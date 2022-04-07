Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

The beginning of Emily Booth and Grant Powell’s love story dates back to a high school pep rally in 2012. When Grant first spotted Emily from across the room, he immediately began gushing over the “cute cheerleader.” A few months later, Grant mustered up enough courage to finally message Emily on Facebook. The two dated off and on throughout the years, but no amount of distance or challenges could keep them away from one another. Emily and Grant eventually found their way back to each other after they both moved to Birmingham, AL.

After living together for a few months in Birmingham, Grant decided it was time to ask Emily to be his wife. On January 4, 2020, he told Emily they were going to dinner with his sister and her husband, who were visiting from out of town. Little did Emily know he had rented out the entire rooftop at Cantina Laredo in downtown Birmingham. After suggesting they grab a drink before dinner, Grant made his way to the rooftop before the rest of his group. As Emily walked up the stairs, she saw Grant down on one knee, asking her to marry him. Emily gave an enthusiastic “yes,” and the couple spent the rest of the night celebrating with friends and family.

The couple turned to Besty McKay — Director of Sales at The Cadre Building and owner of Salt Style & Events — to make their dream wedding come to life. She took into account both Emily and Grant’s requests for their big day. Emily envisioned her dream wedding as elegant and timeless with full florals and a neutral color palette, and Grant wanted a large wedding party so the entire day would have an upbeat party feel. Through careful planning and enlisting help from the right vendors, Betsy was able to plan the perfect wedding. “When [Emily and Grant] saw that their vision had come together at The Cadre Building, they were wowed and very pleased,” she tells us.

Betsy also incorporated personalized, sentimental details throughout Emily and Grant’s wedding day, including customized koozies and napkins, a piece of lace from Emily’s mother’s wedding gown in the bridal bouquet, and a memory table with cherished family photos. However, perhaps one of the most special details was Emily’s wedding dress. Before her big day, Emily traveled to England to visit family after her aunt fell ill. Emily and her aunt were able to spend time together wedding dress shopping, and Emily found the gown of her dreams at Once Upon A Bride in Manchester. “This brief period of time with her aunt was very special because she passed away shortly after, and Emily mentioned how strongly she felt her aunt’s presence with her on her wedding day,” says Betsy. “It’s a memory she’ll cherish forever.”

For the reception, the couple wanted to throw the ultimate celebration. In addition to glow sticks, Emily requested an abundance of flip-flops so guests could easily (and comfortably) bust a move on the dance floor. The couple also turned to Party Planet to provide the perfect soundtrack. “[At] some weddings, it’s tough to get guests on the dance floor, but at Emily and Grant’s wedding, you couldn’t tear anyone away!” says Betsy.

When it came to dinner and drinks, Paradox Catering & Consulting and Memphis Bar Ties served delicious food and beverages. Guest favorites included tequila-infused fruit, street tacos, chicken Parmesan, and late-night barbecue tater-tot nachos. Because Emily is Lithuathian on her mother’s side of the family, Besty says homemade Lithuanian shots were passed around that had everyone feeling warm and fuzzy by the end of the night.

Emily’s aunts also created a stunning dessert table with traditional Lithuanian desserts and decor, and Emily and Grant’s families participated in a traditional bread, wine, and salt ceremony. Their parents presented these items to the newlyweds, as bread represents wealth, health, and generosity; salt represents the challenges in life that are bound to happen; water symbolizes purity, life, and a fresh start.

Thanks to Betsy and The Cadre Building, Emily and Grant’s wedding was a dream come true. And despite what you may think, the perfect wedding isn’t all that far-fetched. “The perfect wedding starts with a predetermined budget, early planning, and an excellent team of professional vendors,” says Betsy.

RESOURCES

Photographer: Kevin Barré Photography

Videographer: Message in A Bottle Productions

Bride’s gown: Once Upon A Bride (Manchester, England)

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Show Me Your Mumu

Hair and makeup: Kayla Strawn Hair and Ashley Parsons Makeup

Groom’s and groomsmen’s formalwear: Men’s Wearhouse

Invitations, programs, and menu cards: Ménage Stationery

Flowers: Deedra Stone Designs

Catering: Paradox Catering & Consulting and Memphis Bar Ties

Entertainment: Party Planet Band

Cakes: Kipp Cakes

Wedding planner: Salt Style & Events

Ceremony musicians: Simply Strings

Wedding transportation: Tennessee Limo

Rentals: White Door Events

Hotel block: The Peabody Memphis

The Cadre Building is located at 149 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103. To learn more, visit cadrebuilding.com or call (901) 779-1501.

This article is sponsored by Cadre Building. All photography by Kevin Barré Photography.