies in the community to serve over 30 million pounds of food a year.

What do you love most about your job?

I know I am making a difference in the lives of so many people who are struggling. We are feeding seniors who need our help, as well as working families. We are all working hard together to serve our community, and I love that we are providing much-needed nourishment to so many.

What is your biggest challenge?

Our biggest challenge is finding 30 to 35 million pounds of food a year to serve our community. It is becoming more and more difficult. Food prices have risen so much, as have transportation costs.

What do you love most about Memphis?

The people, the activities (Shelby Farms, walking across the bridge to Arkansas, restaurants, Tigers and Grizzlies games), and the fact that the city feels alive.

Where can we find you when you’re not working?

I have been working on my doctorate for over three years, so I have been busy since I moved here. However, I do spend time traveling with my children and my friends. I love to play golf and read, and I look forward to doing more of both.

What is your best piece of advice?

Be strong and never, ever give up. Go for what you want. Trust in the Lord.

Aside from faith, family, and friends, what are three things you can’t live without?

Restaurants, travel, and books.

